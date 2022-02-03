White House Accuses Sen. Josh Hawley of 'Parroting' Russia After He Questions Ukraine Strategy

Aaron Parsley
·3 min read
Sen. Josh Hawley

Greg Nash/The Hill/Bloomberg via Getty

The White House isn't mincing words after Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, questioned the Biden administration's support for Ukraine amid ongoing tensions between the European country, NATO and Russia.

White House officials on Wednesday accused the lawmaker of "parroting Russian talking points" in a letter he sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"It is not clear that Ukraine's accession would serve U.S. interests," Hawley wrote in the letter, dated Tuesday. "Indeed, deteriorating conditions in the global security environment caution otherwise."

NATO, a military alliance originally made up of 12 countries to counter the Soviet Union, has expanded since the end of the Cold War to include 30 members, which is deeply upsetting to Russia because of its goal to maintain influence in the region.

RELATED: Simon & Schuster Cancels Sen. Josh Hawley's Book 'After His Role' in Inciting Capitol Riot

In 2008, NATO announced that Ukraine could become a member once it met certain standards, which it declared as a priority in 2017.

While Ukraine's status with NATO is pending — and even as leading countries like the U.S. are in no rush to officially accept the country — members of the alliance are inclined to support Ukraine, counter Russian aggression and bolster NATO's defenses to Ukraine's west by sending weapons and troops to the region as Russia takes a series of aggressive steps near the border.

American officials have said Russia's ultimate goal is still uncertain, though President Joe Biden has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against an invasion.

Elsewhere in his letter on Tuesday, which argues that China is a more relevant threat to the U.S., Hawley wrote that American support for Ukraine membership "defies these realities."

Hawley wrote that he supports assisting Ukraine in defending itself against Russia but also says, "our interest is not so strong, however, as to justify committing the United States to go to war with Russia over Ukraine's fate."

RELATED: Sen. Josh Hawley and His Wife Launch Podcast About Faith and Family to Try and Show Another Side of Themselves

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, February 3, 2021

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki

Asked about the letter during Wednesday's press briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki suggested Hawley was repeating Russian propaganda.

"Well, if you are just digesting Russian misinformation and parroting Russian talking points, you are not aligned with long-standing, bipartisan American values," she told reporters.

Those values, she continued, include standing up for "the sovereignty of countries like Ukraine," as well as others, and their "right to choose their own alliances and also to stand against very clearly the efforts — or attempts, or potential attempts — by any country to invade and take territory of another country."

RELATED: Press Secretary Jen Psaki Responds to Fox News Reporter's Question About 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated'

"That applies to Sen. Hawley," Psaki added, "but it also applies to others who may be parroting the talking points of Russian propagandist leaders."

Biden on Wednesday ordered the deployment of 3,000 troops to Europe after addressing the tension with Russia over Ukraine during a press conference earlier this month.

"Russia will be held accountable if it invades," he told reporters then. "If they actually do what they're capable of doing with the forces amassed on the border, it is going to be a disaster for Russia … our allies and partners are ready to impose severe costs and significant harm on Russia and the Russian economy."

