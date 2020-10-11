The best hair dryers for 2020

Whether you want more volume, waves, or a sleek and straight hairdo, a hair dryer is a must-have item for your arsenal of styling tools. While most hair dryers are designed to do the same thing, they are not created equally. From ionic hair dryers that reduce frizz and speed up drying time to ceramic hair dryers that can help add volume, hair dryers come in different types and price ranges.

A high-quality hair dryer can help perfect a hairstyle, but an older or low-quality dryer can damage your hair. Whether you want a luxury model or something that’s more budget-friendly, there’s something for everyone on our list of the best hair dryers.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

A hair dryer priced in the $400 range might sound a bit over the top, but Dyson went all out on this styling machine. It has a digital V9 motor in the handle that spins at up to 110,000 rpm and a microprocessor that monitors air temperature 20 times per second. This means that the dryer will work quickly to dry your hair, but it won’t overheat your hair and cause excess damage.

The dryer’s diffuser and concentrator attachments are magnetic, so you can easily and seamlessly switch between attachments. The dryer looks awesome too, with one of the coolest designs we’ve ever seen.





Remington Hair Dryer with Ionic + Ceramic + Tourmaline Technology

This Remington Hair Dryer gets the job done well without breaking the bank. Plus, it has a lot of perks you’d get with more expensive dryers like ionic, ceramic, and tourmaline technology for smoother hair and less frizz.

Despite its affordable price point, this dryer is a quality option that may leave you surprised by how well it works. The 1,875-watt max power motor means you’re getting a quick dry, and three different heat settings and two different speed settings allow you to find the right custom setting for your hair type. Hit the cold shot button for cool air that locks in your carefully created styles. You even get attachments — a diffuser and a concentrator.





Bio Ionic Goldpro Dryer

