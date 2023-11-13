While insiders own 29% of BVZ Holding AG (VTX:BVZN), retail investors are its largest shareholders with 52% ownership

Key Insights

Significant control over BVZ Holding by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 25 shareholders own 48% of the company

Insiders own 29% of BVZ Holding

If you want to know who really controls BVZ Holding AG (VTX:BVZN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 52% to be precise, is retail investors. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, individual insiders make up 29% of the company’s shareholders. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about BVZ Holding.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About BVZ Holding?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in BVZ Holding. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at BVZ Holding's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

BVZ Holding is not owned by hedge funds. Balthasar Meier is currently the company's largest shareholder with 28% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Maritime Capital Management Pte. Ltd. and DJE Kapital AG, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 5.0%.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of BVZ Holding

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of BVZ Holding AG. It has a market capitalization of just CHF176m, and insiders have CHF50m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 52% of BVZ Holding shares. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand BVZ Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - BVZ Holding has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

