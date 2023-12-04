While insiders own 47% of Orascom Development Holding AG (VTX:ODHN), retail investors are its largest shareholders with 51% ownership

Key Insights

Significant control over Orascom Development Holding by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 21 investors have a majority stake in the company with 49% ownership

47% of Orascom Development Holding is held by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Orascom Development Holding AG (VTX:ODHN), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 51% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 47% ownership in the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Orascom Development Holding.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Orascom Development Holding?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Since institutions own only a small portion of Orascom Development Holding, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Orascom Development Holding. Samih Sawiris is currently the company's largest shareholder with 44% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 1.9% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 0.4% by the third-largest shareholder. Naguib Sawiris, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 21 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Orascom Development Holding

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Orascom Development Holding AG. Insiders have a CHF135m stake in this CHF286m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 51% of Orascom Development Holding. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Orascom Development Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Orascom Development Holding (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

