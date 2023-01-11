Latest atmospheric river takes aim at San Francisco Bay Area; more flooding possible: California storm updates

John Bacon and Jorge L. Ortiz, USA TODAY
SAN FRANCISCO – While Southern California's famous sunshine was finally making a return appearance Wednesday, the region's counterparts to the north were not as fortunate as rain continued to pelt large swaths of water-logged terrain.

"The atmospheric river has refocused over northern and central California,'' the National Weather Service said. "Heavy rain on saturated soils and gusty winds may lead to flooding and damaged or downed trees and power outages.''

The service warned of "Hazardous Weather Conditions'' for the San Francisco Bay Area and the Monterey peninsula to its south. There was a wind advisory in place until Wednesday evening and a high-surf advisory going into effect Thursday.

It all added up to further misery for a region that has endured a relentless string of atmospheric rivers since the final week of 2022. The 12.37'' inches of rain San Francisco received from Dec. 26 through Monday represent more than half its typical yearly total and the city's third-highest amount ever over 15 days, meteorologist Jan Null tweeted.

At least 17 people have died in wave of ferocious storms that have rolled across the state in the last two weeks. Damage could exceed $1 billion, experts say. And yes, more of the same is coming.

"The weather is going to remain active over the next week, with chances for more thunderstorms Friday into the weekend,'' the weather service's Bay Area office said. Rain is also forecast to return to the Los Angeles area Saturday.

Four more atmospheric rivers are heading toward the state in the next 9-10 days, Gov. Gavin Newsom warned, before an expected dry stretch starting around Jan. 20.

"Megadroughts. Wildfires. Historic floods and atmospheric rivers. This whiplash weather is not an anomaly," Newsom tweeted. "California is proof that the climate crisis is real and we have to take it seriously."

Other developments:

►Snow will remain in the forecast for the northern California mountains and parts of the Sierra, the weather service said. Some areas already have received more than 10 feet of snow in the last two weeks.

►The previous storm that walloped California was making its way east, and severe thunderstorms were possible in the Southeast on Thursday, forecasters said. Rain and some thunderstorms may expand up the East Coast into Thursday night; heavy snow is possible over northern New England by early Friday.

Abraham Ayala, right, wades through water in Merced, Calif., on Jan. 10, 2023.
Positive signs amid the gloom

Amid all the gloomy weather in much of California, there was some good news Wednesday: Power outages were down sharply across the state. About 50,000 homes and businesses were in the dark. About five times that many were without power Tuesday.

And Santa Barbara County canceled all evacuation and shelter-in-place orders. That includes Montecito, home to Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey and other celebrities, where 23 people died and more than 100 homes were destroyed in a mudslide five years ago.

In addition, forecasters finally see the day when the state gets to dry out, at the end of next week.

"A sustained break is coming, but we still have a solid 7-10 days to go first,'' UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain tweeted.

Thousands of Californians remain displaced

Thousands of people across the state living near rain-swollen creeks and rivers remained under evacuation orders. In the San Joaquin Valley, Bear Creek flooded parts of the city of Merced and neighboring Planada along a highway to Yosemite National Park. All 4,000 residents of Planada were ordered to leave Tuesday. Neighborhoods were under water with cars submerged up to their roofs, and some residents carried away whatever they could salvage.

Other evacuations were ordered prompted by a levee breach in parts of Monterey County. Repairs were underway.

“We understand people are eager to get home but appreciate your patience while we keep these areas free for contractors,” Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

