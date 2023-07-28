'Where's the Barbie section?': New movie boosts interest in buying, selling vintage dolls

The new Barbie movie has done more than just fill theater seats – it’s also given the doll collector’s market a boost, according to various retailers.

Online collectible toy store Brian’s Toys recorded about 400 inquiries from people looking to sell Barbies during the most recent two-week period compared. A year ago, they received just 150. Meanwhile, Barbie sales for the company have been up around 200% since the movie’s release last week.

“Typically we see (these sales numbers) during the holiday season. It’s kind of like Christmas in July,” said Brandon Knutson, a purchaser for Brian's Toys, told USA TODAY.

Other businesses in the Barbie resale space have also noticed more interest in Barbies since the movie’s marketing ramped up, prompting some doll owners to question: Just how much are my old Barbies worth?

The Barbie collection at Turn of the Century Antiques Doll Shop in Denver, Colorado.

How popular is Barbie today?

“There’s so much excitement around her now,” said Christopher Johnson, a Barbie collector and Barbie curator at Turn of the Century Antiques Doll Shop in Denver, Colorado. “I think people are curious if there’s a wave to ride with the movie.”

At eBay, the number of collectible Barbie Signature dolls sold globally was up over 900% between 2021 and 2022 amid "increasing buzz" for the movie's release, according to Gene Cook, vice president of global collectibles at eBay. Searches for “Barbie Dream Pool” and “Barbie convertible” on the site were up more than 10% the week following the Barbie movie’s trailer release compared to the week prior.

“The movie has done a really nice job of having something to appeal for everybody. And that's what we're seeing in the marketplace," Cook said.

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP, File)

Local collectible shops, like Dallas Vintage Toys in Texas, have also seen an uptick in interest in buying and selling Barbie dolls since the movie’s release.

“A lot more people have been calling daily or actually walking into the shop, and they want to know – where's the Barbie section?” said Dallas Vintage Toys owner Shaun Neinast.

Neinast said Barbies from the 1980s and 1990s with bright, neon accessories similar to those in the Barbie movie have been some of his best sellers. Cook said Barbies from the ‘90s have also been popular on eBay, along with princess and mermaid Barbies.

“Right now the 1980s is hot because those people have disposable income and they want to re-collect their youth,” Neinast said. “The ‘80s workout clothing or neon colors or the '90s or the rollerblades – basically any kind of pop culture. It's just what people remember seeing on commercials or on the toy shelf” as a kid.

The Barbie collection at Dallas Vintage Toys.

How do I know if my Barbie is worth money?

For those scrounging around for old Barbies and wondering how much they’re worth, the answer may be disappointing.

“People tend to be ambitious about what they think their doll is actually worth,” Johnson said. “A really worthwhile Barbie is harder to come by maybe than you think it is. … You’ve got to have something really special to be asking a pretty penny.”

Vintage Barbies – those produced between 1959 and 1966 – tend to be more expensive. As for the newer Barbies, Knutson said collectors should look for platinum or gold label Barbies, which signify Barbies that are rarer and therefore more valuable.

Barbie collector Bettina Dorfmann holds one of the first Barbies, which was presented at a toy fair in the USA in 1959, at her "Barbie clinic" in Duesseldorf, western Germany on July 25, 2023.

The Barbie’s condition also plays a big role in its pricing, according to Neinast, who noted that there’s “a lot of misinformation” on pricing. While some dolls can sell for thousands, others are worth less than $10.

“We have to tell (sellers that) the price value on some of those, they just don't go for a whole lot. But it seems like right now a lot of people are wanting to cash in and sell,” he said.

But for some collectors, a Barbie's market value may not matter.

“Part of the thing about Barbie is that she can be valuable in a monetary sense because of her rarity or because of her desirability. But I think what it comes down to for doll collectors is: Is she desirable to you?” Johnson said. “Does she make you feel some sort of way when you are holding Barbie, or are there certain fashions that make you nostalgic?”

“The prices really are so broadly spread, that there’s something for everybody,” said Cook.

The Barbie collection at Turn of the Century Antiques Doll Shop in Denver, Colorado.

