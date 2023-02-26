'Whiners to winners' Ten Hag vows to add more trophies after Wembley glory - Getty Images/Sebastian Frej

Erik ten Hag admitted he was already thinking about winning the next trophy as the Manchester United manager insisted his side’s League Cup final triumph must be a launchpad to greater glories this season. United ended a six-year wait for silverware with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle at Wembley courtesy of Casemiro’s header and a deflected strike from Marcus Rashford

Ten Hag paraded the trophy in his post-match press conference only to almost forget it as he left the room, quipping: “I’m already on to the next cup. This one is in.”

Gary Neville, the former United captain and a vocal critic of the team last season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, claimed Ten Hag had turned United from “whiners into winners” in 10 months. “It’s about one man that has transformed a team from whiners into winners – what a job Erik ten Hag has done,” Neville said.

“Players are out there that shouldn’t have played for Manchester United again but they are performing at a high level. “They have a spirit and a fight. There is a real chance of winning trophies beyond this. He makes good decisions in matches – his subs were critical in making sure they saw this game out. It’s been a brilliant last few months.”

United face West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round at Old Trafford on Wednesday and remain in the hunt for the Premier League title and Europa League, with Ten Hag determined that the first trophy of his reign proves a springboard.

“This has to be the inspiration, the motivation, to continue in this pathway and improve,” he said. “OK, be happy for 24 hours but do not be satisfied because satisfaction leads to laziness and when you get lazy you don’t win any more games and you can’t win trophies.

“Maybe it was a risk [to join] but I just love United. So when I see our shirts, when I see the boundary with the fans, when I see Old Trafford, when I see the legacy like Sir Alex left, so many big players were developed in United teams and it leaves a big impression. We want to do the same. This team wants to make its own history, its own legacy, and when this opportunity came I thought this was the right club for me.”

Bruno Fernandes, United’s de facto captain, said the club had been longing for such a moment. “It’s an amazing feeling,” the Portugal midfielder said. “We have been searching for this moment. But we want more – it is not enough for this club.”

United were watched from the stands by co-chairman Avram Glazer, who made a rare appearance at a game at a time when the American owners are considering selling the club. Takeover bidders Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos Group are hoping for more clarity over the next stage of the process this week amid the prospect of being told their offers are not high enough to persuade the Glazers to sell.

“He [Avram Glazer] was really happy for the club, as an owner,” Ten Hag said. “So I really wanted him to be part of it. He was in the dressing room, he was there to show his intentions. I think the way that he is here shows you that he is committed about the process – about what he wants is not for me [to answer].”

Despite having the West Ham game around the corner, Ten Hag stressed the importance of his players celebrating their victory. “You have to celebrate … because it’s not business as usual, it is not a common day,” he said.

“We have won something, we have to celebrate that, but from after that point you have to keep going because Wednesday is another game, and it’s a big game. You can’t win if you’re not 100 per cent.”

Eddie Howe, the Newcastle manager, admitted defeat left a bitter taste after the club missed the chance to end their 54-year wait for a trophy.

“We are desperate to get back here and win a trophy. To see the supporters disappointed hurts badly,” he said.