White Cement Global Market Report 2022: Advancements in Surface Treatments and Admixtures Present New Industrial Applications and Bolster Growth

·5 min read
Global White Cement Market

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "White Cement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global white cement market size reached US$ 5,322 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6,958 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.57% during 2021-2027.

Global White Cement Market Drivers:

Rapid population growth, rising middle-class, elevating income levels, increasing number of nuclear families, mounting working population and changing lifestyles have increased the demand for houses over past several years. Moreover, migration of rural population to urban areas has also created urban housing shortages, which is expected to propel the growth of the housing sector in the coming years.

Infrastructural developments have aided the construction of roads, flyovers, railway stations, etc. In the Middle East, infrastructural construction due to major events, like Dubai Expo 2020 (rescheduled for Oct 2021) and FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, are expected to catalyze the growth of the construction sector and consequently, the consumption of white cement.

Growing requirements for spaces from educational and healthcare sectors have increased the construction of educational institutes and hospitals. Along with this, development in the tourism industry has also provided opportunity for the construction of hotels, resorts and villas, in turn, spurring the growth of the market.

Advancements in surface treatments and admixtures of white cement have simplified the casting of architectural white cement concrete. In precast applications, white cement is being used exclusively in the exposed layer, producing a decorative facing mix that is just a few inches thick. Such advancements create potential for new industrial applications of white cement, thereby fostering the market growth.

Rising traffic safety concerns and development of roads have strongly aided the market growth of white cement in recent years. White cement creates a strong visual contrast and offers an opportunity for passive traffic safety in transportation projects. Median barriers, made of white cement, not only separate vehicles physically from hazards, but also are highly visible at night and in wet conditions. White cement in roadways also provides a traffic calming effect that increases safety for all modes of transportation.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global white cement market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type and application.

Breakup by Type:

  • White Portland Cement

  • White Masonry Cement

  • Others

On the basis of type, white portland cement represents the most popular product type. White portland cement has a high degree of whiteness which can be modified by adding mineral oxide pigments to concrete. It is ideal for applications such as precast curtain walls, facing panels, stucco, terrazzo surface, cement paint, and white/coloured concrete and mortar.

Breakup by Application:

  • Residential

  • Commercial

  • Infrastructure

Based on application, the market has been segregated into commercial, residential and infrastructural sectors. Amongst these, the residential sector accounts for more than a half of the total market. As white cement reduces the requirement of excessive lighting due to its reflective property, it is used for flooring applications in commercial buildings such as malls, schools, offices, etc.

Regional Insights:
Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

North America

  • United States

  • Canada

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East & Africa

On a geographical front, Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position in the global white cement market on account of expanding construction activities in the region resulting from mounting disposable incomes, population growth and rapid urbanization.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

1. What was the global white cement market size in 2021?
2. What will be the white cement market outlook during the forecast period (2022-2027)?
3. What are the major global white cement market drivers?
4. What are the major trends in the global white cement market?
5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global white cement market?
6. What is the global white cement market breakup by type?
7. What is the global white cement market breakup by application?
8. What are the major regions in the global white cement market?
9. Who are the leading white cement manufacturers?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Cement Industry

6 Global White Cement Industry

7 White Cement Market: Performance of Key Regions

8 White Cement Market by Application

9 White Cement Market by Type

10 Competitive Landscape

11 White Cement Manufacturing Process

12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

13 Loans and Financial Assistance

14 Project Economics

15 Key Player Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Cementir Holding N.V.

  • Aditya Birla (UltraTech Cement Limited)

  • JK Cement Ltd

  • CEMEX

  • Sotacib

  • Ras Al Khaimah Cement Company

  • Federal White Cement

  • Saveh Cement Company.



