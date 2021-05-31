Whiplash: New rules to crackdown on fraudulent insurance claims

The Canadian Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Gausman pitched six shutout innings and Mauricio Dubón hit one of two homers off Clayton Kershaw, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 on Sunday. Gausman (6-0) allowed two hits, struck out seven and walked none before he was removed because of left hip tightness. He also helped himself with an RBI single in the fifth inning. Jake McGee worked the ninth for his 12th save in 14 opportunities. Austin Slater also connected against Kershaw (7-4), sending the Giants to their third win in the four-game set after Los Angeles posted a three-game sweep last weekend. San Francisco has the second-best record in the majors at 33-20 and is a half-game behind San Diego in the NL West. Albert Pujols and Max Muncy each hit a two-run homer for Los Angeles. BREWERS 3, NATIONALS 0 WASHINGTON (AP) — Brandon Woodruff outpitched Max Scherzer and Avisaíl García homered again, leading Milwaukee to its fourth straight win. The Brewers collected four of the game’s seven hits. Washington totaled three runs in getting swept in the three-game series. Woodruff (4-2) struck out 10, allowing only two hits in seven innings and leaving with a 1.27 ERA. Scherzer (4-4) also struck out 10 and gave up two hits in six innings. García’s 10th homer was a two-run drive in the first inning. Omar Narváez connected in the ninth, and Josh Hader earned his 12th save. RAYS 6, PHILLIES 2 ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Mike Zunino and Brett Phillips homered as AL East-leading Tampa Bay won for the 15th time in 16 games. The Rays have won four consecutive games, including a two-game sweep over Philadelphia, since Kansas City stopped their 11-game win streak on Tuesday, Philadelphia, losers of eight of 11, got a run-scoring double from Brad Miller. The Phillies loaded the bases with two out in the ninth against Diego Castillo, but Odúbel Herrera flew out to deep center field. Zunino hit his 12th homer with two out in the second, a two-run drive off Zach Eflin (2-5). Phillips connected for a solo shot during Tampa Bay’s two-run fifth. Josh Fleming (5-3) got the win. WHITE SOX 3, ORIOLES 1 CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito struck out 12, and the White Sox handed the Orioles their 13th straight loss. Baltimore matched its worst skid since 2009. It has been swept in four consecutive series and dropped 20 of 22 overall. Nick Madrigal hit a tiebreaking triple in the seventh inning as the White Sox completed a four-game sweep. The AL Central leaders have won six of seven to climb a season-high 12 games over .500. Giolito (5-4) allowed a run in seven innings. Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect ninth for his 13th save. DJ Stewart homered for the Orioles. Dillon Tate (0-3) got the loss. TIGERS 6, YANKEES 2 DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Tarik Skubal pitched six shutout innings, and the Tigers completed their first home series sweep of the Yankees in 21 years. New York was outscored 15-5 with 36 strikeouts during the series and went 1 for 25 with runners in scoring position. Shortstop Gleyber Torres had two errors and third baseman Gio Urshela one that contributed to a four-run third inning and a 6-0 Detroit lead. New York's Michael King (0-2) allowed four runs — two earned — in 2 1/3 innings in an erratic audition to replace injured Corey Kluber in the rotation. Detroit had not swept a three-game home series from the Yankees since May 12-14, 2000, its first season at Comerica Park. Skubal (2-7) struck out eight in his third big league win. ASTROS 7, PADRES 4 HOUSTON (AP) — Zack Greinke pitched eight effective innings and Kyle Tucker homered, lifting Houston to the victory. Greinke (5-2) permitted one run and six hits. The right-hander improved to 14-3 in his career against the Padres. Houston jumped on Blake Snell (1-2) for four runs in the first. Alex Bregman drove in Jose Altuve with a groundout, and Tucker capped the inning with a three-run homer to left. The Astros added three more in the third. Aledmys Díaz hit a two-run double and scored on Taylor Jones’ single. Webster Rivas, Wil Myers and Ha-Seong Kim homered for the Padres, who fell to 8-1 in interleague play. REDS 5, CUBS 1 CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Mahle worked five shutout innings, Eugenio Suárez homered and the Reds stopped the Cubs' six-game win streak. Tyler Naquin drove in two runs for Cincinnati, and Nick Castellanos had two hits. Jonathan India also had two hits and drove in a run. Castellanos extended his hitting streak to 16 games, the longest active streak in the majors. The banged-up Cubs were once again without first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who missed his fifth straight game due to back tightness. Mahle (4-2) allowed one hit, struck out eight and walked one. Tejay Antone got four outs for his third save. Kris Bryant hit an RBI single in the eighth for Chicago’s only run. Jake Arrieta (5-5) was charged with five runs — two earned — and six hits in 3 2/3 innings. BLUE JAYS 4, INDIANS 1, GAME 1 INDIANS 6, BLUE JAYS 5, GAME 2 CLEVELAND (AP) — The Indians rallied for a doubleheader split, taking advantage of another wild outing for Tyler Chatwood. Chatwood (0-2) forced in the tying run with his fourth straight walk in the seventh, and José Ramírez followed with a game-ending sacrifice fly. Chatwood walked two batters in the ninth against Tampa Bay last Sunday, and Travis Bergen followed with three straight bases-loaded walks in the Blue Jays’ 6-4 loss. Ramírez and Amed Rosario each drove in two runs for Cleveland in the second game. Emmanuel Clase (3-2) got the win. Teoscar Hernández and Rowdy Tellez homered against Aaron Civale (7-2) in the opener, leading Toronto to the victory. Ross Stripling (1-3) pitched five innings of one-run ball for the win, and Jordan Romano got three outs for his third save. Josh Naylor went deep for Cleveland. Indians bench coach DeMarlo Hale filled in for manager Terry Francona, who attended his youngest daughter Jamie’s wedding in Rhode Island. ANGELS 4, ATHLETICS 2 OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jared Walsh’s 12th homer sparked a four-run second inning for the Angels, and four relievers combined for six scoreless innings. David Fletcher doubled twice and drove in two runs for Los Angeles, which won their second straight for a split of the four-game series. José Suarez (2-0) pitched three hitless innings for the win. Raisel Iglesias recorded four outs for his ninth save. Matt Olson and Sean Murphy each drove in a run for the AL West-leading A’s. Cole Irvin (3-7) pitched six innings of six-hit ball. DIAMONDBACKS 9, CARDINALS 2 PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte homered and drove in three runs, and the Diamondbacks stopped a 13-game losing streak. Arizona is just 19-35. It had been on the National League’s longest losing streak since the Diamondbacks’ 14-game skid in 2004. Matt Peacock (2-1) got his first big league win as a starting pitcher. He surrendered two runs and six hits in six innings. Josh Reddick had three hits for Arizona, which took advantage of three errors to score two unearned runs. Riley Smith worked three innings for his first career save. Dylan Carlson homered for the Cardinals, who had won four in a row. Kwang Hyun Kim (1-3) allowed four runs and a career-high nine hits in five innings. MARINERS 4, RANGERS 2 SEATTLE (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning, Kyle Seager homered and the Mariners sent the Rangers to their 12th straight road loss. The Rangers matched a team record for most consecutive road losses set in 2003. Texas is off Monday before continuing its trip with three games at Colorado. Seattle has won a season-best four in a row. Texas has lost six straight overall. Kikuchi (3-3) allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings. Keynan Middleton got three outs for his fourth save. Joey Gallo hit a two-run homer for Texas. Hyeon-Jong Yang (0-3) got the loss. ROYALS 6, TWINS 3 MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Whit Merrifield had two hits and scored two runs, leading the Royals to the victory. Andrew Benintendi and Hunter Dozier each drove in two runs for Kansas City, which had dropped three of four. Dozier hit a solo drive in the ninth inning for his sixth homer. Royals right-hander Brad Keller improved to 3-0 in his last four starts. He permitted three runs and five hits in five innings. Kyle Zimmer, Scott Barlow and Greg Holland combined for four hitless innings in relief. Holland worked the ninth for his third save in five chances. Minnesota went 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 runners. Ben Rortvedt hit his first career homer for the Twins. Matt Shoemaker (2-6) gave up five runs in 4 1/3 innings. ROCKIES 4, PIRATES 3 PITTSBURGH (AP) — Charlie Blackmon got three extra-base hits and keyed a two-run rally in the ninth inning that sent Colorado to the victory. Blackmon hit two doubles and a triple as the Rockies ended a five-game losing streak. They were shut out in both games of a doubleheader against Pittsburgh on Saturday. After Pirates closer Richard Rodriguez (3-1) walked Ryan McMahon with one out in the ninth, Blackmon hit an RBI double off the wall in center to make it 3-all. Blackmon scored the go-ahead run on a two-out single from Matt Adams. Colorado's Daniel Bard (3-3) struck out three in the final two innings. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press