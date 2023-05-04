While institutions own 27% of 468 SPAC II SE (ETR:SPV2), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 32% ownership

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by individual investors in 468 SPAC II indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

52% of the business is held by the top 6 shareholders

Insider ownership in 468 SPAC II is 24%

If you want to know who really controls 468 SPAC II SE (ETR:SPV2), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 32% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, institutions make up 27% of the company’s shareholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of 468 SPAC II, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About 468 SPAC II?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that 468 SPAC II does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of 468 SPAC II, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 17% of 468 SPAC II. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Asset Management Arm is currently the largest shareholder, with 13% of shares outstanding. BlueCrest Capital Management Limited is the second largest shareholder owning 12% of common stock, and Barralina Asset Management GmbH holds about 9.5% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO Alexander Kudlich is the owner of 6.0% of the company's shares.

We also observed that the top 6 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of 468 SPAC II

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in 468 SPAC II SE. Insiders own €62m worth of shares in the €261m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 32% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over 468 SPAC II. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Be aware that 468 SPAC II is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 3 of those can't be ignored...

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

