Where were you when you heard that Diana had died?

Princess Diana

‘There was a sense that privacy had disappeared and, with it, decency’

Sarah Sands, former deputy editor of The Telegraph

It was an unreal moment for the nation and, for me, there was this extra layer of unreality in that, as the news started to seep through, I was at a fancy dress “Scouts and Guides” 40th birthday party in Norfolk, sat around a campfire. I remember seeing the horror on people’s faces as it dawned on everyone, in those early hours, that something momentous and horrible was happening.

By later that morning, I’d driven to our offices in Canary Wharf to meet the Telegraph’s then-editor Charles Moore and we went for a walk. Obviously, the first thing to process was how utterly terrible it was for the children and the family, but Charles was also quick to understand the implications for the monarchy and the media as well. And, being brave, he was prepared to confront them.

There was this sense that the media – in particular the paparazzi – had to be held accountable for their part in this and a more general sense that privacy had disappeared and with it, decency. The Telegraph was the establishment paper and traditionally supportive of the monarchy and, crucially, not a tabloid, so there was a level of protection there. We certainly didn’t have that particular relationship with Diana that some papers had. But, that said, the paparazzi were supplying pictures from her on holiday in the south of France and, although we weren’t taking those pictures ourselves, we were buying them. There would be much more care about the provenance of pictures after that.

That night, commuting back to Hammersmith, I saw those first signs of people gathering at Kensington Palace and I remember very clearly the shock that the crowds weren’t just sad, they were angry – and blaming the media. There was a realisation of where this outpouring of feeling could go. It felt very volatile at the time.

It did change the industry. After Diana’s death, there were codes of privacy and discussions about the media’s role. Remorse is a very strong impulse. People did start to behave better. I think everyone searched their conscience.

A carpet of flowers, cards and photographs lined the area outside Kensington Palace - Ralf-Finn Hestoft/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

‘We served 300 cups of tea an hour to the mourners’

Major Mark Rose, The Salvation Army

I was leading our incident response that week. As the news of Diana’s death spread, and people started to gather in London, the Palace requested that we respond. We were set up at the top of the Mall by about 2pm on the day after she died, with a van near Buckingham Palace and another near Kensington Palace.

The sense of grief was palpable and there was a strained peace about the whole area. We were serving 300 cups of tea every hour, even throughout the night, for most of that week and people would stand in the queue for 45 minutes to be served in quiet contemplation. I spoke to many people; some were there to see what was going on, some to say “I was there”, some with genuine grief for Lady Diana, others processing their own grief and loss amid this gathered community. I met one lady who had travelled from Spain to grieve; she was in traditional Spanish mourning dress and spoke of her love of Lady Diana – a woman she’d never met. The whole week was just extraordinary.

‘Two weeks before, Diana and I had been laughing together’

Ian Jones, former royal photographer for The Telegraph

I was up in my native Lancashire that weekend and woke up to the news that Diana had died. So I got in the car, headed back to London – stopping off to get pictures of the coffin coming back on the A40 – and then the next day, well, it was mayhem really.

We were out on the streets, taking pictures, up at Kensington Palace and The Mall. And what became very apparent, very quickly, was the animosity towards photographers. The outpouring of grief was unprecedented and everyone wanted someone to blame. We had a job to record that grief as news gatherers but if you looked like a photographer, you were going to be called scum and potentially physically attacked. I dressed in a suit, put my gear in a satchel and carried a high-end amateur camera. I found I could take as many pictures as I liked.

There is a huge difference between newspaper photographers and paparazzi. Mainstream photographers, if they want to work the royal beat, cannot be involved in unapproved or private work. Anyone can be paparazzi - if you take a picture of a celebrity and sell it, that’s what you are. I spent five years at art college honing my craft and 30 years in the profession, and I still get called paparazzi. It’s such an offensive term. It’s like calling a top heart surgeon a butcher.

That week was tough and at the funeral – we were on an official stand outside Westminster Cathedral – people were glaring and shouting. When Earl Spencer gave his eulogy and talked about “blood on our hands”, the crowd started to boo us.

What none of those people knew was that, two weeks before, Diana and I had been laughing together and also sharing some very solemn moments in Bosnia as part of her anti-landmine work. I would never have counted her as a friend but we spent time together and we were planning a trip to the Oslo Landmine Convention the next month. And then, just like that, I was covering her funeral.

Princess Diana's funeral cortege passing Big Ben - Ken Goff/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Image

‘The world was grieving for her while I grieved for my mother’

Nick Ede, broadcaster and founder of Style For Stroke Foundation

In the early hours of that day, my mum had a stroke and an aneurysm, and died. I was 23 at the time and had barely slept all night, crying at the loss of my mother, so to come downstairs in the morning and find my dad listening to the radio, with the news about Diana, was bizarre.

Grief had taken over; no one was looking at each other. But while I was living with real grief for my mother, the world was grieving an idol they’d never met. I’ve lived my whole life feeling a sense of kinship with William and Harry.

It did get frustrating at times. Mum’s funeral was originally going to be on the same day as Diana’s, so the church asked us to change the date. And there was nowhere to escape from grief; normally you can turn on the television and distract yourself for an hour, but everywhere you looked it was sadness and death. But at the same time, it was comforting. I think the country’s reaction to Diana did allow me to feel the grief for my mother, to cry openly and seek comfort openly. It paved the way for that freeing of emotion.

Both myself and my mother were massive Diana fans. Mum thought she was the most amazing, inspirational woman and completely loved her style. Over the course of my career I’ve done a lot of charity work, including for the Stroke Association which is obviously in memory of my mum, but there’s a Diana effect too.

‘I wasn’t a royalist, but it hit me really hard’

Dr Will Brooker, professor of cultural studies at Kingston University

When Diana died I was 27 and doing my PhD. I’d just got out of a four-year relationship and had gone home to my parents’ house. My mum woke me at 7am, telling me “Diana has died”.

We were never a royalist family. My parents were, shall we say, healthily sceptical of the Royal family, but the news hit me really hard. I bought all the newspapers and spent the next few days watching tributes and news updates. I very much associate it with a change in Britain at the same time. The Queen and the Royal family showed more emotion, Tony Blair was this younger, more emotional prime minister. It felt like Britain let its guard down.

Weirdly, I had a picture of her on my bathroom mirror for at least 10 years. She symbolised a kind of spirit for me, a cultural icon rather than just a person. Obviously, she’d had her flaws and before her death, I’d been dismissive towards her, but the tragedy of it hit me hard – you don't have to be a monarchist to be moved by the sight of two boys who’d lost their mother, following her funeral cortege. You just have to be human.

Princes William and Harry with their father walking behind the funeral cortege - Adam Butler/PA Wire

‘She changed my perspective on the world’

Simon Diggins, retired army colonel

I was on a flight from Tokyo and flew overnight, with no contact with the outside world. We touched down at Heathrow the following day and the captain got on the intercom: “Ladies and gentlemen, I’ve got some terrible news to pass onto you.” I still get a little choked up thinking about it. The captain had been told the news before we set off, but had been instructed not to tell passengers until we landed for fear of causing distress.

I was totally affected by it for reasons I couldn’t quite put my finger on at the time. Now, looking back, I realise that Diana’s death had catalysed a change that was ongoing in our country and gave vent to it: people suddenly could talk about how they felt.

Diana was someone who could approach an issue with an emotional sensibility. She made us all realise, for example, whatever the rational military reasons for using landmines, it was just wrong from a humanitarian perspective.

I can’t say I changed my outlook overnight, but her death crystallised for me that there was another way of thinking which I, with all my education and army training and staff training and degrees, hadn’t considered.

She chose to work with people who’d been marginalised and forgotten by society and she said, simply, “they are human beings”. A quarter of a century on, we’re forgetting everything we learned. That's why sometimes you need to keep telling the same story.

