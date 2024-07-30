Whether Coco Gauff is right or wrong, bad officiating can't keep derailing her matches

Coco Gauff deserves better

a teary-eyed Coco Gauff after a bad call ruined her match at the French Open

Katie Ledecky is still better than everyone else

NANTERRE, France — Katie Ledecky was the first women's 1,500 Olympic champion.

Don't forget: The MLB trade deadline is today

Jul 11, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) reacts to his strikeout against the Houston Astros in the ninth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Randy Arozarena is a Mariner contending teams still have holes to fill The basics of the MLB trade deadline Nine players who could be dealt at the trade deadline Three teams that should sell and two teams that should buy at the deadline

Quick hits: Incredible surfing photos ... Meet Stephen Nedoroscik

this incredible gallery of surfing photos from day 3 of the Olympics. Stephen Nedoroscik inspired so many memes after coming through in the clutch for U.S. Gymnastics on Monday. There are theories that shallow pools are impacting the Olympic swimmers. Anthony Richardson's return to the Colts could disrupt the NFL. Frederick Richard's parents are so delightful.

