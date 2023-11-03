Whitby Town: FA Cup tie at Bristol Rovers a financial 'lifeline' says boss Nathan Haslam

Bristol Rovers are mid-table in League One and recently parted company with boss Joey Barton

Whitby Town's FA Cup tie against League One side Bristol Rovers will help to safeguard the club financially, says boss Nathan Haslam.

The seventh-tier Seasiders reached the first round proper by knocking out Goole, Prescot Cables, Morpeth and Chelmsford City.

In addition to prize money, the long trip south also brings a share of the gate receipts at the Memorial Stadium.

"Bonus money is how the club looks at it," Haslam told BBC Radio Tees.

"It allows to maybe improve the pitch, get equipment for the pitch, and certainly through the bleak months where we're not going to have much of an income with home games getting called off, it gives us that lifeline to keep operating in the way we would like,

"At this moment in time it's money we badly need, and if you can advance into the next round then you go into real serious money which would allow us to really progress the club."

Rovers are 15th in League One, with 19 points from 14 games so far and recently parted company with Joey Barton as manager.