Where you'll need to show your P.E.I. Vax Pass, and how to get yours

Before the QR code version of the P.E.I. Vax Pass is released, Islanders can provide proof of vaccination by showing their record of immunization and their government-issued photo ID.

P.E.I.'s Vax Pass policy came into effect Tuesday, Oct. 5, which means some businesses, services and events are now required to verify a person's proof of vaccination for access to their venue or setting.

Island residents are required to have their proof of two vaccinations on hand — either a paper copy, or a screen shot on their phone, tablet or which ever mobile device they have. Adults will also need to show photo identification.

Children under 12 are exempt because they are currently not eligible to be vaccinated.

Here's a quick primer on where proof of vaccination is required, and how to get yours.

Where it's required

The government said proof of vaccination is required at indoor and outdoor organized gatherings and events, including:

Sporting events, except for participants 18 and younger. (Spectators will need to show proof of vaccination).

Concerts, and arts, theatre and music events.

Wedding and funeral receptions and wakes, although there is a grace period for weddings till Nov. 1.

Conferences, trade fairs and workshops.

Group activities and classes such as pottery, art and choir.

Adult group and team sports for people 19 years of age and older.

Food premises and licensed premises (indoor and patio dining).

Liquor-tasting rooms in wineries, breweries or distilleries.

Casinos and movie theatres.

Indoor gyms, exercise/dance facilities/studios, swimming pools and skating rinks.

Outdoor facilities for organized gatherings/events and use by business and organizations.

Arcades and bowling alleys.

Where it's not required

The government said you do not have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination at places or in settings such as:

Personal gatherings (i.e. friends and family getting together at someone's home), following the personal gathering limit.

Grocery stores.

Convenience stores.

Pharmacies.

Clothing stores.

Liquor stores.

Take-out, drive-through and delivery at food premises.

Local public transportation (for example, T3 Transit, taxis).

Salons, hairdressers and barbers.

Banks and credit unions.

Public libraries, museums, art galleries (unless they are the location of an event where proof of vaccination is required).

Food banks and shelters.

Health-care services, rehabilitation or exercise therapy programs, counselling services and self-help, and drug and alcohol support groups and programs.

Locations that offer government services and social services (for example, Access P.E.I.).

Worship services, including wedding and funeral ceremonies.

Individuals 18 years old or younger participating in youth sport. (Spectators must be vaccinated).

Before and after school programs for K to 12 students.

Student events and activities in K to 12 public and independent schools.

How to get yours

To get proof of vaccination, Islanders can go online to the province's COVID-19 Immunization Record portal at www.princeedwardisland.ca/COVIDRecord.

They'll be asked to type in their health card number, name, and date of birth, after which they can take a screen shot of their COVID-19 vaccine history or print it out.

Don't have a computer, or aren't so internet-savvy? The province says it's happy to help Islanders at libraries, Access P.E.I. locations, visitor information centres and Public Health Nursing offices. If you're still not sure, there's a toll-free number to call: 1-844-975-3303.

In the coming weeks, the province plans to introduce a new pass Islanders can download which includes a QR code that will be faster and easier for businesses to scan.

Individuals are considered fully immunized 14 days after receiving the full series of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada or a combination of two different COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in Canada.