Whincup set to make IMSA debut

The seven-time Supercars champion will team up with US-based Aussie Kenny Habul, the pair set to share Habul's Mercedes in the GTD class at Laguna Seca next month.

The deal revives a partnership that started earlier this year, Whincup having formed part of Habul's line-up for the Bathurst 12 Hour along with Raffaele Marciello and Tristan Vautier. They combined to finish the round-the-clock race in second place.

The IMSA start will mark a rare non-Supercars for Whincup, whose only outings outside the Aussie series are two Bathurst 12 Hour starts – yielding a win and a second – and two Race of Champions appearances.

"Kenny sent me an email and I thought 'gee, this might be a good one to do', so I put my hand up," Whincup told the official Supercars website.

"I've got no plans, there's nothing more to it than it came up as the right thing at the right time and I grabbed it with two hands.

"I've never been to Laguna Seca. I've watched ChampCar there for many years, back when I was a kid and just really want to experience the Corkscrew, to be honest.

"The opportunity came up and I jumped at it. It should be good fun."

The Laguna Seca round falls right between Triple Eight's pre-enduros test on September 4, and the opening long-distance race of the Supercars season, the Sandown 500, which kicks off on September 14.