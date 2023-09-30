‘While You Were Breeding’ Not Going Forward At Freeform, Could Be Shopped Elsewhere

EXCLUSIVE: Freeform has opted not to proceed with While You Were Breeding, the upcoming Kristin Newman hourlong comedy series based on her memoir, Deadline has learned. Producers of the series, from Freeform Studios, will have the opportunity to shop it elsewhere.

The ten-episode series had wrapped production and was headed into post-production when it paused days into the WGA strike. Newman on May 13 wrote an emotional Facebook post explaining her decision to shut down post-production.

As a result, While You Were Breeding, starring Chelsea Frei, missed its August premiere date. After a review of Freeform’s pipeline in the context of Disney’s company-wide content spend trim and emphasis on curation, it was determined that the comedy no longer fit the linear network’s programming strategy, sources said.

This is the latest series whose fate has been impacted by the strike. Starz earlier this week made four cancellations, including a decision not to move forwards with another upcoming series, The Venery of Samantha Bird, whose production was paused in May due to the strike with two episodes left to film.

Amid programming slate reexamination during the work stoppage, there were a slew of cancellations, including shows that had previously been greenlighted — like Showtime’s Gattaca and Seasoned and Apple/NBCU’s Metropolis — or renewed, like Prime Video’s The Peripheral and A League of their Own and Peacock’s Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin.

At Disney, in line with the company’s cost-cutting streaming content removal, Disney+ during the strike opted not to go forward with two series that had been produced, The Spiderwick Chronicles and Nautilus.

While You Were Breeding follows Kacey (Frei), single for the first time in her 30s, as she escapes her fast-paced life in Los Angeles to see the world. From culture clash to vacation romances, the comedy is a globetrotting journey of self-discovery that will inspire the wanderlust inside everyone.

Newman executive produces with Susanna Fogel and Blair Breard.

Freeform, one of the Disney cable networks whose distribution has been affected by the loss of Spectrum carriage, has Good Trouble set to return for the second half of season 5 in early 2024. Once grown-ish resumes production on the final half of Season 6, that show also will return.

Waiting to hear news on their future are Cruel Summer and Praise Petey, which aired their respective seasons this summer. Additionally, the network just announced three unscripted series, Chrissy & Dave Dine Out, Royal Rules of Ohio and Sasha Reid and the Midnight Order, and it has stunt programming for the rest of the year, 31 Nights of Halloween starting this Sunday, October 1 thru end of the month; 30 Days of Disney in November; and 25 Days of Christmas in December.

