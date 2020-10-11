The best hair dryers for 2020

Whether you want more volume, waves, or a sleek and straight hairdo, a hair dryer is a must-have item for your arsenal of styling tools. While most hair dryers are designed to do the same thing, they are not created equally. From ionic hair dryers that reduce frizz and speed up drying time to ceramic hair dryers that can help add volume, hair dryers come in different types and price ranges.
A high-quality hair dryer can help perfect a hairstyle, but an older or low-quality dryer can damage your hair. Whether you want a luxury model or something that’s more budget-friendly, there’s something for everyone on our list of the best hair dryers.
We’ve also found some of the best hair dryer deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day if you’re looking for a discount option.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
A hair dryer priced in the $400 range might sound a bit over the top, but Dyson went all out on this styling machine. It has a digital V9 motor in the handle that spins at up to 110,000 rpm and a microprocessor that monitors air temperature 20 times per second. This means that the dryer will work quickly to dry your hair, but it won’t overheat your hair and cause excess damage.
The dryer’s diffuser and concentrator attachments are magnetic, so you can easily and seamlessly switch between attachments. The dryer looks awesome too, with one of the coolest designs we’ve ever seen.
Remington Hair Dryer with Ionic + Ceramic + Tourmaline Technology
This Remington Hair Dryer gets the job done well without breaking the bank. Plus, it has a lot of perks you’d get with more expensive dryers like ionic, ceramic, and tourmaline technology for smoother hair and less frizz.
Despite its affordable price point, this dryer is a quality option that may leave you surprised by how well it works. The 1,875-watt max power motor means you’re getting a quick dry, and three different heat settings and two different speed settings allow you to find the right custom setting for your hair type. Hit the cold shot button for cool air that locks in your carefully created styles. You even get attachments — a diffuser and a concentrator.
Bio Ionic Goldpro Dryer
The Bio Ionic Goldpro Dryer was designed to dry your hair with less heat.
Long-term styling with heat likely won’t do any favors for the health of your hair. Some hair dryers blow air that is so hot and forceful you’ll feel like you’re in a clothing dryer. You may have damaged, dry, or frizzy locks from years of using dryers and irons on your tresses, but at the same time, you just can’t part with your styling tools. With this Goldpro hair dryer, you’ll get a barrel made with 24-karat gold.
You read that right — the gold helps to distribute the heat more evenly than traditional hair dryers, so it dries your hair more quickly and allows you to spend less time using heat. At the same time, the dryer’s ionic technology keeps your hair hydrated. The device itself is also durable and pretty lightweight, so your arms won’t get tired while drying your mane.
Jinri 1875w Professional Salon Infrared Hair Dryer
The Jinri Infrared Hair Dryer is all about options. It comes with three attachments — a diffuser, a straightening comb, and a concentrator. It operates quietly and has two different speed settings and three heat settings, so you can choose exactly how you want to dry your hair.
This dryer works fast, drying even the thickest hair in a matter of minutes. It also utilizes infrared heat and negative ions, which leaves hair looking smoother and helps to reduce frizz. This is an excellent hair dryer for those with curly hair, as the included diffuser attachment keeps hair pretty still while drying it extremely fast without frizzing up.
Conair Tourmaline Ceramic Hair Dryer
Ceramic and tourmaline make a great combination when it comes to blow-drying, which is the case with the Conair Tourmaline Ceramic Hair Dryer.
When it comes to heat styling tools, it’s a good idea to choose ceramic material. The heat created through ceramic is able to penetrate the hair shaft while maintaining the hydration in your tresses. Ceramic also heats up quickly and distributes heat evenly, so you can expose your locks to heat for a shorter amount of time. Better yet, reach for a ceramic hair dryer that includes tourmaline, which gives your hair an extra shot of negative ions that can lead to smoother tresses.
This ceramic and tourmaline hair dryer from Conair is one of the best on the market, with three heat settings and two speed settings that allow people of all hair types to get the perfect blowout. When you’re done styling, blast your ends with the cool-shot function to seal those curls in place all day long.
GHD Air Dryer
So, if you haven’t heard of GHD, it stands for “good hair day,” and this dryer produces that result: Smooth hair that makes you want to show off a down-do instead of putting on a hat or pulling your hair back.
The GHD Dryer is going to cost you more than your typical drugstore find, but its professional-strength, 1,600-watt AC motor, coupled with its ionic technology, make it worth the extra cash. On top of the fact that it dries hair fast and leaves it smooth and silky, this dryer feels gentler on the hair than most others. It has two speeds and three heat settings, plus a cool-shot button.
Nition Negative Ions Ceramic Hair Dryer
We just happened across this dryer by Nition, and we’re happy we did. The unit isn’t overly large or bulky, yet it gets hair smooth and sleek with 1875 watts of power, three different heat settings, and two different speeds. The air outlet on the dryer is infused with negative ions, as well as Argan oil and tourmaline. This results in hair that has less static, less frizz, and less heat damage.
The dryer comes with a comb attachment, a concentrator attachment, and a diffuser attachment. The diffuser attachment works extremely well, adding waves to the ends of straight hair or helping to create a frizz-free curly hairdo.
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush
This hot air brush by Revlon is not only colorful and cute, but it also does wonders for your hair. If you’re looking to add volume, curl your ends under, or flip the ends of your hair, this drying brush is an excellent choice.
With only 1100 watts of power, this one’s got some kick to it, but it’s not as powerful as some hair dryers you’ll find. Since it’s a brush, you can get it close to your scalp, which makes it easier to add volume at the root of your hair. There’s no need to be afraid of burning hot ends, either—both tips of the brush remain cool, so you’ve got a little bit more control over it. One additional perk with this brush is that it reduces annoying static or frizzy hair by producing negative ions when you use it.