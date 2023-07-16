White, Gauld lead Whitecaps over Galaxy 4-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brian White scored in the second minute, Ryan Gauld added two first-half goals and the Vancouver Whitecaps breezed to a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday night.

White took a pass from Ryan Raposo and scored for an eighth time this season to give the Whitecaps (8-7-7) the lead for good.

Gauld notched his sixth and seventh goals of the season — scoring unassisted in the 10th minute and via a penalty kick in the 23rd to put Vancouver up 3-0 at halftime.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Gastón Brugman used an assist from Riqui Puig in the 61st minute to get the Galaxy on the scoreboard with his second goal of the season. Mark Delgado took a pass from Preston Judd in the 74th minute and scored his second of the season to pull the Galaxy within 3-2.

Sergio Córdova added his second goal this season, finding the net in the fourth minute of stoppage time to complete the scoring.

Vancouver improves to 3-1-2 in the last six meetings between the teams.

LA had a seven-match unbeaten run (3-0-4) end.

When the league resumes play on Aug. 20, the Galaxy will host Real Salt Lake. Vancouver will host the San Jose Earthquakes.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

The Associated Press