Whistleblowers is the documentary for rugby purists – but it might prompt feelings of shame

Jaco Peyper's World Cup dream was ended by injury

The new Netflix series covering last year’s Six Nations appears to be doing well in terms of viewing figures, and if that can convert people who dip in and out of the game or those completely alien to rugby into full-time supporters, then, fantastic. The consensus from those fans and pundits who live and breathe the sport, however, is that while Full Contact is enjoyable the series does not quite hit the mark, clearly targeting new consumers rather than existing ones.

Well, the good news is that another rugby documentary – Whistleblowers, following the officials selected to take charge of the 2023 Rugby World Cup and released today by World Rugby on RugbyPassTV – does cater to that existing audience. The feature itself is fascinating, and it also feels imperative that every supporter and member of the media takes it in and reflects on it moving forward.

Perhaps they will feel slightly ashamed, as I did, either by their own actions or those of others towards referees in the past.

Officials are absolutely not beyond criticism and yet there is quite clearly a line when it comes to how that is expressed, and too many either from behind keyboards or hollering without retribution in the stands – along with certain players and coaches in press conferences – have gone too far. Which is why this film has been made in the first place. Hence the title, presumably.

The message of the documentary is both important and to the point: within 30 seconds you see Wayne Barnes sitting in a Paris hotel room, reading out some bile on social media which says “I hope your whole family dies in a house fire”. Nic Berry, reflecting on the impact those hundreds of remarks can have back home says at one point: “I can wear the bullets. But it’s tough for the kids to wear their dad’s bullets.” Let that sink in.

Wayne Barnes received death threats during the World Cup - REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

I was reminded while taking in the documentary of a regular supporter in front of the press box during London Irish’s brief tenure in Brentford, whose afternoons and evenings appeared to be focused not on supporting the home side but relentlessly berating the referee over and over, spitting a barrage of insults towards them from the first to the final minute regardless of the action on the field, for no obvious reason other than they seemed to get a kick out of it. If you were ever in that area of the ground you probably heard the person I’m referring to. You might even be that person. You, absolutely, should watch this and re-evaluate a few things.

The on-field action here is up close and intense, reflecting well the physical requirements on referees to keep up with the game. There are no Netflix slow-motion shots here and actually the sheer scale of the stadiums and atmosphere is captured more effectively from pitch level. But really the triumph of the piece is the human interest stories. Berry reflecting on the impact of his refereeing mentor and meeting up with his widow. Angus Gardner’s pre-game preparations which include “shadow refereeing” a match, entering ‘Gus land’ as a colleague puts it by running around a pitch and issuing instructions to imaginary players.

Angus Gardner sends the All Blacks' Scott Barrett to the sin bin during their World Cup semi-final victory over Argentina - Michael Steele/World Rugby via Getty Images

Perhaps the peak is Jaco Peyper’s injury in the quarter-final and what it means not only for Karl Dickson, his assistant suddenly promoted to the big job, but emotionally too for Peyper as one of the contenders to referee the final. “Kill controversy. Together, we’re good enough,” he tells his assistants before taking charge of the opening game of the tournament. Peyper’s subsequent retirement means that moment he is forced off hits hard, and the footage is gut-wrenching.

Also captivating are the discussions around who should take charge of the knockout games, led by Joël Jutge and his committee of refereeing elders in Bryce Lawrence, Craig Joubert and Tony Spreadbury, and the subsequent one-on-ones explaining those decisions to each referee.

There are some obvious flaws. It is a shade too long – the action from the knockout stages could be trimmed – and its release solely on RugbyPassTV feels like a misstep. Ideally, it will end up on YouTube and reach a much wider audience.

It will also absolutely prompt many questions. This is an excellent insight into what top officials go through to reach the top, the emotions they navigate, their willingness to admit mistakes. The game is “too fast, too dynamic”, as Barnes puts its, for referees to be flawless.

Calls in recent years have continued to grow for decisions to be publicly explained by World Rugby in the days after top Test matches. That proposed system increasingly feels like a necessity, a way for officials to be better understood by fans and to explain complex calls, reconnecting officials and the public.

In a way, Whistleblowers is the start of that process. For those who did not necessarily get the in-depth insight they hoped for out of the Netflix series, this will certainly deliver.

Whistleblowers is released at 20:00 GMT on February 1 on RugbyPassTV