While institutions own 27% of Standard Bank Group Limited (JSE:SBK), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 39% ownership

Key Insights

Standard Bank Group's significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

51% of the business is held by the top 10 shareholders

Insiders have sold recently

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Standard Bank Group Limited (JSE:SBK), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 39% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, institutions make up 27% of the company’s shareholders. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Standard Bank Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Standard Bank Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Standard Bank Group. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Standard Bank Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Standard Bank Group is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited is the largest shareholder with 20% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 15% and 5.1%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 10 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Standard Bank Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Standard Bank Group Limited. Being so large, we would not expect insiders to own a large proportion of the stock. Collectively, they own R254m of stock. In this sort of situation, it can be more interesting to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 39% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Standard Bank Group. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 20% of the Standard Bank Group shares on issue. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

