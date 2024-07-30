Whether Coco Gauff is right or wrong, bad officiating can't keep derailing her matches
This is For The Win’s daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Did a friend recommend or forward this to you? If so, subscribe here. Have feedback? Leave your questions, comments and concerns through this brief reader survey! Now, here’s Mike Sykes.
United States France: Japan: China: Korea:
Coco Gauff deserves better
READ MORE: a teary-eyed Coco Gauff after a bad call ruined her match seemed to pull up after the call French Open essentially the same thing happened arguing it again here
Katie Ledecky is still better than everyone else
Here's our daily word from Michelle Martinelli, who has boots on the ground in Paris for the Games. Today's subject is the unmatched brilliance of Katie Ledecky. The longer she goes, the better she is. NANTERRE, France corrected the absurdly antiquated and sexist thinking Ledecky was the first women’s 1,500 Olympic champion
Michelle Martinelli 🇫🇷
Don't forget: The MLB trade deadline is today
Randy Arozarena is a Mariner contending teams still have holes to fill The basics of the MLB trade deadline Nine players who could be dealt at the trade deadline Three teams that should sell and two teams that should buy at the deadline
Quick hits: Incredible surfing photos ... Meet Stephen Nedoroscik
this incredible gallery of surfing photos from day 3 of the Olympics inspired so many memes after coming through in the clutch for U.S. Gymnastics on Monday theories that shallow pools are impacting the Olympic swimmers. remained in the game for the Orioles after taking a fastball to the head Anthony Richardson's return to the Colts could disrupt the NFL Frederick Richard's parents are so delightful -Sykes ✌️
This article originally appeared on For The Win: Whether Coco Gauff is right or wrong, bad officiating can't keep derailing her matches