While politicians scored points on WhatsApp, our children's mental health was destroyed

A socially distanced mixed age key worker class during lockdown - Geoff Pugh for The Telegraph

Deep disappointment. The victim of a massive betrayal. The bewildered casualty of an unforeseeable breach of trust. When our former Health Secretary-cum-libidinous-rulebreaker-cum-I’m-a-Celebrity-buffoon described the wrecking-ball impact of this paper’s publication of The Lockdown Files, he never spoke a truer word.

Except he got one thing wrong; the real victim here isn’t querulous Matt Hancock, scrabbling about in a bid to preserve what’s left of his tattered reputation, it’s the British people.

Were we fools? As scurrying Hancock lickspittle apologists do the rounds of the radio and television studios, defending what looks increasingly like the indefensible, we are left at home – now as then – dealing with the real-world consequences.

The political fallout from the variously cavalier, insulting and heartless WhatsApp exchanges has been deafening in the hitherto hushed Whitehall corridors. After all, careers are at stake. How awful.

Meanwhile, in the nation’s stone-built semis and redbrick terraces, bungalows, flats and farm houses, families like mine are being shaken to the core by the reverberations. The health and happiness of our psychologically battered, isolated and alienated children is our concern. Unforgivably catastrophic.

These flippant social media messages have opened a Pandora’s box of trauma that most of us find hard to dwell on: namely the devastating effect school closures had – and continue to have – on our sons and our daughters.

Hand on heart, I don’t know of a single family with older children that managed to body-swerve the nightmare of deteriorating mental health – low mood, anxiety, alienation, hopelessness, eating disorders, anguished self-harm. Their educational attainment is the least of our worries.

Even now, my generation is still struggling to get our teenagers into school, to cajole, chivvy and bully them to get dressed, eat meals, or even leave their bedrooms. So many of our precious, shining children have been altered beyond belief by lockdowns that may not have been necessary; does that make us culpable or gullible?

Either way, we’re grief-stricken. Figures from NHS Digital show that before the pandemic, one in 10 young people aged 17 to 19 was classed as having a “probable mental disorder”. In 2021, it rose to one in six. The latest data for 2022 shows a figure of one in four; a quarter of children. No wonder then that more than a million young people needed NHS treatment for serious mental health problems in the past year. Referrals for under-18s increased by almost two-fifths (39 per cent).

To read then, the flippant way in which senior members of Government spoke about the fateful decisions they made, to take on board crass jibes and discover that an easy life – we don’t want Scotland’s then-First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to get one over on us – rather than sound medical advice, led to the way our children were treated, comes as a bitter blow.

Of course, politicians politick. The clue is in the job title. But there is something irredeemably shabby about reading the jaunty narrative happening behind the scenes as we dutifully followed official advice and accepted the curtailment of our civil liberties. We believed it was the right thing to do – because they told us it was the right thing to do.

When Covid hit the world like a wrecking ball early in 2020, there was chaos, crisis, terror. We can all remember the blanket of fear that began to descend as we learned on January 31 that two patients in England had tested positive for this new virus. Then the gates of hell swung open.

In late March, the schools were closed, We were corralled indoors, paralysed with fear. How else to react? Of course, we should keep our children at home, when we ventured out; of course, we should wear masks; of course, we should not sit on the grass or pause by a bench in the park. How surreal to return home then, and sing a jaunty Happy Birthday while we scrubbed our hands clean.

But these draconian new rules and rituals were needed, comrade; to keep us alive, to safeguard the old, to protect the NHS, whose survival, it was repeatedly drummed into us, was a higher priority than our own.

By the end of 2020, the chief medical officer had said that the risks of keeping children at home were greater than sending them to school. Yet they were closed again as Hancock is said to have texted an aide, declaring they needed to fight a “rear-guard action” to prevent a “policy car crash”.

When they finally reopened, I was one of those who urged the wearing of masks at school. Why? Because far from the madding crowd of Westminster, we just wanted to get our children back into the classroom.

My logic went along these lines: if masking our kids was what it took for teachers to return, then it was the lesser of two evils. I think I may have facetiously suggested a whip-round to buy staff their very own hazmat suits by way of extra reassurance. Looking back, I wish I had now.

Hindsight is easy. Steering a population through a deadly pandemic is not. There are no outright winners, only those fortunate enough to have lost a little less.

But one thing is certain: Britain urgently needs a proper inquiry. With unflinching questions and nuanced answers.

We deserve to know what happened and why. Only then can we ensure that our children will never again be sacrificed on the altar of political expediency.