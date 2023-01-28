White Grocery Tycoon’s Mayoral Campaign Has Ticked Off Michelle Obama and Black Philadelphians

Ernest Owens
·5 min read
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty / Instagram
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty / Instagram

It was too good to be true–until it absolutely wasn’t.

Philadelphia grocery tycoon-turned Democratic mayoral candidate Jeff Brown stunned voters in December when he released a very buzzy campaign ad featuring former first lady Michelle Obama singing his praises.

As one of the few white candidates running in the crowded race of 11 Democratic mayoral hopefuls–appealing to the Black vote is crucial. For years, Brown has garnered a reputation for placing his many ShopRite grocery stores in predominantly Black neighborhood food deserts. At first, it looked like he was making waves by running the first televised campaign ad of the election cycle showcasing such good deeds. Now it appears to be backfiring right before his very eyes.

“I think Jeff Brown put it best when he said we’re not gonna be on the sidelines,” Mrs. Obama is filmed saying in the ad. “We’re gonna be right with our communities.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jeff Brown (@jeffbrowngrocer)

The 30-second ad, which ran on diverse cable television networks (such as BET and VH1) across Philly, also featured a photo of Brown with former President Barack Obama as it boasted how the wealthy grocer was addressing food deserts in his city. At surface level, one could assume that with so much of the Obama family’s presence in the ad, both camps must have agreed on some aspect of it. However, The Daily Beast can reveal that this was not the case and that Mrs Obama’s camp was unhappy with the ad and contacted Brown’s campaign directly.

“They didn’t tell us to take the ad down, but it could be implied,” a spokesperson for Brown said. “We were already planning to no longer run the ad because it had run its cycle and we have new campaign ads to run.”

The Brown campaign admitted to The Daily Beast that they did not approach the Obamas before the ad was launched.

“The Jeff Brown ad featuring former First Lady Michelle Obama included content that was publicly available and in the public domain,” a spokesperson for Jeff Brown’s campaign told The Daily Beast. “It included comments that former First Lady Obama made about Jeff Brown’s work on developing solutions to the national food desert crisis. The ad producers did not reach out because the comments were in the public domain.”

A spokesperson for Mrs. Obama told The Daily Beast that she was not formally endorsing Brown for mayor.

“Mrs. Obama doesn’t typically endorse in primaries and isn’t supporting a candidate in this race,” the spokeswoman said via email.

According to Brown’s campaign spokesperson, the ad has not been running on air since the MLK weekend due to it “completing its cycle.” However, in something of a coincidence perhaps, that was the same time that Mrs Obama’s camp got in touch and “implied” that they didn’t want the ad to continue running.

The Michelle Obama ad is not the only misstep Brown has made in his effort to reach Black Philadelphia voters.

A recent social media campaign video that has now been removed from Brown’s official Instagram page featured the ShopRite store owner being praised by Black residents–even comparing him to God and “Big Ma.”

“In our communities, we have people called grandmoms. We call them ‘Big Ma,’ where they can give you a hug or give you a meal,” says a young Black Philly social media influencer, who goes by the name “Philly’s Motivation,” in the clip. “And that’s the kind of energy that Mr. Brown gives off.”

“One thing about God is, He’s always going to have your back no matter how hard it gets, and so will Mr. Brown,” the same man says later, this time alongside Brown on a street corner with a group of Black Philadelphians. “And I thank you for being a like-image.”

Social media reaction to the now controversial 1-minute video was less than flattering:

What could perhaps be more cringy is that the young Black male star in the video is actually not just a random fan of Brown–but his former employee.

“The male (Dana) wasn’t compensated and was a former Shoprite employee (2 years ago),” a spokesperson for Brown’s campaign said. “No individuals who participated or are featured in our campaign social media posts were compensated. They are all volunteers who offered their candid comments.”

Only time will tell if Brown’s tone-deaf antics will cost him big or just fly by. Let’s just hope such campaigning doesn’t offend more voters heading to Black History Month.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Rep. Adam Schiff Jumps Into California Senate Race

    The Democratic congressman is joining progressive Rep. Katie Porter in the race to replace incumbent Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

  • California's Adam Schiff announces bid to replace Dianne Feinstein in U.S. Senate

    California's Adam Schiff announces bid to replace Dianne Feinstein in U.S. Senate

  • Kevin McCarthy lashed out at reporters when asked why he hasn't punished George Santos

    House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is under pressure to take action after newly-elected Rep. George Santos was exposed as a serial liar.

  • Musk meets with Biden officials in Washington

    STORY: Musk met John Podesta, a Democratic stalwart who serves as Biden's senior adviser for clean energy innovation, and Mitch Landrieu, who oversees infrastructure spending, the White House said. The billionaire and Biden have often been at odds over political and labor issues.A Reuters witness on Friday saw Podesta, Landrieu and Musk entering a downtown building that houses both Tesla's Washington lobbying operation and the Center for American Progress, a think tank Podesta founded. Landrieu and Podesta left about half an hour later and did not answer questions.Later, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed the meeting took place and added that Musk did not meet with Biden personally.

  • Jesy Nelson shares naked bath photo and fans are breathless

    Jesy Nelson went on a wintery retreat this weekend and shared a naked snap from the bath wearing a face mask.

  • Senators assistant coach Bob Jones diagnosed with ALS

    Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Beltré, Mauer eligible for Baseball Hall of Fame next year

    Scott Rolen is headed to the Hall of Fame. Next year, make way for another star third baseman. Adrián Beltré highlights the first-time eligibles for 2024. While Rolen's election Tuesday capped an impressive six-year rise in his vote total, Beltré has a good chance to go in on the first ballot. Although he was never an MVP, he finished his career with 3,166 hits, 477 home runs and five Gold Gloves, remaining productive all the way through his final season at age 39. Joe Mauer, Chase Utley, David

  • Pelicans: Williamson out 2 more weeks with hamstring injury

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson is expected to be out at least two more weeks following a recent re-evaluation of his right hamstring injury, the Pelicans said Tuesday night. Williamson appears to be “healing as expected” from the Jan. 2 injury and “making good progress with his recovery,” the club said, but needs to continue strengthening his hamstring and gradually progress to more movement. He'd missed 10 games heading into Tuesday night's contest against Denver for the Pelicans, who've lo

  • Paul Henderson to celebrate 80th with grandson on the ice

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Long accustomed to being recognized in most every rink he enters in Canada, Paul Henderson enjoys attending his grandson’s college hockey games in relative anonymity while seated with his wife Eleanor in Section 10 of Buffalo’s Harborcenter. Perhaps, Henderson wondered whether it’s a result of crossing the border, where Americans aren’t familiar with him scoring what might be the most iconic goal in Canadian hockey lore to settle the 1972 Summit Series against the Soviet Uni

  • Precious Achiuwa is making the Raptors a lot better

    Amit Mann looks at how Precious Achiuwa has improved on offence and is remedying some of the Raptors' defensive and rotation issues.

  • Randle, Brunson help Knicks edge Celtics 120-117 in OT

    BOSTON (AP) — Julius Randle had 37 points and nine rebounds, and hit the free throws that gave the New York Knicks the lead for good in a 120-117 overtime victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. Jalen Brunson added 29 points, seven assists and a game-ending blocked shot for New York, which has won two straight. Immanuel Quickley finished with 17 points and five rebounds. Boston’s Jaylen Brown had a chance to put the Celtics ahead with 7.6 seconds remaining, but misfired on two free th

  • Curry, Embiid fined $25,000 by NBA for actions on court

    NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid $25,000 apiece Friday for actions on the court. Curry was penalized for throwing his mouthpiece into the crowd late in Golden State's 122-120 home victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. The All-Star guard was given a technical foul and ejected. Embiid's fine was for an obscene gesture midway through the third quarter of Philadelphia's home victory over Brooklyn on Wednesday night. ___ AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba a

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury captures World Cup moguls gold on home snow

    Canadian freestyle ski star Mikaël Kingsbury won moguls gold in front of a home crowd on Friday at the World Cup event at Val Saint-Côme, Que. The three-time Olympic medallist from Deux-Montagnes, Que., claimed his 77th career World Cup win with 85.37 points, finishing ahead of Sweden's Walter Wallberg (81.69) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima (81.36). Elliot Vaillancourt (76.63) and Louis-David Chalifoux (76.52) also cracked the top 10, finishing ninth and tenth, respectively, while fellow Canadian J

  • Rahm 2 back of Ryder at Torrey in bid for 3rd straight win

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jon Rahm made an impressive charge up the leaderboard on his favorite course with a 6-under 66 on Friday, which is now moving day at Torrey Pines, to pull within two shots of leader Sam Ryder after the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open. Rahm, ranked No. 3 in the world, is 18 holes away from potentially winning his third straight start and taking over at No. 1 for the first time since March 20. He began Friday at 4 under and tied for 14th, and moved into sole possession o

  • Dinwiddie scores 36, Mavs top Suns 99-95 after Doncic hurt

    PHOENIX (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points, Dorian Finney-Smith added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 99-95 on Thursday night despite losing All-Star guard Luka Doncic to a sprained ankle early in the game. Dinwiddie's hot shooting helped the Mavs thrive without Doncic, who limped to the locker room early in the first quarter and didn't return. The veteran guard shot 10 of 18 from the field, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers. He also ma

  • Heat rally again, top Magic 110-105 to close 3-0 homestand

    MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler had 29 points, Bam Adebayo added 20 and the Miami Heat rallied again in the fourth quarter to beat the Orlando Magic 110-105 on Friday night. Max Strus scored 17 points, 15 of them on 3-pointers, for Miami — which moved a season-high six games over .500 at 28-22. Caleb Martin scored 13 points, Gabe Vincent had 11 and Tyler Herro had 10 for the Heat. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony all had 19 points for the Magic, while Wendell Carter Jr. had 16 and Markell

  • LeBron, Giannis chosen as captains for NBA All-Star Game

    LeBron James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record. And now, he has caught Abdul-Jabbar on another page of the All-Star record book. James was announced Thursday as an NBA All-Star for the 19th time, the Los Angeles Lakers’ star tying Abdul-Jabbar for the most selections in league history. James — the leading overall vote-getter — will be the captain of one of the teams for the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, while Eastern Conference voting leader Giannis Ante

  • 'We got it out': Jack Edwards reveals what he said in apology to Pat Maroon

    The Bruins broadcaster apologized to Maroon face to face ahead of Thursday's game in Tampa.

  • How would Jakob Poeltl fit alongside Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes?

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Jakob Poeltl would provide if he was traded to the Raptors and how he would fit beside Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.