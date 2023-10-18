This 'Whisper Quiet' Humidifier Is Trending on Amazon, and It's on Sale for $18

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

It's racked up more than 1,300 five-star ratings

Is your skin and home drier than usual when colder months roll around? Investing in a humidifier is a great way to help keep your skin hydrated and dry air at bay.

Right now, the Rosekm Cold Mist Humidifier is trending on Amazon’s Movers and Shakers home and kitchen chart, meaning an increasing number of shoppers have been ordering the device lately. In fact, more than 200 shoppers have purchased it in the past month. This humidifier is perfectly designed for nightstands and smaller spaces, yet it’s capable of reducing dry air thanks to four mist settings.

It has a clear detachable water tank and easy-to-access parts making it hassle-free to fill it and clean. You can customize the moisture level and mist can be sprayed in multiple directions with the 360-degree nozzle. The humidifier is available in four tank sizes (1.1 liter, 2 liter, 4 liter, and 4.5 liter), so you can choose the best one for your room size.

Rosekm 1.1-Liter Cool Mist Humidifier

$23

$18

Buy on Amazon

Another notable feature is that the humidifier doesn’t have a filter, so there's no upkeep with costly replacements, and according to users, it’s easy to use. You just fill the top of the tank with water, put the tank back into the base, and turn it on.

The humidifier has racked up more than 1,300 five-star ratings from customers who call it “a great little humidifier” that “works great.” One shopper stated, “The quality is top-notch and [it] distributes moisture evenly in large rooms.” Another noted that they’ve been getting the “best sleep ever” because “it keeps [their] sinuses in check.”

A third user wrote that the humidifier stands out because of “its whisper-quiet operation,” adding that they were “pleasantly surprised by how silent it is, even on the highest mist setting.” They also shared: “It allows me to sleep soundly without any disruptive noise, making it perfect for bedrooms, nurseries, or offices where peace and tranquility are essential.”

If you're looking to add more moisture to your home, grab the Rosekm Humidifier while you can score it on sale.

Rosekm 2-Liter Cool Mist Humidifier, $19 (Save 43%)

$33

$19

Buy on Amazon

Rosekm 4.5-Liter Cool Mist Humidifier, $27 (Save 20%)

$34

$27

Buy on Amazon

More Humidifier Deals at Amazon

Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier, $30 with Coupon

$50

$30

Buy on Amazon

AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier, $30 (Save 40%)

$50

$30

Buy on Amazon

Levoit Top Fill Humidifier, $30 (Save 25%)

$40

$30

Buy on Amazon

