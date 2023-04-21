New Whisky Auction April 2023 - Whisky Hammer Offers Global Platform To Buy Sell Rare Whisky

Ellon, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ellon, Scotland -

Whisky Hammer, a family-run whisky auction service based in the Speyside region of Scotland, is inviting whisky collectors, buyers, and sellers to find out more about the platform.

The auction service works with buyers and sellers globally to facilitate transactions of rare and collectible whisky bottles from the best distilleries and bottlers in the world. The hassle-free premium service has been designed from the ground up to eliminate the uncertainties involved with online spirit purchases. To this end, Whisky Hammer puts every bottle that arrives at its headquarters in Scotland through a stringent authenticity check. For more information visit: https://www.whiskyhammer.com

Daniel Milne, Managing Director of Whisky Hammer, says about its verification process: “We work with famous and world-renowned distilleries to verify the authenticity of every bottle or collection that we process. We have accumulated scores of trusted whisky literature that documents the history of the art of producing the spirit and gives us a unique insight into the items that we make available through our auctions. We also consult with trusted whisky experts who are just as passionate as us.”

Daniel, along with his brother Craig Milne, who is the Operation Director for Whisky Hammer, set up the whisky auction service in 2015 to offer a safe and secure service to its whisky buyers and sellers. The company provides personalised, 24/7 email support to clients. Its team of whisky experts is available to answer all questions about the bottles in the inventory or provide more information about the business. Cask sellers get assigned a personal account manager who works with them throughout the process, from collection to the final auction and delivery.

Sellers on the platform benefit from Whisky Hammer’s global exposure and ever-growing database of whisky enthusiasts. Apart from its state-of-the-art warehouse and facility in Scotland, the company also has an office in Hong Kong. All bottle collections are couriered using trusted delivery services that specialise in fragile shipments.

“We are fascinated by all the factors that go into creating the perfect dram of whisky – from the region to the influence of the cask,” Daniel says. “There is so much craftsmanship involved in creating complex aged whiskies that stand the test of time. As a company that appreciates the craft, we treat each bottle received in the auction with the same level of respect and commitment inherent in its creation.”

Buyers can find the exact bottle that suits their tastes on the website’s live auction section. Each listing contains exhaustive details about the bottle or collection and plenty of photographs taken by the team at Whisky Hammer itself. Visitors are also encouraged to check out previous auctions, which date back to 2016, when the company had its inaugural auction in March 2016.

The items up for auction can be narrowed based on a range of filters such as the distillery or bottler, country of origin, award-winning bottles or collections, whether VAT is applicable on the purchase, the region where the spirit was first brewed, the status of the distillery, the type of spirit, the age in years, the strength of the whisky, and quantity.

Buyers are sure to find rare and collectible whisky bottles that have been meticulously verified and processed by the team at Whisky Hammer, in its monthly auctions. After winning an auction, buyers are only required to pay a nominal 10% commission and delivery fees based on the weight of the bottle and delivery location. VAT is applicable on the company’s fees, excluding the hammer price, if the buyer resides within the UK.

“Growing up on the edge of Speyside, whisky has always been an integral part of our lives and, with Whisky Hammer, we are able to share our passion for whisky collecting with our customers,” says Craig.

Readers are encouraged to sign up for an account at https://www.whiskyhammer.com, browse the live auctions, or contact the company to have their rare bottles or collections appraised.

