Where's California's $2 billion Powerball lottery winner?

Over two months later and still, no winner has been announced as the winner of the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball lottery in California.

The winning ticket was sold in November at Joe’s Service Center in Los Angeles County, said Carolyn Becker, a spokesperson for the California State Lottery.

The store's owner, Joe Chahayed Jr., has already received his $1 million prize for selling the ticket. In California, that's the highest amount retailers can get, Becker said.

Becker said the lottery won't reveal the exact date the ticket was sold because that's part of the vetting process.

What happens now?

Becker didn't confirm Tuesday morning if a winner has come forward or not but said the winner won't be announced until they've been properly verified.

The winner has up to a year from the draw to come forward, she said.

The winner's to-do list

Becker said it goes like this:

The winner must have the original winning ticket.

The winner can claim the prize at one of the agency's nine California offices or put the ticket in the mail and claim the prize package.

The winner can fill out a claim packet and claim form.

And there are questions the agency asks potential winners who come to claim the prize, she said, including where they bought the ticket and what day.

"The vetting process is designed to make sure the winner is legitimate and not somebody trying to claim a prize that's not rightfully theirs," she said.

Once the winner is vetted and publicly confirmed, it could be weeks or months before the winner gets the cash depending on the circumstances.

How is the cash value calculated?

Understanding the Powerball prize isn't as simple as some may think.

When the winner comes forward, they have a choice: annual payments that add up to the $2.04 billion prize or the cash value of nearly $1 billion.

"That was almost a billion dollars worth of ticket sales for that night's drawing," Becker said. "That's the money that's actually sitting in a pot waiting to be claimed. There is no $2 billion out there. That's the prize if someone takes the annual payments and we invest the cash on-hand over 30 years on their behalf."

What happens if no one claims the prize?

Becker said the California State Lottery exists to create a little extra money for public schools, supporting kindergarten all the way through university. The money, which she describes as "supplemental dollars," isn't meant to replace school budgets.

It's more like "bonus money," she said.

If someone misses the deadline to claim the Powerball prize, the money goes to the schools.

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia – the 757 – and loves all things horror, witches, Christmas, and food. Follow her on Twitter at @Saleen_Martin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com.

