While institutions invested in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) benefited from last week's 18% gain, retail investors stood to gain the most

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Clover Health Investments indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

50% of the business is held by the top 17 shareholders

23% of Clover Health Investments is held by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 45% to be precise, is retail investors. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

While retail investors were the group that benefitted the most from last week’s US$74m market cap gain, institutions too had a 26% share in those profits.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Clover Health Investments.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Clover Health Investments?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Clover Health Investments does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Clover Health Investments' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Clover Health Investments. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Clover Health Investments' case, its Top Key Executive, Vivek Garipalli, is the largest shareholder, holding 18% of shares outstanding. With 6.9% and 6.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, The Vanguard Group, Inc. and Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC are the second and third largest shareholders.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 17 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Clover Health Investments

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Clover Health Investments, Corp.. It has a market capitalization of just US$497m, and insiders have US$114m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 45% stake in Clover Health Investments. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 6.4% stake in Clover Health Investments. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Clover Health Investments you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

