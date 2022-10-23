While private equity firms own 22% of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 28% ownership

If you want to know who really controls Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 28% to be precise, is individual investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, private equity firms make up 22% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Arbe Robotics, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Arbe Robotics?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Arbe Robotics. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Arbe Robotics' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Arbe Robotics is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Canaan Partners Israel with 14% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 10% and 7.3% of the stock. Furthermore, CEO Jacob Marenko is the owner of 5.9% of the company's shares.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 7 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Arbe Robotics

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Arbe Robotics Ltd.. Insiders own US$67m worth of shares in the US$350m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 28% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 22% stake in Arbe Robotics. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 15%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - Arbe Robotics has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

