“White Collar” Is on Netflix! Here’s Where the Cast Is Now Nearly a Decade After the Series Finale

From Matt Bomer to Tiffani Thiessen and Hilarie Burton, here is where the ‘White Collar’ cast are now

Nigel Parry/USA Network Willie Garson as Mozzie, Matt Bomer as Neal Caffrey, Tim DeKay as Peter Burke, Tiffani Thiessen as Elizabeth Burke in 'White Collar.'

White Collar premiered in 2009, starring Matt Bomer as con man Neal Caffrey, who makes his living by committing white-collar crimes. After getting caught by the FBI twice, though, he’s asked to help the agency track down other white-collar criminals.

The procedural drama ran for six seasons until 2014, and Bomer won a People’s Choice Award the following year. Since then, the popularity of White Collar has continued, thanks to audiences watching the series on streaming services.

In April 2024, the show was added to Netflix and reignited talks of a potential reboot.

“It’s technically in the works,” Bomer told Deadline. “These things are never quite as easy as you want them to be ... but it seems to be that they are moving in the right direction and it could be a very real thing within the next year or two.”

In the meantime, here's where the cast of White Collar are now and what they have been doing since the show ended.

Matt Bomer as Neal Caffrey

David Giesbrecht/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty ; Aliah Anderson/Getty Matt Bomer as Neal Caffrey in 'White Collar'. ; Matt Bomer attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

Matt Bomer plays Neal Caffrey, a white-collar thief and con man who eventually gets caught by the FBI. With only weeks left on his sentence, he escapes to reunite with his girlfriend but is captured again shortly after. This time, though, the government organization offered him a deal: Help them catch other criminals, and they’ll end his jail term early.

Before his Hollywood career, Bomer grew up in Texas outside of Houston and was childhood friends with actor Lee Pace. “I’ve known him since he was shorter than me when he was 14 and I was 15,” Bomer told GQ Hype in 2023. The two later became roommates in New York City as they worked toward becoming actors.

Bomer’s first break came when he landed a recurring role on Guiding Light (2002), and he later earned starring roles in the first season of Tru Calling (2003) and the horror movie The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006).

After White Collar concluded, Bomer won a Golden Globe for his role in the 2014 film adaptation of Larry Kramer’s The Normal Heart, which centered around the HIV/AIDS outbreak in the early '80s. That same year, he made a brief appearance in American Horror Story before returning in a larger capacity in 2015.

A few years later, Bomer began exploring voice acting with the superhero series Doom Patrol in 2019. Most recently, in 2023, he earned his second Golden Globe nomination for his role in Fellow Travelers, a miniseries about the Lavender Scare in the 1950s.

Off-screen, Bomer has been married to publicist Simon Halls since 2011. They have three sons: Kit, Henry and Walker. Despite their fame, Bomer and Halls try to ensure their kids have a normal upbringing.

“I don’t want anybody out on stage any time soon,” Bomer told PEOPLE. “When I was 8 years old, I asked my parents to get me head shots, and they were like, ‘What are you talking about?! Go outside and play!’ I’m so glad they did.”

Bomer’s next project will be starring in Outcome, a film about a disgraced Hollywood star who gets blackmailed with a video from his past. The movie is written and directed by Jonah Hill and Bomer will appear alongside Keanu Reeves and Cameron Diaz.

Tim DeKay as Peter Burke

David Giesbrecht/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images/Getty ; Unique Nicole/Getty Tim DeKay as Peter Burke in 'White Collar'. ; Tim DeKay attends the Honor: In Their Words - Stories Commemorating The 50th Anniversary Of The End Of The Vietnam War on March 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Tim DeKay portrays FBI agent Peter Burke, who works with Caffrey to take down white-collar criminals.

Before starring on White Collar, Burke had a recurring part in Party of Five (1997-1999) and appeared in the supernatural HBO drama Carnivàle (2003-2005).

In more recent years, he’s continued landing recurring roles on series like American Crime (2017), Here & Now (2018) and the Yellowstone spinoff 1923 (2022).

DeKay has been married to actress Elisa Taylor since 1991, and they have two children.

Tiffani Thiessen as Elizabeth Burke

Giovanni Rufino/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty ; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Tiffani Thiessen as Elizabeth Burke in 'White Collar'. ; Tiffani Thiessen attends "The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes" Los Angeles premiere on November 13, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Tiffani Thiessen plays Elizabeth Burke, Peter’s wife, who often offers him advice and support on his cases.

During the show's six-year run, Thiessen praised her White Collar costars, calling them "one of the nicest casts" she has worked with in her illustrious career.

Long before Thiessen joined the series' roster, she was already a massive television star, thanks to her roles as Kelly Kapowski in Saved by the Bell (1989-1993) and Valerie Malone in Beverly Hills, 90210 (1994-2000).

Amid acting projects, Thiessen has also shared her love of cooking on the Cooking Channel and its sister channel, the Food Network. She hosted Dinner at Tiffani's (2015-2017) and has appeared on The Kitchen and Food Network Star.

As for her personal life, Thiessen is married to fellow actor Brady Smith. The two have been married since 2005, and they got to costar in an episode of White Collar in 2011. The couple have two kids, daughter Harper and son Holt.

Most recently, Thiessen released her second cookbook, Here We Go Again: Recipes and Inspiration to Level Up Your Leftovers, in 2023.

Willie Garson as Mozzie

Virginia Sherwood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty ; Phillip Faraone/WireImage Willie Garson as Mozzie in 'White Collar'. ; Willie Garson attends The Alliance For Children's Rights 28th Annual Dinner on March 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

Willie Garson portrayed Mozzie, a fellow con man and one of Neal’s best and most trusted friends.

Aside from his role on White Collar, Garson was best known for portraying Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City (1998-2004), two Sex and the City films (2008, 2010) and its sequel series And Just Like That... (2021-2022).

He also played a recurring character in the reboot of Hawaii Five-0 (2015-2020).

Garson died at the age of 57 from pancreatic cancer in 2021, but he’s still fondly remembered by his former costars.

Shortly after, Kristin Davis teared up on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert while honoring the late actor, saying that Garson was “full of joy, and so incredibly brilliant and smart.”

In 2024, Bomer also shared heartfelt words about him, telling PEOPLE, “He made every day more fun. He made every day more funny. He certainly added color to any room he was in, any conversation he was in, and he was a beautiful actor to get to work with.”

Garson is survived by his son Nathan, who set up a fund after his death to help support foster care agencies.

Marsha Thomason as Diana Berrigan

Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic Marsha Thomason as Diana Berrigan in 'White Collar'. ; Marsha Thomason attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' "The Boys in the Boat" on December 11, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Marsha Thomason plays Diana Berrigan, a fellow FBI agent who works on cases with Neal and Peter.

When White Collar debuted on Netflix in April 2024, she posted photos of her time on the show and shared a sentimental message on Instagram.

"This was such a special job for me, spent with these gorgeous friends and our amazing crew. What a dream come true," she captioned it.

Originally from Manchester, England, Thomason landed her first major role in the long-running British Drama Where the Heart Is (1998-1999). A few years later, she starred in Las Vegas (2003-2005) and had a recurring role in Lost (2007-2009).

After White Collar ended, she made several appearances on the procedural drama NCIS: Los Angeles (2017-2020) before returning to British television and starring in the crime drama The Bay (2022-2023).

Off-screen, Thomason has been married to Craig Sykes since 2009. Her next project will be the drama The Extraordinary Farewell, a film about a magician on the night of his final performance.

Sharif Atkins as Clinton Jones

Giovanni Rufino/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty ; Charley Gallay/Getty Sharif Atkins as Clinton Jones in 'White Collar'. ; Sharif Atkins attends Step2 Presents 7th Annual Celebrity Red CARpet event by New Bloom Media Benefitting Baby2Baby on September 22, 2018 in Culver City, California.

Sharif Atkins portrays FBI agent Clinton Jones, who helps the team with their missions and often works surveillance duty.

Aside from his role on White Collar, Atkins is best known for starring as Dr. Michael Gallant on ER (2001-2006).

He’s also had recurring roles in The 4400 (2005-2006) and Queen of the South (2021). Most recently, the actor has made a few appearances on NCIS: Hawaii (2021-2024).

Atkins is married to Bethany Lynn Hotchkiss. The couple dated for over three years before he proposed onstage at a charity benefit in 2014. Later that same year, they wed and have since started a family.

Hilarie Burton as Sara Ellis

Giovanni Rufino/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty ; Noam Galai/Getty Hilarie Burton as Sara Ellis in 'White Collar'. ; Hilarie Burton attends the 'Girls5Eva' season 3 premiere on March 07, 2024 in New York City.

Hilarie Burton plays Sara Ellis, an insurance investigator who ends up working with Neal and eventually falls in love with him.

Burton got her start as an MTV VJ in the early 2000s, regularly appearing on the network’s various shows, like Total Request Live and MTV Hits, throughout the decade. During that same time, she also had a starring role on One Tree Hill (2003-2009).

Besides her TV work, Burton is an author, releasing two memoirs: The Rural Diaries in 2020, about living on a working farm in Upstate New York, and Grimoire Girl: A Memoir of Magic and Mischief in 2023.

Burton is also devoted to her family. She’s been married to The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan since 2019, though the couple have been together since 2009.

In a 2020 interview with PEOPLE, Burton mentioned their decade of dating, saying, "We've lived as husband and wife forever, but we like being married." They have two kids, son Augustus and daughter George Virginia.

Natalie Morales as Lauren Cruz

David Giesbrecht / USA NETWORK / courtesy Everett ; Michael Loccisano/WireImage Natalie Morales as Lauren Cruz in 'White Collar'. ; Natalie Morales attends Sony Pictures' "No Hard Feelings" New York premiere on June 20, 2023 in New York City.

Natalie Morales portrays Lauren Cruz, an FBI agent on Peter’s team. Despite having a leading role, the character exited the series after season 1.

Afterward, Morales continued landing leading and recurring parts in series like Parks & Recreation (2010-2015), The Grinder (2015-2016) and Dead to Me (2020-2022). She’s also starred in movies like No Hard Feelings (2023) and My Dead Friend Zoe (2024).

In 2017, Morales came out as queer in an essay for Amy Poehler’s Smart Girls online zine.

"I don't like labeling myself, or anyone else, but if it's easier for you to understand me, what I'm saying is that I'm queer," she wrote. "What queer means to me is just simply that I'm not straight. That's all. It's not scary, even though that word used to be really, really scary to me."

Next up, Morales will star in the animated film Thelma the Unicorn, alongside Will Forte and Zach Galifianakis.

