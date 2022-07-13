Whit Merrifield, other KC Royals explain why they didn’t receive COVID-19 vaccination

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nathan Han, Pete Grathoff
·8 min read
Tony Gutierrez/AP
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kansas City Royals
    Kansas City Royals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Whit Merrifield
    Whit Merrifield
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Hunter Dozier
    Hunter Dozier
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brady Singer
    Brady Singer
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cam Gallagher
    Cam Gallagher
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Royals infielder Whit Merrifield did not receive the COVID-19 vaccine and will miss the team’s upcoming road trip vs. the Blue Jays in Canada because of the country’s mandate for all visitors.

So why did he choose not to get the vaccine?

“This wasn’t something that I took lightly. I had a really dear friend of mine die from COVID, a college friend. He passed last fall of COVID. So it’s something that I’ve taken seriously,” Merrifield said. “But talking to people, I feel that the vaccine initially — what it was supposed to do, it’s not doing it — and if it was doing what it was supposed to do, stopping the spread of COVID — I would probably have a little more willingness to take it.

“But it’s not doing that, and I don’t feel like COVID is a threat to me. So it was a choice I made when talking to my family, talking to my wife.

“Didn’t think the risk was worth it, honestly.”

Getting vaccinated, as well as receiving a booster shot when you become eligible, is the best known way to prevent illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19, according to health experts, and fully vaccinated people are considered the safest group from being infected with COVID-19.

Merrifield is one of 10 Royals players who won’t make the trip with the team to Toronto to play July 14-17, leaving the club with a depleted roster before Kansas City heads into the All-Star break.

Players have known since the collective bargaining agreement that was signed in March and the release of the season’s schedule that if they did not receive the COVID-19 vaccine, they could not play in Toronto.

Kansas City Royals will be without 10 players for road games in Toronto: The details

Merrifield said he was following whether or not Canada would lift their COVID-19 vaccine mandate before the Royals were scheduled to play in Toronto. He didn’t rule out the possibility of still getting the vaccine if he were traded to another team that played Toronto in the postseason.

“I understand what Canada has in place right now. That’s the only reason that I would think about getting it at this point is to go to Canada,” Merrifield said. “That might change down the road. Something happens, and I happen to get on a team that has a chance to go play in Canada in the postseason, maybe that changes.”

All 10 of the Royals players, including Merrifield, were placed on the restricted list after Wednesday’s game. Replacements from the minor leagues will not be announced until before the game on Thursday, manager Mike Matheny said.

Merrifield referenced the COVID outbreaks in the National Hockey League in part of his decision not to get the vaccine.

“I think we saw what the NHL, who had almost 100% vaccination — COVID still spread throughout the league and they had a shutdown because of it,” Merrifield said. “It’s not a foolproof vaccine that we’ve come to learn.”

Every player in the NHL last season was vaccinated other than the Detroit Red Wings’ Tyler Bertuzzi. Experts said the league’s outbreaks were due to the fact that ice rinks are one of the worst environments for COVID to fester in sports, Yale University epidemiology professor Krystal Pollitt told the Seattle Times. Despite the outbreak, very few players and staff members suffered adverse effects from COVID-19.

“Granted, it’s helping people to stay out of the hospital,” Merrifield said. “But I don’t feel like I’m in that demographic. And if I am, I get it, and I get sick and get in the hospital. That’s on me. But if it was foolproof like it was supposed to be, I would get the vaccine and it would stop me from spreading COVID. No problem. But unfortunately, that’s not what it’s doing.”

Merrifield’s streak of 553 consecutive games played in the major leagues was snapped on Monday because of a foot injury.

Matheny also said the Royals organization has brought in medical professionals and experts to “talk guys through tough conversations.” The manager also said several staff members would not accompany the team to Toronto but said he could not say who.

Besides Merrifield, first baseman Hunter Dozier, outfielders Michael A. Taylor, Andrew Benintendi and Kyle Isbel, catchers Cam Gallagher and MJ Melendez, and right-handed pitchers Brad Keller, Brady Singer and Dylan Coleman will be put on the restricted list, Matheny said.

Here are the explanations of six more of those players who spoke to reporters Wednesday after the restricted list was announced:

Hunter Dozier

First baseman Hunter Dozier said he got COVID in 2020. He also said he doesn’t “do any vaccines.”

“It’s a personal choice. I got COVID in 2020. I have antibodies,” Dozier said. “Me personally, I don’t do any vaccines. I live a healthy lifestyle. I eat healthy. I work out. I want my body to naturally fight stuff off. I’m not against vaccines. It’s just a personal preference, and I’m not judging anyone who wanted to get it or didn’t want to get it.”

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says all everyone eligible, regardless of immune status, should receive the COVID-19 vaccine. A positive antibody test result shows you may have antibodies from a previous infection or from vaccination, the CDC says, but does not mean you have a specific amount of immunity or protection from infection.

Andrew Benintendi

All-Star left fielder Andrew Benintendi declined to comment on his reasons for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“For me, it’s just a personal decision, and I’m going to leave it at that,” Benintendi said.

The Gold Glove left fielder is reported to be in trade talks, including with American League teams that could possibly play the Blue Jays in the postseason, one of which is the New York Yankees.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi also reported that the Yankees had interested in Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor, who was also one of the 10 players on the restricted list.

Mayor Eric Adams lifted New York City’s private sector COVID-19 mandate that restricted Nets point guard Kyrie Irving from playing home games last season before the Yankees’ and Mets’ seasons started.

All Yankees players made the trip to Toronto to play and are presumably vaccinated. Benintendi’s and Taylor’s vaccination statuses could play a role in trade talks between the two teams and any other contenders who might play in Toronto later in the season and in the postseason.

Brad Keller

Starting pitcher Brad Keller would have normally been scheduled to make a start in Toronto.

“I think it just comes down to a personal decision,” Keller said. “I wish the circumstances were different. I think all of us can speak that we want to be up there playing and fighting for the team.”

He said he “didn’t really think too much about changing” his decision on whether to get the COVID-19 vaccine knowing he would miss a scheduled start. Keller also said he would throw a longer bullpen scheduled for when he would have made his start, Saturday, to stay fresh.

Matheny declined to name any probable pitching starters for the upcoming series.

Dylan Coleman

Coleman praised the Royals leadership for not requiring the players to be vaccinated.

“The above staff, the owner, GM, everybody, it’s been really cool to see how they’re handling it where it’s not like forcing (us),” he said. “We all have our own opinion, so I feel like it’s really been good that the higher ups respect that.”

Coleman said he was wary of the vaccine, in part because of the speed with which it was developed. But he did ponder getting the vaccine.

“It just felt very rushed to me, like as soon as it came out I feel like that mainly was it, how ... it was very forced upon or whatnot but besides that it was just like a personal opinion that I didn’t want to get into,” he said. “I felt strong like that and I didn’t want to, not give in, but it was just a personal opinion, not to get it.”

Brady Singer

After picking up the win Wednesday against Toronto, Singer talked about missing the trip to Toronto.

“We’ve talked about it as a team,” Singer said. “We’re not judging them. They’re not judging us. So we all made that choice.”

Singer called the decision to not be vaccinated was his.

“Yeah, it’s just a personal choice,” he said. “We all have that choice. We all you know made a choice and that was mine.”

Singer said he will continue to work in Kansas City and prepare for the second half of the season while the Royals are in Toronto.

MJ Melendez

A discussion with his family led to Melendez choosing not to be vaccinated.

“It’s just something that my family decided a while back,” Melendez said, “and just really a decision that me and my family had made and I’m just sticking with it.”

Melendez said it was “tough” to miss the series in Toronto, but was hopeful that Canada would change its laws to allow unvaccinated players into the country. Instead, he’ll watch the Royals games on TV.

“Having my teammates support is always a great thing for me,” he said. “And I mean, obviously I want to be there. It’s just unfortunate I’m mot going to be able to, but I’m really looking forward to watching how they play up there, and I feel like they’re gonna do a really, really good job.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Three-time Cup winner Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

    EDMONTON — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks' defence. And following one solid season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he's in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league's top defenceman. Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a press conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him

  • Should Montreal be the permanent home for the NHL draft?

    With lots of discussion around the future of the NHL draft, why not stick with what works? Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Montreal as a forever home.

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Romeo Beckham scores free kick reminiscent of Dad David Beckham

    David Beckham's 19-year-old son made his Dad proud as he scored a beautiful free-kick goal for Inter Miami II, reminiscent of David's Premier League free-kick record.

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • Is Seattle the perfect landing spot for Shane Wright?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss whether or not Montreal's controversial decision to spurn Shane Wright was the best thing for the high-level prospect.