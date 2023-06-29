While individual investors own 30% of Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:CARLSBG), public companies are its largest shareholders with 51% ownership

Key Insights

Significant control over Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad by public companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The largest shareholder of the company is Carlsberg A/S with a 51% stake

Institutions own 16% of Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad

Every investor in Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:CARLSBG) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that public companies own the lion's share in the company with 51% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 30% ownership in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Carlsberg A/S with 51% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. With 3.5% and 2.3% of the shares outstanding respectively, Great Eastern Life Assurance (Malaysia) Berhad, Insurance Investments and AIA Investment Management Private Limited are the second and third largest shareholders.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around RM79m worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 30% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 51% of Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad stock. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

