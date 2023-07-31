While private equity firms own 27% of Blue Cap AG (ETR:B7E), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 39% ownership

Key Insights

Significant control over Blue Cap by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

24% of the business is held by the top 4 shareholders

Institutional ownership in Blue Cap is 24%

If you want to know who really controls Blue Cap AG (ETR:B7E), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 39% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And private equity firms on the other hand have a 27% ownership in the company.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Blue Cap.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Blue Cap?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Blue Cap does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Blue Cap's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Blue Cap. Kreissparkasse Biberach GmbH, Asset Management Arm is currently the company's largest shareholder with 14% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 7.4% and 2.8%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

Our studies suggest that the top 4 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Blue Cap

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data cannot confirm that board members are holding shares personally. It is unusual not to have at least some personal holdings by board members, so our data might be flawed. A good next step would be to check how much the CEO is paid.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 39% stake in Blue Cap. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 27%, private equity firms could influence the Blue Cap board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 10%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

