White House aide Peter Navarro said the 'Lord and Founding Fathers created executive orders' so Trump can push orders over 'partisan bickering'

ichoi@businessinsider.com (Inyoung Choi)
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro speaks with reporters at the White House, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Associated Press

Read the original article on Business Insider