Whisperwood Villa taking precautions after resident tests positive for COVID-19

The home is now closed to all visitors until further notice, but exceptions are being made for those in palliative care.

The operator of a seniors' home in P.E.I. says it is doing all it can to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Whisperwood Villa in Charlottetown announced a new case in a resident on Friday.

It is believed to be the first positive case of COVID-19 for a resident at a seniors' home in the province.

Jason Lee is the CEO of P.E.I. Seniors Homes, the group that operates Whisperwood. He said steps are being taken to contain the spread of the virus, including placing residents and staff into groups.

"There's not mingling of large groups of residents," he said. "The same with our staff. Staff are working in smaller groups with those smaller cohorts of residents. Anything we can do to stop movement inside the building."

The home is now closed to all visitors until further notice. Exceptions are being made for those in palliative care.

Lee said the news was tough to hear after managing to avoid cases among residents until now.

But the home did go through a similar situation in the summer of 2020 when a staff member tested positive. Lee said the facility was able to avoid an outbreak then and is hoping for the same outcome with this case.

"We've been planning for this situation for a long time now, 21 months, and that plan is always being reviewed," he said.

According to a release from the Chief Public Health Office on Saturday, the initial tests for all other residents and staff at Whisperwood have been completed and are negative.

Lee isn't sure what this will mean for holiday celebrations.

'Can't let our guard down'

With rising cases across the country Lee credits his staff for holding off a case among the residents for so long.

"We screen staff when they come to work, to make sure they are coming to work healthy," he said.

"We've done all the things we are supposed to do and this is perhaps a lesson on how tricky it is to do that and its a lesson for all of us, we just can't let our guard down at any moment."