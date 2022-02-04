Where's the tuna melt? Worker shortages mean smaller menus, limited choices and fewer shows

Paul Davidson, USA TODAY
·7 min read

Good Stuff Eatery, a Washington, D.C.-based hamburger chain, never thought twice about filling out its menu with dishes outside its specialty.

But with labor shortages limiting staff to about half its pre-pandemic level, Good Stuff finally made some tough choices a few months ago.

Gone are the portabello sandwich, tuna melt and ice cream sundae.

“Before, we were so busy it didn’t matter,” says Micheline Mendelsohn, Deputy CEO of Sunnyside Restaurant Group, which owns the chain. Now, she says, managers are asking questions like, “Do enough people order tuna at a hamburger restaurant” to justify the time and cost?

As nationwide worker shortages drag on, many businesses are scaling back their offerings and simplifying products and services so they can continue to operate efficiently with fewer employees. Restaurants are slimming down menus. Hotels and casinos are paring back housekeeping services, breakfast bars and live events. Big-box stores are slashing the number of items they carry.

QUITTING TIME: The number of people leaving jobs hit an all-time high in November as openings stayed near record

FED FACES CRUCIAL TEST: Any interest rate missteps could tip economy into recession

“People are asking are there ways to simplify what they offer to reduce the amount of labor they need?” says Bryan Hancock, global leader of talent work for consulting firm McKinsey.

Before the pandemic, companies spent decades expanding the variety of products they offered to boost revenue and appeal to every taste. The average supermarket stocked about 35,000 separate items pre-health crisis. But at the end of last year, that total was down 7.1%, according to NielsenIQ.

McDonald's, Nestle, Pepsi cut back

Companies like McDonald’s, Denny's, Nestle and PepsiCo streamlined their offerings early in the pandemic to better cope with supply-chain bottlenecks and fewer customers, as well as worker shortages. Executives said many of the ditched products won’t be coming back, even after the health crisis and supply snags fade.

Although supply troubles are likely to ease by the second half of the year, the labor gaps are expected to persist, says economist Dante DeAntonio of Moody’s Analytics. Many restaurant and hotel employees have permanently left the hospitality industry. And as many as 2.4 million Americans retired early during the crisis, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. The vast majority aren’t likely to return.

That gives U.S. corporations another reason to stick with their streamlined offerings.

Olive Garden limits menu

Darden Restaurants, owner of Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse and other chains has said it’s mostly keeping the less elaborate menus it began during COVID, which have trimmed food preparation and expenses.

“It would be fair to say that all the work we’ve been doing to simplify our business, including during the height of the pandemic… has helped us deal with the staffing challenges better than most,” says Darden spokesman Rich Jeffers.

While toilet paper demand surged early in the pandemic, Georgia-Pacific stopped producing 164-sheet rolls to focus exclusively on 328-sheet rolls to increase efficiency.

Now, “We have continued to limit the number of items we produce to proactively address labor and carrier shortages that both Georgia-Pacific and our customers are facing,” the company said in a statement.

Simplicity may mean better jobs

A slimmed-down strategy also allows businesses to be more productive while attracting workers with more straightforward jobs that come with fewer headaches and shorter hours, says Sarah Kalloch, executive director of the Good Jobs Institute, which helps companies create good jobs.

Some consumers may be irked that their favorite entrée or potato chip brand may not be available. But many others appreciate a less dizzying array of choices, Kalloch says.

The shrunken labor force has also given workers unprecedented leverage. In December, there were 10.9 million job openings and 4.3 million workers quit, typically to take new positions, both near-record levels, the Labor Department said this week. Economists estimate the government on Friday will report just 150,000 job gains as COVID-19’s omicron variant discouraged job searches and hiring.

The COVID wave is expected to peter out within weeks, but hiring struggles are likely to continue. Forty-nine percent of small-business owners said they had jobs they couldn’t fill, near an all-time high, in December, according to the National Federation of Independent Business, a trade group for small businesses.

Many small- to midsize firms are winnowing their products and services to align workloads with skimpier staffs.

Good Stuff Eatery decided to scrap the portabello sandwich because it’s so labor-intensive, Mendelsohn says. Mushrooms must be roasted and stuffed with cheese while a special sauce is added, she says.

Yet the restaurant has just one prep person, down from three before the pandemic, making the task more challenging. Meanwhile, she says, “People aren’t coming in as much…There’s just not as much profit.”

Instead of the portabello sandwich, she says, the eatery is adding fried green tomatoes, which requires less prep time. Executives are also scrutinizing all menu items.

“If you have 30 things on the menu but 10 sold the most, you have to have more customers” to justify the less popular items.

She doesn’t foresee most dropped menu items returning. Even if the pandemic eases later this year, she expects people to dine out less frequently than they did pre-COVID even as the labor pool remains smaller.

“(Workers) are not there anymore,” she says. “Restaurant work is hard.”

'Tired of the labor challenges'

Neema Hospitality, which owns a dozen hotel franchises in the mid-Atlantic region, typically acquires one or two a year, says company president Sandeep Thakrar.

But now, he says, he’s looking exclusively for extended-stay hotels, which require smaller staffs because rooms have to be cleaned just weekly and there’s typically no pool, breakfast bar or meeting rooms.

Noting he’s perennially struggling to hire workers, especially housekeepers, he says, “I’m so tired of the labor challenges.”

Thakrar may partner with a company to buy extended-stay franchises or snap up traditional limited-service hotels and upgrade them with kitchens. Extended-stay hotel typically employs about 10 workers, compared with 15 to 20 for a limited-service hotel, he says.

“I’m more confident that the worker shortage is something we’re going to have to live with,” Thakrar says.

Fewer concerts

Other hotels are taking aim at bigger frills. The Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel in Rochester, Washington, which is owned by the Chehalis Tribe, sharply reduced its concerts last year to improve employees’ jobs and not overburden limited staff.

Workers had to set up chairs in a multipurpose room not built for concerts, coordinate with security and sell tickets, says hotel director Ben Scholl.

“It made team members' jobs harder and more complex,” Scholl says, noting the company is in the lodging and gaming business. “It’s not our core function.”

It also increased their stress and workloads, says company CEO JaNessa Bumgarner.

Since Lucky Eagle cut back on the concerts and simplified jobs in other ways, the company has reduced employee turnover. About 10% of the hotel and casino’s 500 or so jobs are vacant, down from about 25% in the spring, Bumgarner says.

The Good Jobs Initiative has made its mission working with businesses like Lucky Eagle to streamline jobs, in part to cope with the labor shortages.

A few years ago, Sam’s Club shaved the number of items it carried by 20%. Simpler offerings meant less training, Kalloch of Good Jobs says. Restocking shelves was faster and workers became more productive and made fewer mistakes, leading to higher wages. Shifts were more predictable, allowing for consistent schedules and lower employee turnover.

“We have to make operations less complex,” Kalloch says. “Everybody’s better able to execute; there’s cost savings.”

What do consumers want?

Krishnakumar Davey, president of client engagement for IRI Worldwide, a retail and consumer products analytics firm, suggests that when the health crisis and labor shortages ease, companies will return to greater product varieties.

“We’re all looking for that new thing, that shiny penny,” Davey says, adding that new offerings also help firms stand out from competitors.

But Kalloch disagrees, saying consumers are fatigued by too much variety.

“You’d think customers would miss choice,” she says. “But they want quality and they want to know what to expect.

“If a company doesn’t know what their customers want, they end up throwing everything but the kitchen sink at them.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Labor shortages lead companies to limit consumer choices

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Olympian Kim Meylemans posts emotional video during time in isolation

    Belgian athlete Kim Meylemans took to social media to share a tear-filled video while in isolation at the Olympic Games.

  • Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive. ESPN Films announced Tuesday that Lee would weave never-before-seen footage for Kaepernick's archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.” Kaepernick last played pro football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inj

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • Column: Brady's goodbye leaves (almost) everyone smiling

    The smart ones get out while people are still lining up to see them play. Tom Brady was even smarter than that. He was so good for so long that it made the toughest decision of his own career easy for everybody else. Sure, it could have gone smoother. As things turned out, it resembled nothing so much as a broken play that runs for three days without end. But try and name another transcendent athlete who exited the stage to smiles on almost every side of him. We'll wait. Brady’s unparalleled acc

  • Vucevic, DeRozan help Bulls beat Trail Blazers 130-116

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 23 points and 10 assists and the Chicago Bulls overcame a slow to start to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 130-116 on Sunday. Zach LaVine had 20 points, and Ayo Dosunmu finished with 11 assists. Chicago has won three of four to improve to 31-18. C.J. McCollum had 29 points for Portland. Norman Powell added 22, and Anfernee Simons had 21. Portland led for much of the first half before Chicago took control late. Trail

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • New Pirates coach Callahan focused on her job, not history

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Caitlyn Callahan was standing in a Starbucks in the fall 2019 when she peered down at her phone and was met with a jolt that changed the course of her life. A couple of clicks told her the New York Yankees had just made Rachel Balkovec the first woman to be a full-time coach in the major leagues. Suddenly, a door that Callahan assumed was closed had swung wide open and her inner ballplayer. “If you’ve ever been in one of those playoff situations where you’re that batter up and

  • One more Olympic ride: End means a new beginning for White

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — One last time, Shaun White will stand atop the Olympic halfpipe, slap his hands together, give a high-five to his coach and take his snowboard, and snowboarding, on the sort of ride that only he can dream up. The Beijing Games will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And they'll be the last Olympics for the 35-year-old American who is now an elder-statesman for his sport — more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. Back when he w

  • Bulls hold off Magic's 4th quarter rally for 126-115 win

    CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points, and Zach LaVine added 24, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 126-115 on Tuesday night. DeRozan scored 20 of his points in the first half, and then the Bulls survived a frantic rally by the Magic midway through the fourth quarter. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 24 points to lead the Magic, including 11 in the first quarter. The Bulls, who were up 113-103 with 7:38 left in the game, failed to score a field goal in the next four minute

  • Death of man behind Buddy the Puffin mascot leaves N.L. fans, families 'heartbroken'

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A St. John's man who turned a sports mascot gig into a heartfelt mission to bring joy and genuine friendship to special needs children has died. Chris Abbott was the man behind Buddy the Puffin — the plush, colourful and beloved mascot for sports clubs like the Newfoundland Growlers hockey team and the St. John's Edge basketball team. He died earlier this week at the age of 51, after more than 27 years of performing as Buddy the Puffin. Buddy was often the star of hockey and b

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign linebacker Jameer Thurman and running back Ka'Deem Carey

    CALGARY — Linebacker Jameer Thurman and running back Ka'Deem Carey are staying put. The Calgary Stampeders re-signed both Thurman and Carey on Monday. The two players were eligible to become free agents Feb. 8. The six-foot, 227-pound Thurman had 62 tackles (one for a loss), a special-teams tackle, three sacks, and three forced fumbles while starting all 14 of Calgary's regular-season games. Thurman added five tackles, three special-teams tackles and an interception in Calgary's 33-30- overtime

  • 49ers season falls short of Super Bowl after blown late lead

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers managed to turn around a season that looked lost halfway through the season. After going from 3-5 to the NFC title game, the Niners fell one quarter short of a return to the Super Bowl when they failed to hold onto a 10-point lead and lost 20-17 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Now after blowing a double-digit, fourth-quarter lead for the second time in three postseasons, the 49ers head into an uncertain offseason that will likely see the depa

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • What to watch: How Canada can punch World Cup ticket vs. El Salvador

    With the World Cup inching closer and closer, here’s what you need to know about Canada’s match against El Salvador on Wednesday.

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Reinhart hat trick leads Panthers over Blue Jackets 8-4

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sam Reinhart had his fifth career hat trick to lift the Florida Panthers over the Columbus Blue Jackets 8-4 Monday for their fourth straight win. Mason Marchment had two goals and four assists for a career-high six points to help Columbus secure the top spot in the NHL standings heading into the All-Star break. Aleksander Barkov, Owen Tippett and MacKenzie Weegar also scored, and Reinhart added an assist. Anton Lundell had a career-high five assists to put him third among r

  • On to Super Bowl: Bengals versus Rams, who will host game

    Two years ago, the Cincinnati Bengals were the NFL's worst team. Now they're headed to the Super Bowl to play the Los Angeles Rams — in the Rams' home stadium. Matching the biggest comeback in an AFC championship game, the Bengals rallied from an 18-point hole to stun Kansas City 27-24 in overtime Sunday for their first trip to the big game since the 1988 season. The team that won only two games in 2019, earning them the top overall draft pick that they used on quarterback Joe Burrow, pretty muc

  • Uyghur activist urges Olympians to put pressure on China with podium gesture

    Kabir Qurban remembers being proud of his new home as he and his parents attended the Vancouver Winter Olympics in 2010. But Qurban, who immigrated to Canada with his Uyghur parents in 2007, says nobody should be happy about China hosting the Games, which are set to begin in Beijing on Feb. 4. He says more than 30 of his Uyghur family members are living under government oppression in China's Xinjiang region. "To allow China to hold such an event, it brings the quality of the Olympic Games down,"