While private companies own 47% of MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG (ETR:MPCK), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 48% ownership

A look at the shareholders of MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG (ETR:MPCK) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 48% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Private companies, on the other hand, account for 47% of the company's stockholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is MPC Münchmeyer Petersen & Co. GmbH, with ownership of 47%. Mainfirst Asset Management is the second largest shareholder owning 4.2% of common stock, and FPM Frankfurt Performance Management AG holds about 0.6% of the company stock.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 51% stake.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data cannot confirm that board members are holding shares personally. It is unusual not to have at least some personal holdings by board members, so our data might be flawed. A good next step would be to check how much the CEO is paid.

General Public Ownership

With a 48% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 47%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

