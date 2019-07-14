Which two MLB teams are on a World Series collision course?

Our look back at the first half of the 2019 season continues with a look forward to October.

That's right, it's World Series prediction time.

Yahoo Sports baseball experts Hannah Keyser and Tim Brown have reassessed their preseason World Series picks and have come to same conclusion: There are two teams on a clear collision course to meet in the 2019 Fall Classic.

We're not giving away spoilers here. You'll have to watch to see which teams Hannah and Tim feel are the strongest World Series contenders entering the second half.

Our experts also weigh in on two teams that could present a second half challenge for one of their picks, and several others whose championship hopes may in fact be hopeless.

Do you agree with their picks? Are you predicting or hoping for a different World Series matchup?

Let us know in the comments.

