White City reports 2019 financials
The Town of White City’s 2019 cash financial position dropped by $2.5 million from the previous year, but has an accumulated surplus of just under $38 million, based on 2019 financial statements reported to council on Nov. 23.
The municipality reported financial assets of $15,866,186 and liabilities of $12,080,053, for a net financial surplus of $3,786,133. In 2018, the net financial surplus was $6,369,864. However, when the non-financial assets are added in, White City’s accumulated surplus increased in 2019 by $876,090 to $37,985,339. The town’s fiscal year runs from January to December.
The Town’s debt limit as set by a formula in the Municipalities Act is $4,878,546, while the current long-term debts are $9,037,864. Long term debt increased in 2019 by $3.38 million from 2018.
Mayor Brian Fergusson noted the debt limits allowed under the Municipalities Act, and added, “Clearly we are exceeding that.”
“Clearly the (Saskatchewan Municipal Board) approved that pursuant to a request we made?” Fergusson asked town finance manager Chantal Yates.
Yates said any future long-term debt will require the approval of the Saskatchewan Municipal Board, unless the overall long-term debt is paid off to a level below the debt limit.
Yates added that the town has the option of calculating its debt limit by using prior year own-source revenues.
“So, own-source are considered controllable by the municipality and sustainable over a long period of time,” Yates said. “For the municipality, we take the municipal property taxes and we exclude penalties and arrears. We also have fees and charges but we don’t include development levies or donations. We don’t include grants or grants-in-lieu.”
Bank loan debt increased by $3.88 million in 2019 to finance the construction of Phase 1 of the Betteridge Road construction, as well as a sewage pumping station removal and upgrade projects.
Town manager Ken Kolb said the costs of the Betteridge Road project were, “up-fronting future development costs”, and asked how much of the debt was supported by tax revenues.
“At the time, I don’t think any of it is,” Yates replied. “It’s just connection fees, development levys, and asset renewal.”
In 2018, the Town took out a $3.5 million loan for wastewater projects which will be repaid in part with connection fees.
Also of note in the town’s 2019 financial statement, White City spent $1,464,900 for professional or contractual services, almost equalling the $1,664,330 spent on wages and benefits. Of that $1.4 million spent on professional or contract services, $577,690 was spent on general government services, $258,743 in environmental and public health, $194,965 was spent on protective services, $118,926 for utility services and $101,964 in recreation and culture.
Keith Borkowsky, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Quad Town Forum