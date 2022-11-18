Where's Putin? Leader leaves bad news on Ukraine to others

  • FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. As Russia faces mounting setbacks in Ukraine, Putin appears to have delegated delivering unpopular news to others — a tactic he has already used during the coronavirus pandemic. (Sergei Guneyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
    1/12

    Russia Ukraine Putin’s Silence

    FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. As Russia faces mounting setbacks in Ukraine, Putin appears to have delegated delivering unpopular news to others — a tactic he has already used during the coronavirus pandemic. (Sergei Guneyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin watches a training to test the strategic deterrence forces via videoconference in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 26, 2022. Putin monitored drills of the country's strategic nuclear forces involving multiple practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles. (Alexei Babushkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
    2/12

    Russia Ukraine Putin’s Silence

    FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin watches a training to test the strategic deterrence forces via videoconference in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 26, 2022. Putin monitored drills of the country's strategic nuclear forces involving multiple practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles. (Alexei Babushkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu speaks during his meeting with the top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin. Russia's military has announced that it's withdrawing from Ukraine's southern city of Kherson and nearby areas. Shoigu agreed with his proposal to retreat and set up defenses on the eastern bank. President Vladimir Putin wasn't present when his top military officials announced on television that Russia was withdrawing from Kherson, a key city in southern Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)
    3/12

    Russia Ukraine Putin’s Silence

    FILE - In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu speaks during his meeting with the top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin. Russia's military has announced that it's withdrawing from Ukraine's southern city of Kherson and nearby areas. Shoigu agreed with his proposal to retreat and set up defenses on the eastern bank. President Vladimir Putin wasn't present when his top military officials announced on television that Russia was withdrawing from Kherson, a key city in southern Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, speaks to the head of Federal Medical-Biological Agency Veronika Skvortsova visiting Russian Federal Centre for Brain and Neurotechnologies celebrating its 75th anniversary in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 9, 2022. As the Russian defense minister and chief commander in Ukraine discussed the retreat in a stiffly recited meeting on Nov. 9, Putin toured a neurological hospital in Moscow. (Aleksandr Rjumin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
    4/12

    Russia Ukraine Putin’s Silence

    FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, speaks to the head of Federal Medical-Biological Agency Veronika Skvortsova visiting Russian Federal Centre for Brain and Neurotechnologies celebrating its 75th anniversary in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 9, 2022. As the Russian defense minister and chief commander in Ukraine discussed the retreat in a stiffly recited meeting on Nov. 9, Putin toured a neurological hospital in Moscow. (Aleksandr Rjumin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, the top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin reports to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during their meeting. Russia's military has announced that it is withdrawing from Ukraine's southern city of Kherson and nearby areas. Shoigu agreed with his proposal to retreat and set up defenses on the eastern bank. President Vladimir Putin wasn't present when his top military officials announced on television that Russia was withdrawing from Kherson, a key city in southern Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)
    5/12

    Russia Ukraine Putin’s Silence

    FILE - In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, the top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin reports to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during their meeting. Russia's military has announced that it is withdrawing from Ukraine's southern city of Kherson and nearby areas. Shoigu agreed with his proposal to retreat and set up defenses on the eastern bank. President Vladimir Putin wasn't present when his top military officials announced on television that Russia was withdrawing from Kherson, a key city in southern Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook, Ukrainian soldiers pose for a photo with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center top, during his visit to Kherson, Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Ukraine's retaking of Kherson was a significant setback for the Kremlin and it came some six weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed the Kherson region and three other provinces in southern and eastern Ukraine — in breach of international law — and declared them Russian territory. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP, File)
    6/12

    Russia Ukraine Putin’s Silence

    FILE - In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook, Ukrainian soldiers pose for a photo with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center top, during his visit to Kherson, Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Ukraine's retaking of Kherson was a significant setback for the Kremlin and it came some six weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed the Kherson region and three other provinces in southern and eastern Ukraine — in breach of international law — and declared them Russian territory. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin looks at the Polikarpov I-16 is a Soviet single-engine single-seat fighter aircraft at an open air interactive museum commemorating the 81st anniversary of the World War II-era parade and the Battle for Moscow, at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 8, 2022. (Sergei Bobylev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
    7/12

    Russia Ukraine Putin’s Silence

    FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin looks at the Polikarpov I-16 is a Soviet single-engine single-seat fighter aircraft at an open air interactive museum commemorating the 81st anniversary of the World War II-era parade and the Battle for Moscow, at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 8, 2022. (Sergei Bobylev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, left, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, right, talk during their meeting in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Sergei Bobylev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
    8/12

    Russia Ukraine Putin’s Silence

    FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, left, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, right, talk during their meeting in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Sergei Bobylev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - From left, Moscow-appointed head of Russian-controlled Kherson Region Vladimir Saldo, Moscow-appointed head of Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region Yevgeny Balitsky, Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, Denis Pushilin, leader of self-proclaimed of the Russian-controlled Donetsk region and Leonid Pasechnik, leader of self-proclaimed Russian-controlled Luhansk region pose for a photo during a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia, at the Kremlin in Moscow, on Sept. 30, 2022. (Grigory Sysoyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
    9/12

    Russia Ukraine Putin’s Silence

    FILE - From left, Moscow-appointed head of Russian-controlled Kherson Region Vladimir Saldo, Moscow-appointed head of Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region Yevgeny Balitsky, Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, Denis Pushilin, leader of self-proclaimed of the Russian-controlled Donetsk region and Leonid Pasechnik, leader of self-proclaimed Russian-controlled Luhansk region pose for a photo during a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia, at the Kremlin in Moscow, on Sept. 30, 2022. (Grigory Sysoyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin puts on protective glasses as he visits a military training center of the Western Military District for mobilized reservists in Ryazan Region, Russia, Oct. 20, 2022. Putin, who was once rumored to personally supervise the military campaign in Ukraine and give battlefield orders to generals, appeared this week to be focused on everything but the war. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
    10/12

    Russia Ukraine Putin’s Silence

    FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin puts on protective glasses as he visits a military training center of the Western Military District for mobilized reservists in Ryazan Region, Russia, Oct. 20, 2022. Putin, who was once rumored to personally supervise the military campaign in Ukraine and give battlefield orders to generals, appeared this week to be focused on everything but the war. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, meets with the President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Gennady Krasnikov at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 11, 2022. As Russia faces mounting setbacks in Ukraine, Putin appears to have delegated delivering unpopular news to others — a tactic he has already used during the coronavirus pandemic. (Aleksey Babushkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
    11/12

    Russia Ukraine Putin’s Silence

    FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, meets with the President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Gennady Krasnikov at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 11, 2022. As Russia faces mounting setbacks in Ukraine, Putin appears to have delegated delivering unpopular news to others — a tactic he has already used during the coronavirus pandemic. (Aleksey Babushkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - A portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin lies on the ground near the local prison in Kherson, Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)
    12/12

    Russia Ukraine Putin’s Silence

    FILE - A portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin lies on the ground near the local prison in Kherson, Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. As Russia faces mounting setbacks in Ukraine, Putin appears to have delegated delivering unpopular news to others — a tactic he has already used during the coronavirus pandemic. (Sergei Guneyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin watches a training to test the strategic deterrence forces via videoconference in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 26, 2022. Putin monitored drills of the country's strategic nuclear forces involving multiple practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles. (Alexei Babushkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
FILE - In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu speaks during his meeting with the top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin. Russia's military has announced that it's withdrawing from Ukraine's southern city of Kherson and nearby areas. Shoigu agreed with his proposal to retreat and set up defenses on the eastern bank. President Vladimir Putin wasn't present when his top military officials announced on television that Russia was withdrawing from Kherson, a key city in southern Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, speaks to the head of Federal Medical-Biological Agency Veronika Skvortsova visiting Russian Federal Centre for Brain and Neurotechnologies celebrating its 75th anniversary in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 9, 2022. As the Russian defense minister and chief commander in Ukraine discussed the retreat in a stiffly recited meeting on Nov. 9, Putin toured a neurological hospital in Moscow. (Aleksandr Rjumin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
FILE - In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, the top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin reports to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during their meeting. Russia's military has announced that it is withdrawing from Ukraine's southern city of Kherson and nearby areas. Shoigu agreed with his proposal to retreat and set up defenses on the eastern bank. President Vladimir Putin wasn't present when his top military officials announced on television that Russia was withdrawing from Kherson, a key city in southern Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)
FILE - In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook, Ukrainian soldiers pose for a photo with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center top, during his visit to Kherson, Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Ukraine's retaking of Kherson was a significant setback for the Kremlin and it came some six weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed the Kherson region and three other provinces in southern and eastern Ukraine — in breach of international law — and declared them Russian territory. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP, File)
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin looks at the Polikarpov I-16 is a Soviet single-engine single-seat fighter aircraft at an open air interactive museum commemorating the 81st anniversary of the World War II-era parade and the Battle for Moscow, at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 8, 2022. (Sergei Bobylev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, left, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, right, talk during their meeting in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Sergei Bobylev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
FILE - From left, Moscow-appointed head of Russian-controlled Kherson Region Vladimir Saldo, Moscow-appointed head of Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region Yevgeny Balitsky, Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, Denis Pushilin, leader of self-proclaimed of the Russian-controlled Donetsk region and Leonid Pasechnik, leader of self-proclaimed Russian-controlled Luhansk region pose for a photo during a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia, at the Kremlin in Moscow, on Sept. 30, 2022. (Grigory Sysoyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin puts on protective glasses as he visits a military training center of the Western Military District for mobilized reservists in Ryazan Region, Russia, Oct. 20, 2022. Putin, who was once rumored to personally supervise the military campaign in Ukraine and give battlefield orders to generals, appeared this week to be focused on everything but the war. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, meets with the President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Gennady Krasnikov at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 11, 2022. As Russia faces mounting setbacks in Ukraine, Putin appears to have delegated delivering unpopular news to others — a tactic he has already used during the coronavirus pandemic. (Aleksey Babushkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
FILE - A portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin lies on the ground near the local prison in Kherson, Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)
DASHA LITVINOVA
·5 min read

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — When Russia's top military brass announced in a televised appearance that they were pulling troops out of the key city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, one man missing from the room was President Vladimir Putin.

As Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Gen. Sergei Surovikin, Russia’s chief commander in Ukraine, stiffly recited the reasons for the retreat in front of the cameras on Nov. 9, Putin was touring a neurological hospital in Moscow, watching a doctor perform brain surgery.

Later that day, Putin spoke at another event but made no mention of the pullout from Kherson -– arguably Russia’s most humiliating withdrawal in Ukraine. In the days that followed, he hasn't publicly commented on the topic.

Putin’s silence comes as Russia faces mounting setbacks in nearly nine months of fighting. The Russian leader appears to have delegated the delivery of bad news to others — a tactic he used during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kherson was the only regional capital Moscow’s forces had seized in Ukraine, falling into Russian hands in the first days of the invasion. Russia occupied the city and most of the outlying region, a key gateway to the Crimean Peninsula, for months.

Moscow illegally annexed the Kherson region, along with three other Ukrainian provinces, earlier this year. Putin personally hosted a pomp-filled Kremlin ceremony formalizing the moves in September, proclaiming that “people who live in Luhansk and Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia become our citizens forever.”

Just over a month later, however, Russia's tricolor flags came down over government buildings in Kherson, replaced with the yellow-and-blue banners of Ukraine.

The Russian military reported completing the withdrawal from Kherson and surrounding areas to the eastern bank of the Dnieper River on Nov. 11. Since then, Putin has not mentioned the retreat in any of his public appearances.

Putin “continues to live in the old logic: This is not a war, it is a special operation, main decisions are being made by a small circle of ‘professionals,’ while the president is keeping his distance,” political analyst Tatyana Stanovaya wrote in a recent commentary.

Putin, who was once rumored to personally supervise the military campaign in Ukraine and give battlefield orders to generals, appeared this week to be focused on everything but the war.

He discussed bankruptcy procedures and car industry problems with government officials, talked to a Siberian governor about boosting investments in his region, had phone calls with various world leaders and met with the new president of Russia’s Academy of Science.

On Tuesday, Putin chaired a video meeting on World War II memorials. That was the day when he was expected to speak at the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia — but he not only decided not to attend, he didn't even join it by video conference or send a pre-recorded speech.

The World War II memorial meeting was the only one in recent days in which some Ukrainian cities -– but not Kherson -– were mentioned. After the meeting, Putin signed decrees awarding the occupied cities of Melitopol and Mariupol the title of City of Military Glory, while Luhansk was honored as City of Labor Merit.

Independent political analyst Dmitry Oreshkin attributed Putin’s silence to the fact he has built a political system akin to that of the Soviet Union, in which a leader – or “vozhd” in Russian, a term used to describe Josef Stalin – by definition is incapable of making mistakes.

“Putin and Putin’s system … is built in a way that all defeats are blamed on someone else: enemies, traitors, a stab in the back, global Russophobia -– anything, really,” Oreshkin said. “So if he lost somewhere, first, it’s untrue, and second -– it wasn’t him.”

Some of Putin’s supporters questioned such obvious distancing from what even pro-Kremlin circles viewed as a critical developments in the war.

For Putin to have phone calls with the leaders of Armenia and the Central African Republic at the time of the retreat from Kherson was more troubling than “the very tragedy of Kherson,” said pro-Kremlin political analyst Sergei Markov in a post on Facebook.

"At first, I didn’t even believe the news, that’s how incredible it was,” Markov said, describing Putin’s behavior as a “demonstration of a total withdrawal.”

Others sought to put a positive spin on the retreat and weave Putin into it. Pro-Kremlin TV host Dmitry Kiselev, on his flagship news show Sunday night, said the logic behind the withdrawal from Kherson was “to save people.”

According to Kiselev, who spoke in front of a large photo of Putin looking preoccupied with a caption saying, “To Save People,” it was the same logic the president uses – “to save people, and in specific circumstances, every person.”

That's how some ordinary Russians can view the retreat, too, analysts say.

“Given the growing number of people who want peace talks, even among Putin’s supporters, any such maneuver is taken calmly or even as a sign of a possible sobering up –- saving manpower, the possibility of peace,” said Andrei Kolesnikov, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment.

For Russia's hawks -– vocal Kremlin supporters who have been calling for drastic battlefield steps and weren’t thrilled about the Kherson retreat -– there are regular barrages of missile strikes on Ukraine’s power grid, analyst Oreshkin said.

Moscow launched one Tuesday. With about 100 missiles and drones fired at targets across Ukraine, it was the biggest attack to date on the country’s power grid and plunged millions into darkness.

Oreshkin believes that such attacks don’t inflict too much damage onto Ukraine’s military and don’t change much on the battlefield.

“But it is necessary to create an image of a victorious ‘vozhd.’ So it is necessary to carry out some kind of strikes and scream about them loudly. That’s what they’re doing right now, in my opinion,” he said.

—-

Follow AP coverage of the war in Ukraine at: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Latest Stories

  • Iran's atomic chief says IAEA aware of Tehran's nuclear activities

    The resolution, which was drafted on Thursday by the United States, Britain, France and Germany, said it was "essential and urgent" that Iran explain the origin of the uranium particles and more generally give the International Atomic Energy Agency all the answers it requires. “Iran has not done and will not do anything that the agency is not aware of,” Mohammad Eslami, chief of Iran’s atomic energy organisation was quoted as saying by the semi-official ILNA news agency.

  • Which European Countries Will Suffer The Most From The Energy Crisis?

    Europe’s energy crisis has left millions in fuel poverty, and a cold winter could take things from bad to worse

  • Ukraine war: Zelenskyy says 10 million without power after latest Russian strikes

    Ukraine's energy infrastructure came under persistent attack by Russian missiles and drones across the country, the Ukrainian military said on Thursday night.View on euronews

  • Bio of Polish statesman holds lessons on today's Ukraine

    NEW YORK (AP) — One hundred years ago, a revolutionary Polish patriot argued that Russia’s hunger for territory would continue to destabilize Europe unless Ukraine could gain independence from Moscow. Poland's Marshal Józef Piłsudski never managed to fulfil his hope for an independent Ukraine connected to Europe. But the farsighted and analytical statesman did manage to wrest his own homeland from the grip of czarism and from two other powers, Austria and Prussia. At a time when many Poles had g

  • Canada drops second straight as Carpenter's winner lifts US to 2-1 Rivalry Series win

    KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Canada dropped a second consecutive contest in Rivalry Series play to the United States Thursday, falling 2-1 at Sandman Centre. Alex Carpenter scored what proved to be the winner with under seven minutes remaining. Rory Guilday scored the game-tying goal for the U.S. Maddie Rooney made 19 saves in the win. Marie-Philip Poulin recorded Canada's lone goal. Kristen Campbell stopped 32 shots for the home side. After Laura Stacey got hooked on a breakaway, Poulin stepped up to take

  • Missile hit on Polish village ‘probably’ a Ukrainian accident, president says

    Rishi Sunak joined western leaders in condemning the latest Russian barrage against Ukrainian infrastructure.

  • Inside liberated Kherson, a major hub retaken by Ukrainian forces

    Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces retreated across the Dnipro River from the Ukrainian city of Kherson. Days after the city was officially retaken by the Ukrainian military, celebrations were still ongoing.

  • Algonquin Regiment removing loaned artifacts from Bunker

    COBALT - Nine large George Cassidy murals are being removed from the Bunker Military Museum this Friday, November 18. Also being removed are the Algonquin Regiment colours which have been on display at the museum in Cobalt for the past five-and-a-half years. The murals and the colour display are the property of the Algonquin Regiment and have been on loan to the museum. However the museum recently was advised that the Algonquin Regiment wants to have the murals and colours displayed in a public

  • The $450bn screenshot that signals a thawing in China's relations with West

    It was the $450bn (£379bn) screenshot that sparked hope across China.

  • Lululemon just launched new Team Canada merch — including this belt bag we bet will sell out

    Lululemon's newest launch includes bags, hoodies, leggings and more.

  • Fred VanVleet says Kyle Lowry still watches every Raptors game

    Kyle Lowry watches more Raptors games than most Toronto fans do.

  • Vancouver Whitecaps pick up former CF Montreal defender in MLS re-entry draft

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps picked up Canadian defender Karifa Yao in Major League Soccer's re-entry draft on Thursday. The 22-year-old centre back from Montreal came up through CF Montreal's academy and signed a contract with the MLS team in June 2019. He spent the last two seasons on loan to Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC, starting in 53 of 56 appearances and tallying two goals and two assists. Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster says in a release that the six-foot-two,

  • 2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024

    AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory. The 2020 women's all-around gymnastics champion announced Tuesday that she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn next spring. “I’ve been able to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling and the indescribable emotion when a gold medal is draped around your neck," Lee said in a social media post. "But I don’t want it to be just once in a lifetime,” Lee, 19, becam

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jaz

  • Celtics claim 8th straight win, beat Hawks 126-101

    ATLANTA (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 22 points to lead a balanced Boston attack and the East-leading Celtics stretched their winning streak to eight with a 126-101 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. The Celtics were missing injured guards Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon. It hardly mattered. There were plenty of players to fill the void against the Hawks, who were coming off a big win at Milwaukee and eager to show they could challenge the best in the conference. Not on this night.

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”