While the happy couple says 'I do,' their wedding pet attendant handles the dog business

Andrea Ball, USA TODAY
·8 min read

It was supposed to be Pepper’s big entrance.

Amy Fiala had been tending to the 2-year-old black Lab as they waited for the wedding to start. Now it was time for the handoff. The bridesmaid, in her forest green gown, would escort Pepper to the altar to stand with the rest of the wedding party while her owners said “I do.”

Fiala knew just how this was supposed to go. Pepper would prance down the aisle.

Awwwwww,” everyone would coo. They always do.

Then Pepper started sniffing the ground. Sniff. Sniff.

This could mean only one thing, and Fiala knew it would be a disaster. A big one. One of the worst.

Pepper had to poop.

Fiala practically panicked. This could not happen. Not here. After all, while you’re pledging your love to The One, you don’t want to watch your dog go Number Two.

But that was why the bride had hired Fiala. Pepper’s business was her business.

 Let’s take a quick walk, she thought.

The 42-year-old Austin woman runs A Happy Tail by Game Time Dog Services in Austin, Texas. She and her 10 employees work the wedding circuit, handling dogs during a couple’s big day.

Years ago, including a pet in an otherwise-traditional wedding might have been pretty close to verboten. (What if it lunges for the cake?)

As pets became a part of couples’ everyday lives, they started showing up in more biggest-days-of-their-lives.

But whether the pet belongs to one half of the happy couple or both, the people at the altar have their hands full. So the task of handling the Dog of Honor might have fallen to a distant cousin or a nephew with a pocketful of jerky treats.

Now, paid wedding pet coordinators offer to take the reins – well, usually the leash – with the promise that the pets will hit their marks, whether they’re coming into the ceremony on a wagon or barreling down the aisle toward Mom or Dad on cue.

Their job is to make sure everything is orchestrated. That the Best Dog is cute, quiet and freshly groomed (yes, you caught that).

And of course, that no bride or groom (or, gasp, in-law) will ever have to worry about whipping out a doggie bag of that variety.

Dogs are the most common non-homosapiens in the wedding party, says Gabriella Rello Duffy, editorial director of Brides.  But Rello Duffy, whose site ran a piece on 50 ways to include pets in weddings, said she has seen cats, horses, even birds make an appearance. The spread included at least one alpaca.

“It’s all about personalization,” she said. (A tuxedo cat? A pair of lovebirds? The possibilities seem endless.)

Some say COVID is playing a role in the number of gigs wedding pet attendants are getting. Many people got pets during the height of the pandemic, said Clare Sheehan, the wedding pet coordinator for The Pet Gal, which operates in Texas, Colorado and Hawaii. Now that they’re getting married, they want their dogs to be part of the festivities, much to the delight of most guests.

Getting those pets to play their parts seamlessly is not as easy as it looks. Making it work takes a mix of dog psychology, experience, patience, problem-solving and quick thinking.

Especially when nature calls.

Every second counted when Pepper made her intentions clear that wedding day at a ranch outside Austin.

Classical music played as Fiala commandeered the leash from the bridesmaid, jogged 10 feet away and silently implored Pepper to do her business quickly.

Potty, potty, potty, she thought.

Pepper did. Fiala dashed back to the bridesmaid just in time. Moments later, Fiala’s favorite part of every wedding happened, just the way it always did.

Awwwww…

Dogs: After Texas school shooting, an army of therapy dogs arrives to soothe ragged nerves

Just what does a wedding pet attendant do?

When Jordi Booher decided to get married in 2021, there was never any question that her two golden retrievers would be in the wedding.

The 31-year teacher from Lakeway, Texas, was devoted to Ellie and Butters. She and her then-fiance, Nick, had adopted the two during the pandemic.

The dogs did everything with the betrothed couple. Booher even knows their birthdays (Feb. 21 and March 21, in case you were planning to send a card).

“We put on little party hats and give them treats and take them to Petco to pick out their own toys,” Booher said.

But … take a couple of exuberant retrievers – whose lives revolve around running, swimming and chasing balls – and turn them into docile members of the wedding party? It seemed an unlikely proposal.

Enter Fiala.

Butters and Ellie did everything with Jordi Boohers. But when it came time to be in Boohers' wedding, a pet coordinator stepped in.
Butters and Ellie did everything with Jordi Boohers. But when it came time to be in Boohers' wedding, a pet coordinator stepped in.

The business is certainly not new. Wedding pet attendants have been around for at least a decade, if not longer, Rello Duffy said. But while specific figures about the pet attendant industry are hard to come by, overall wedding spending has rebounded since the easing of the pandemic, and pets have become ever-more rooted in wedding ceremonies.

Pet attendants aren’t cheap. Some charge $200 an hour or more. But it’s money well-spent, she said, because handling a pet on the big day is a big responsibility.

“A pet attendant will really go a long way,” Rello Duffy said.

Don’t think they just show up at the ceremony and hope for the best. Many attendants interview couples beforehand, asking about their doting dog’s personality, quirks, breed, age, fears, activity level – anything that might affect the ceremony or the dog itself.

Attendants may also show up to walk the soon-to-be star in the days leading up to the wedding. Is he a puller? A speed demon? A gentle old soul just waiting to be hugged?

Meanwhile, somebody has to get the dogs to the venue, burn off their energy with long walks, make sure their bladders are on empty with frequent potty breaks. They need to be fed and watered.

And then the dog has to be staged and pampered while awaiting their big moment. If they’re wearing a tux, flower collar, bow tie or other costume, they need to be dressed.

“Dogs in outfits are always a hit,” Sheehan said.

When it came to Booher’s wedding, Fiala had both Ellie and Butters in fine form, with white bow-ties on.

Of course, dogs will be dogs.

Butters, the pretty but dumb one, practically dragged the maid of honor down the aisle. Ellie, the smart and stoic one, maintained her dignity.

The crowd loved it.

“I heard a lot of laughing in the audience,” Booher said.

Awwwww….

Weddings: Her cakes were her business. Then COVID and anosmia changed her life

How to get ready for the big day

That’s the kind of joy Fiala has always gotten from animals.

As a child, she spent every summer at her parents' farm in Missouri. There were goats and chickens and horses and, of course, dogs. Great Danes played outside while the Great Pyrenees watched over the goats.

“My dad always knew to find me in the stable with the horses or in the yard with our dogs,” Fiala said. “That is just where I was.”

Her stepmother taught her about dog body language. Stressed dogs might pant, pin back their ears or tuck their tails. Playful ones wag their tails quickly, shake their butts or jump up.

The happy couple has their hands full. It's a wedding coordinator's job to make sure their pets hit their marks
The happy couple has their hands full. It's a wedding coordinator's job to make sure their pets hit their marks

All that plays a big role in handling dogs at a wedding, she said. “My job is to make sure the dog is happy and healthy and in a good mental spot.”

Fiala started her pet walking business in 2009 after spending three years as an accounts manager for Belo Media. But it wasn’t until after her own wedding in 2013 (where groom Rick, Great Dane Kya and Pomeranian Mr. Big were all in attendance) that she realized she might be onto something.

“I thought, ‘There’s got to be other crazy dog ladies out there too!’” she said.

Since then, she’s seen all kinds of canines. The ones who plop on the ground for belly rubs. The ones begging for food at the cocktail hour. The ones who pose like divas for the wedding photos and the ones who’d rather be home taking a nap.

And then there was the one who almost took her out. When a couple trekked to downtown Austin to have their wedding pictures taken, Fiala tagged along with their young, 60-pound Lab-shepherd. Everything was fine until the group was separated by a red light, with the happy couple on one side of the street and their dog on the other.

“He went bonkers,” Fiala said.

Fiala is a former fitness trainer and college soccer player, and she was wearing a waist least. Even so, it was everything she could do to stay on her feet and keep the dog out of traffic.

But pup and parents were soon reunited and all was well again. Just as it should be on a wedding day.

“I needed an epsom salt bath after that,” Fiala said. “It was fine. It’s all part of the territory.”

More from USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How do you have a dog in your wedding? Engage a pet coordinator

Latest Stories

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • Christian Koloko's phone blew up after regular season debut vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • NHL botched its season-opening festivities

    With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • NFL fact or fiction: Are the Giants this good? Are the Packers that bad?

    We're six weeks into the 2022 NFL season so Voch Lombardi reflects on the trajectories of teams on the up and the down.

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Roughriders linebacker Sankey leading CFL in tackles once again

    He's in a different city with a different team but Darnell Sankey is in a familiar place. The Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker has a CFL-high 104 tackles, three more than Hamilton's Jovan Santos-Knox. Last season — his first in Canada — the six-foot-one, 245-pound Sankey registered a league-leading 97 tackles with the Calgary Stampeders. "First and foremost I'm incredibly blessed," Sankey said in a recent telephone interview. "To be honest, I felt I could come in here and do the same, if not

  • Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on

  • 5 major storylines as Raptors begin new season

    With a roster largely unchanged from last season, the Toronto Raptors are facing many of the same questions as they prepare to tip-off the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

  • Flyers beat Lightning 3-2 for 3rd comeback win in a row

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates broke a tie in the third period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday night for their third straight comeback victory to open the season. Hart made a pad save in a breakaway by Brayden Point in the first period and improved to 1-5-1 against Tampa Bay. Cates completed the rally from a two-goal deficit by scoring from the slot after a turnover with 7:16 left. Steven Stamkos had two power-play goals and ex

  • Juraj Slafkovsky scores first career goal as Canadiens rout Coyotes 6-2

    MONTREAL — It took five games and a little more tape on his stick but Juraj Salfkovsky finally scored his first National Hockey League goal. The Canadiens used a three-goal first period to cruise to a 6-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. The Bell Centre crowd gave the first overall pick a standing ovation as the PA announcer called his name and kept it going by chanting Slafkovsky's name after the second-period marker. "It’s amazing. To score my first goal in this building, it’s a dream

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua