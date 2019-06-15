Whistler to officially step in for Calgary as host of 2021 luge world championships

The International Luge Federation has officially awarded the 2021 world championships to Whistler, B.C.

The event was originally awarded to Calgary, but Luge Canada requested to move the event to Whistler following a decision to close Calgary's track indefinitely earlier this spring.

The switch in venues was made official following a vote held during the International Luge Federation's annual Congress on Saturday in Slovenia.

The Whistler Sliding Centre previously hosted the luge world championships in 2013. Whistler will also host a World Cup event in December

The track hosted the luge events at the 2010 Winter Olympics.

"The Whistler Sliding Centre is known by sliding fans as one of the best tracks in the world, and we are thrilled Whistler Sport Legacies has stepped up to partner with us during a difficult this time for the future of our sport in Canada to host this prestigious event on the international race calendar," Luge Canada executive director Tim Farstad said in a statement.

"While Calgary is still a very important part of our program's success, and we are deeply concerned and hopeful the track at Canada Olympic Park will have a future, we cannot stand still with our planning for an event of this magnitude."

The Canadian Press