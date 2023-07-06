Whitburn: Exclusion zone in place to protect trampled chicks

Ringed plover chicks will lie flat on the ground when threatened and are at risk of being stepped on

A council is working to protect birds that lie camouflaged on the ground and risk being trampled on.

For the first time, South Tyneside Council has established a temporary protection zone on Jackie's Beach in Whitburn in response to conservation concerns over the ringed plovers.

The population of beach-nesting birds in the UK has declined by more than 50%, the council said.

Fencing and signs have been put up as part of the conservation project.

A team of volunteers are also working to engage with beach-goers.

The birds, which have a lifespan of five years and have been classified as endangered since 2021, have a new nest on Jackie's Beach.

'Abandoned eggs'

The area is said to be known for having multiple pairs breed each year but, due to disturbance, most chicks do not survive.

New signs request people to stay away from fencing on the beach and keep dogs on leads.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, lead member for neighbourhoods, described Jackie's Beach as "a wildlife hot spot".

"It is important that we provide this wildlife with space, reducing our disturbance, so we can enjoy the wildlife from a distance," he said.

"Although protected within the fence, disturbance can cause parents to abandon the eggs so please give the fenced area lots of space."

Northumberland County Council began a similar project in May.

