White-Collar Defense Superstar Joins Michelman & Robinson, LLP

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / The already robust White-Collar Defense & Investigations Practice Group at Michelman & Robinson, LLP has become even more formidable with the addition of Scott Tenley, a former federal prosecutor with 15 years of complex civil and criminal litigation experience in state and federal courts across the country.

Tenley is now a partner in M&R's Orange County office. In his prior capacity as an Assistant United States Attorney in Los Angeles and Orange Counties, Tenley led dozens of investigations, tried multiple headline-grabbing cases to verdict, and argued before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

He comes to M&R on the heels of the firm's major victory in a white-collar case involving Mark Hazelwood, ex-President of diesel fuel distribution giant Pilot Flying J, which is helmed by CEO Jimmy Haslam, co-owner of the Cleveland Browns and brother of Bill Haslam, the former Governor of Tennessee. In 2018, Hazelwood was convicted of taking part in a scheme to short trucking customers of promised fuel rebates and sentenced to 12.5 years in prison. Last week, while an appellate court-ordered retrial was pending, the Department of Justice decided to dismiss the criminal case in its entirety, an outcome that is almost unheard of.

While at the Department of Justice himself, Tenley investigated and prosecuted a wide range of criminal conduct, including health care fraud, mail and wire fraud, money laundering, export control violations, and CARES Act fraud. Commenting on Tenley's arrival at M&R, Bradley Henry, a New York-based partner who leads the firm's white-collar practice and spearheaded the Hazelwood dismissal, says, "Scott's background and extraordinary record of success at the U.S. Attorney's Office is just what we need to expand our white-collar work on the West Coast and beyond. No doubt about it, with Scott on board our bench strength in terms of criminal defense and investigations has been elevated exponentially, especially in cases brought by the Department of Justice."

Tenley believes the sky's the limit at M&R, even in this challenging post-COVID environment. According to Tenley, "Michelman & Robinson is, above all else, known for its powerhouse litigators-including board-certified criminal trial specialists like Brad-and the opportunity to rejoin the private sector at such an elite firm is something I've been looking forward to. It's my mission to not only provide top-tier representation for our clients, but also to broaden our white-collar presence throughout California."

