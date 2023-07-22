While everyone worried about Jofra Archer's fitness, Mark Wood became a world-class quick

Mark Wood has been a constant menace to Australian batsmen this summer - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

The ball, short and very quick, thudded into Steve Smith, giving a glimpse of a vulnerability that England had imagined did not exist. This was the 2019 Ashes, and Jofra Archer was in the midst of one of the most exhilarating spells ever bowled by an Englishman. For much of the four years since, a fully fit Archer has been viewed as essential to English Ashes hopes.

For good reason: it had been generations — arguably, all the way back to Frank Tyson in 1954/55 — since an English bowler produced an Ashes display both as fast and venomous as Archer. The preoccupation with his fitness ever since has been understandable. But it has also obscured that England have another rapid bowler who is equally essential.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On the third afternoon at Old Trafford, 25 overs of Australia’s innings had elapsed. Only six balls had been delivered by Mark Wood. But what a six balls they were: an extended sprint to the wicket, culminating in a short man — 5ft 10in — exploding into the crease and what he has described as his “noodle arms” hurling a ball at 90mph. The second of these deliveries induced Usman Khawaja to get a sliver of an edge behind.

The curiosity was that it was all the crowd had seen of Wood. To the bemusement of many, England’s fastest bowler was whisked off, for Stuart Broad, immediately after tea.

Taking Wood off at the break was an emblem of Ben Stokes’s creative thinking. It allowed Broad to bowl at David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne, two batsmen that he has well-grooved plans against, alongside Chris Woakes. Both bowlers move the new ball more than Wood, and rely more on the ball being hard for their effectiveness.

Removing Wood so swiftly from the attack allowed England to save him for when they needed him most. Without the express pace offered by him or Archer, England have often toiled as wickets have flattened. Keeping Wood fresh ensured that Stokes could summon him back to the attack after others had enjoyed the fruits of the new ball. England’s other quicks could threaten, albeit in a very different way, with the newer ball; only Wood offered quite the same danger with the older one. Seam or swing depend on the vicissitudes of the ball; pace relies on the bowler alone.

And so there was an expectant roar from the Old Trafford crowd upon the sight of Wood marking his run-up and readying himself to bowl. It is not just for his intoxicating speed that Wood is one of England’s most popular cricketers, but also the sense of a man giving every iota of himself to his team’s cause. For all the cliches about playing each Test like it is your last, for Wood there is no other way: he has missed 80 Test matches, almost all through injury, since his debut in 2015.

Wood's pace once again came to the rescue of England when they were in need of wickets - AP/Rui Viera

Yet England’s excitement about reintroducing Wood to the attack was based on more than just his speed. He could be seen hiding the ball in his run-up: an indication that he was trying to extract reverse swing, a skill for which his action is well-suited. In the second over of his spell, delivering the ball from wide of the crease, Wood curved a ball back just past Marnus Labuschagne’s off stump: the late movement, and the batsman’s leave, evoked Simon Jones’ classic dismissal of Michael Clarke with reverse swing at this ground in 2005.

Story continues

One ball later, Wood was removed from the attack once again. This time, his absence was far shorter: Wood’s spell from the Brian Statham End was limited to two overs, allowing him to switch to the James Anderson End, which was offering more uneven bounce. After attacking the stumps with his first two deliveries, Wood fired in a bouncer from wide of the crease to Steve Smith: an awkward paddle-pull yielded a thin edge, well-taken by Jonny Bairstow.

Smith, as he is fond of pointing out, was never actually dismissed by Archer in the 2019 Ashes. Since the start of the 2021/22 Ashes, Wood has now removed him four times at a cost of 10 runs apiece. And Wood has dismissed Smith in different ways: in the first innings at Old Trafford, Smith was lbw, beaten for pace by a straighter ball.

As Wood was engulfed by his team-mates, he could also celebrate a significant personal milestone: this was his 100th Test wicket. Coming two days after Stuart Broad’s 600th, the figure almost seems a little underwhelming. But it is still a mark to be cherished; even more so considering all the injuries that Wood has overcome to get there. It is a triumph not just for pace, underrated versatility — witness how he readily switched his attack from the short-ball ploy to three slips depending on which Australian batsman lay in wait — but of wholehearted tenacity.

It is also a triumph for Michael Holding. Four years ago, in St Lucia, the former West Indies quick recommended to Wood that he lengthen his run-up. From averaging 42 per wicket before Holding’s intervention, Wood is averaging 24 per wicket since. In this period, no bowler in Test cricket has a faster average speed. England are used to envying the pace bowling riches of Australia; in the past two Tests, the cheetah has been theirs.

Ten balls after snaring Smith, Wood produced an even better encore: a brutish delivery reared into Travis Head, who spooned the ball into the hands of gully. For all that England would love to be able to pair the two together, Wood in 2023 is proving quite as menacing to Australia as Archer four years ago.