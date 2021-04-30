Get it while you can: where to find the finest chablis

Fiona Beckett
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Christophe Petit-Tesson/EPA</span>
Photograph: Christophe Petit-Tesson/EPA

You may well have seen the recent images of fires burning in French vineyards in a desperate attempt to ward off the unseasonal frost. That’s not an uncommon sight in Chablis, one of the country’s most northerly grape-growing regions, but temperatures there have dipped so low this year that some producers have seen the entire year’s harvest wiped out. “While we are used to spring frosts, we’ve never dealt with such conditions, with snowy nights in the middle of April,” says Julie Fèvre of Domaine Nathalie et Gilles Fèvre, which faces losses of between 50% and 100% of its crop.

Apart from the obvious impact on the vignerons’ livelihood, why should this matter to wine drinkers? There’s plenty of chardonnay out there, often at cheaper prices, but none of it – not even English chardonnay – offers quite the lean, mineral style of chablis, France’s unique expression of the grape. Or at least that used to be the case: ironically, given this year’s savage frost, climate change and higher summer temperatures have been more influential in making it harder to make chablis in the classic style.

Of the different classifications, I find the most typical and expressive premier crus are those in which you really can taste the difference between the wines. (Cheaper premier crus are blends of more than one cru, while more expensive ones tend to have name of the cru on the label.) Basic chablis, and petit chablis, are generally made in a more approachable, fresh and fruity style that is sometimes not all that different from cheaper maçon to the south; grand crus, which make up a mere 1% of production, are much fuller, richer and subject to extended oak ageing, and more the kind of wine that would appeal if you’re into, say, meursault.

The other factor that is changing the face of chablis is that a new generation has taken over, in many cases inspired by the natural wine movement, experimenting with natural yeasts or ageing their wines in amphoras. That can bring a different and often intriguing complexion to the wines, but they’re perhaps less typically “chablis”.

If I were to give one piece of advice about chablis, which remains one of the most popular wines on our supermarket shelves, it’s that you need to shop around. Sometimes, the comparisons are astonishing. At the time of writing, Asda is charging more for its own-label chablis (£12.50) than Marks & Spencer (see today’s picks below), while, at £11, M&S’s Petit Chablis is cheaper still. Likewise, I wouldn’t want to pay £16.99 for the admittedly very decent Domaine Louis Moreau Chablis 2019 at Waitrose, so wait for a money-off deal (Virgin, for example, has one from the same producer for £14.99). And the glorious Fèvre Vaulorent in today’s picks varies between £28.20 and £36, depending on where you shop. Brexit, of course, doesn’t help, so enjoy chablis while you can still (just about) afford it.

Five cracking chablis

Marks & Spencer Chablis 2019

£12, 12.5%. Classic, old-school chablis: lean, mineral, with just a touch of cream. A perfect shellfish wine.

Aldi Specially Selected Chablis Premier Cru 2018

£13.99, 13%. This might sound pricey for Aldi, but it’s actually great value for a chablis premier cru. Already showing signs of maturity, rich, creamy and almost honeyed. Drink with a chicken pie.

Majestic Definition Chablis 2019

£14.99 (on mix six), 12.5%. A “does what it says on the tin” kind of wine from Majestic’s ‘Definition’ range. Bottled under screwcap to maintain freshness. Grilled plaice would be ideal.

Domaine Fèvre Chablis 1er Cru Vaulorent 2018

£28.20 Four Walls Wine Co, £28.95 Vin Neuf, 13%. Situated just next to the grand cru Les Preuses, this is spectacular chablis. Mouthwateringly fresh, but will easily keep for seven to eight years. Drink with seared scallops.

Domaine Jean Collet Chablis Premier Cru Vaillons 2017

£24.05 (by the £288.54 case) Christopher Keiller Fine Wine, 12.5%. Frustratingly, you can get this only by the case, so find some fellow chablis fans to share the cost. You’ll be rewarded with a wine of fabulous purity that I’d drink with something posh such as langoustines.

• For more by Fiona Beckett, go to matchingfoodandwine.com

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Raptors completely fall apart versus Nuggets as play-in hopes fade

    Toronto's bench once again dropped the ball as the Nuggets ran away with it in the fourth quarter en route to a ten-point win over the Raptors.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Round 1 instant grades

    Here are knee-jerk reactions to Night 1 of the NFL draft. Feel free to hold it against us years from now.

  • Matthews scores again as Maple Leafs down Canucks

    Matthews scored his NHL-leading 36th goal of the season Thursday as the North Division-topping Maple Leafs defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 for their fourth straight win.

  • Report: Aaron Rodgers tells Packers he doesn't want to play in Green Bay anymore

    Will Aaron Rodgers play somewhere besides Green Bay next season?

  • Kevin Porter Jr. drops 50 on the Bucks one day after $50K strip club fine

    The 50-point outburst came one day after the league fined him $50,000 for attending a Miami strip club.

  • Tillsonburg golf course charged for reopening during stay-at-home order

    As a corporation charged under the act, it faces a fine of up to $10-million if convicted.

  • Brewers place Corbin Burnes on IL, decline to say why

    One of the hottest pitchers in MLB just got sidelined.

  • Canadian Rory MacDonald wins PFL debut with first-round submission

    Rory MacDonald's PFL debut was a long time coming, but it may have been worth the wait.

  • Alabama ties 2004 Miami for most first-round picks in single NFL draft

    The Crimson Tide have 10 first-rounders in the last two years.

  • Report: Tim Tebow worked out for Jaguars, trying for comeback as TE

    Tim Tebow is back. Again. Some more.

  • Why Nikola Jokic is the MVP

    In a season in which no one has been themselves, the Nuggets have remained the Nuggets, which is why Jokic is the MVP.

  • Kyle Lowry on 600th game with Raptors, conversation with OG after rookie season

    Point guard Kyle Lowry discusses playing his 600th game as a Toronto Raptor and the Philadelphia Eagles' first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft.

  • Freddie Gillespie on new contract, viral Miley Cyrus video

    Toronto Raptors forward Freddie Gillespie discusses his emotions after signing a two-year contract, and the response he received from a viral video that showed him dancing and singing to Miley Cyrus’ ‘Party in the U.S.A.’

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Monica McNutt's authentic demeanor is a catalyst behind her quick ascent as a sports analyst

    Speaking with Yahoo Sports, McNutt named her personal role models, discussed the saturation in the sports industry and offered up high praise for passionate Knicks fans.

  • Posted Up - Chris Haynes’ NBA MVP Watch: Rising Sun?

    Yahoo Sports senior NBA insider Chris Haynes updates his latest list of top contenders for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award, with a top point guard making his debut this season.

  • 2021 NFL Draft First Round Recap

    Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and… Trey Lance? The trio of Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde recorded the late-night instant draft recap you have been waiting for. The guys also break down Urban Meyer’s first draft haul…will he add Tim Tebow to the squad as well? And whatever you do, stick around for Pat’s hysterical rant on awful Kentucky Derby names from the past…we promise you won’t regret it.

  • Betting millions on QBs who can turn clubs around on a dime

    Last season wasn’t just the strangest in the 100 years of pro football, it was also the highest-scoring by almost any measure — average score, total points and especially passing touchdowns. And because the NFL is a copycat league, you didn’t have to be a general manager, scout or even Mel Kiper Jr. to make an educated guess about how Day 1 of the draft would unfold. On the one hand, some of the strangeness was gone. Commissioner Roger Goodell was on stage in Cleveland along with a dozen top prospects and smaller-than-usual, but just-as-frenzied-as-ever crowd of draftniks. On the other, the selections made clear that tossing the pigskin around the NFL is in like never before. Quarterbacks occupied the top three slots — Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence to Jacksonville; BYU’s Zach Wilson to the New York Jets, and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance to San Francisco — and five of the first 15. Receivers filled the next three and totalled five among the 32 picks. Most every selection after that — weighted toward cornerbacks, edge rushers and left tackles, who protect the QB’s blind side — was designed solely to make life harder or easier for those first two groups to play pitch and catch. There’s increasingly scant rewards for rushing the football compared to throwing it these days. That’s why only two running backs and one guard made the cut in the first round. The NFL and its draft have been heading in this direction for nearly two decades. Rule changes made it easier for high-flying offences to operate, while wisely cutting down on the brain-rattling hits that made the game hard to watch without wincing. Why build a team patiently when a great quarterback can turn a franchise around on a dime? We saw 43-year-old Tom Brady turn the trick in Tampa last season, and 24-year-old Josh Allen nearly do it in Buffalo. Small wonder the clubs’ brain trusts are more willing than ever to risks millions in search of the next one. Some draftniks were skeptical whether Wilson, who grew up in Utah, could be that guy, especially under the withering glare of Jets fans and New York’s quick-tempered media. They quickly learned one thing Wilson doesn’t lack is confidence. “When a team isn’t doing super well and you can go in there and actually be a key piece to actually flip that organization around, I think that’s so special,” he said. But that wasn’t even the gutsiest move of Thursday night. That belonged to the last quarterback taken — Alabama’s Mac Jones, at No. 15 by New England — who promptly took to Twitter to hype his own draft trading card. “Can’t imagine a better place to be than #PatsNation,” Jones tweeted, a move sure to endear him to grumpy Patriots coach Bill Belichick. Speaking of Alabama, the Crimson Tide tied the record of six first rounders, set by the Miami Hurricanes’ in 2004. In this case, all but one of the six were offensive players. Alabama’s conference, the SEC, had an additional six players chosen, and they lined up mostly on the attacking side of the ball, too. The conference that once served as a kind of Amazon fulfilmentcentre for fearsome defenders, bruising running backs and 10-3 final scores, is now, like the NFL, squarely in favour of lighting up the scoreboard. Toward that end, LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase was drafted with the fifth pick by Cincinnati, where he’ll be reunited with his former Tiger teammate, quarterback Joe Burrow; and Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle was taken at No. 6 by Miami, where he’ll, too, get to sing the Crimson Tide fight song with his college quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. As if the position needed any more attention, the hottest rumour hanging over the draft was whether Aaron Rodgers, one of the best quarterbacks in the game, will have anything more to do with his employers of the last 15 years, the Green Bay Packers. Last year, the club used its late first-round pick on Utah State QB Jordan Love, a move that reportedly upset Rodgers. “I’m not going to speak for Aaron, but I think obviously we have a really good team and I do think he’ll play for us again,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said, after the Packers’ first-round selection of Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes this time around. “Like I said, we’re going to work toward that and we’ve been working toward that on a number of different fronts. The value that he adds to our football team is really immeasurable, you know what I mean?” Trust us, we get it. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Jim Litke, The Associated Press

  • Bill Belichick just took a huge step away from the Tom Brady era. Now Mac Jones has to live up to the ghost of the GOAT

    The union between Jones and the Patriots materialized at the perfect intersection of need, familiarity and skill set, not to mention a dire moment in time.

  • NFL Draft Round 1: Trey Lance, Justin Fields & Mac Jones surprises highlight otherwise chalky night

    Liz Loza, Matt Harmon & Dalton Del Don recap the good, the bad and the ugly from night one of the 2021 NFL Draft.