Where were you when you heard that Diana had died?

Telegraph Writers
·9 min read
Princess Diana
Princess Diana

‘There was a sense that privacy had disappeared and, with it, decency’

Sarah Sands, former deputy editor of The Telegraph

It was an unreal moment for the nation and, for me, there was this extra layer of unreality in that, as the news started to seep through, I was at a fancy dress “Scouts and Guides” 40th birthday party in Norfolk, sat around a campfire. I remember seeing the horror on people’s faces as it dawned on everyone, in those early hours, that something momentous and horrible was happening.

By later that morning, I’d driven to our offices in Canary Wharf to meet the Telegraph’s then-editor Charles Moore and we went for a walk. Obviously, the first thing to process was how utterly terrible it was for the children and the family, but Charles was also quick to understand the implications for the monarchy and the media as well. And, being brave, he was prepared to confront them.

There was this sense that the media – in particular the paparazzi – had to be held accountable for their part in this and a more general sense that privacy had disappeared and with it, decency. The Telegraph was the establishment paper and traditionally supportive of the monarchy and, crucially, not a tabloid, so there was a level of protection there. We certainly didn’t have that particular relationship with Diana that some papers had. But, that said, the paparazzi were supplying pictures from her on holiday in the south of France and, although we weren’t taking those pictures ourselves, we were buying them. There would be much more care about the provenance of pictures after that.

That night, commuting back to Hammersmith, I saw those first signs of people gathering at Kensington Palace and I remember very clearly the shock that the crowds weren’t just sad, they were angry – and blaming the media. There was a realisation of where this outpouring of feeling could go. It felt very volatile at the time.

It did change the industry. After Diana’s death, there were codes of privacy and discussions about the media’s role. Remorse is a very strong impulse. People did start to behave better. I think everyone searched their conscience.

A carpet of flowers, cards and photographs lined the area outside Kensington Palace - Ralf-Finn Hestoft/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images
A carpet of flowers, cards and photographs lined the area outside Kensington Palace - Ralf-Finn Hestoft/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

‘We served 300 cups of tea an hour to the mourners’

Major Mark Rose, The Salvation Army

I was leading our incident response that week. As the news of Diana’s death spread, and people started to gather in London, the Palace requested that we respond. We were set up at the top of the Mall by about 2pm on the day after she died, with a van near Buckingham Palace and another near Kensington Palace.

The sense of grief was palpable and there was a strained peace about the whole area. We were serving 300 cups of tea every hour, even throughout the night, for most of that week and people would stand in the queue for 45 minutes to be served in quiet contemplation. I spoke to many people; some were there to see what was going on, some to say “I was there”, some with genuine grief for Lady Diana, others processing their own grief and loss amid this gathered community. I met one lady who had travelled from Spain to grieve; she was in traditional Spanish mourning dress and spoke of her love of Lady Diana – a woman she’d never met. The whole week was just extraordinary.

‘Two weeks before, Diana and I had been laughing together’

Ian Jones, former royal photographer for The Telegraph

I was up in my native Lancashire that weekend and woke up to the news that Diana had died. So I got in the car, headed back to London – stopping off to get pictures of the coffin coming back on the A40 – and then the next day, well, it was mayhem really.

We were out on the streets, taking pictures, up at Kensington Palace and The Mall. And what became very apparent, very quickly, was the animosity towards photographers. The outpouring of grief was unprecedented and everyone wanted someone to blame. We had a job to record that grief as news gatherers but if you looked like a photographer, you were going to be called scum and potentially physically attacked. I dressed in a suit, put my gear in a satchel and carried a high-end amateur camera. I found I could take as many pictures as I liked.

There is a huge difference between newspaper photographers and paparazzi. Mainstream photographers, if they want to work the royal beat, cannot be involved in unapproved or private work. Anyone can be paparazzi - if you take a picture of a celebrity and sell it, that’s what you are. I spent five years at art college honing my craft and 30 years in the profession, and I still get called paparazzi. It’s such an offensive term. It’s like calling a top heart surgeon a butcher.

That week was tough and at the funeral – we were on an official stand outside Westminster Cathedral – people were glaring and shouting. When Earl Spencer gave his eulogy and talked about “blood on our hands”, the crowd started to boo us.

What none of those people knew was that, two weeks before, Diana and I had been laughing together and also sharing some very solemn moments in Bosnia as part of her anti-landmine work. I would never have counted her as a friend but we spent time together and we were planning a trip to the Oslo Landmine Convention the next month. And then, just like that, I was covering her funeral.

Princess Diana's funeral cortege passing Big Ben - Ken Goff/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Image
Princess Diana's funeral cortege passing Big Ben - Ken Goff/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Image

‘The world was grieving for her while I grieved for my mother’

Nick Ede, broadcaster and founder of Style For Stroke Foundation

In the early hours of that day, my mum had a stroke and an aneurysm, and died. I was 23 at the time and had barely slept all night, crying at the loss of my mother, so to come downstairs in the morning and find my dad listening to the radio, with the news about Diana, was bizarre.

Grief had taken over; no one was looking at each other. But while I was living with real grief for my mother, the world was grieving an idol they’d never met. I’ve lived my whole life feeling a sense of kinship with William and Harry.

It did get frustrating at times. Mum’s funeral was originally going to be on the same day as Diana’s, so the church asked us to change the date. And there was nowhere to escape from grief; normally you can turn on the television and distract yourself for an hour, but everywhere you looked it was sadness and death. But at the same time, it was comforting. I think the country’s reaction to Diana did allow me to feel the grief for my mother, to cry openly and seek comfort openly. It paved the way for that freeing of emotion.

Both myself and my mother were massive Diana fans. Mum thought she was the most amazing, inspirational woman and completely loved her style. Over the course of my career I’ve done a lot of charity work, including for the Stroke Association which is obviously in memory of my mum, but there’s a Diana effect too.

‘I wasn’t a royalist, but it hit me really hard’

Dr Will Brooker, professor of cultural studies at Kingston University

When Diana died I was 27 and doing my PhD. I’d just got out of a four-year relationship and had gone home to my parents’ house. My mum woke me at 7am, telling me “Diana has died”.

We were never a royalist family. My parents were, shall we say, healthily sceptical of the Royal family, but the news hit me really hard. I bought all the newspapers and spent the next few days watching tributes and news updates. I very much associate it with a change in Britain at the same time. The Queen and the Royal family showed more emotion, Tony Blair was this younger, more emotional prime minister. It felt like Britain let its guard down.

Weirdly, I had a picture of her on my bathroom mirror for at least 10 years. She symbolised a kind of spirit for me, a cultural icon rather than just a person. Obviously, she’d had her flaws and before her death, I’d been dismissive towards her, but the tragedy of it hit me hard – you don't have to be a monarchist to be moved by the sight of two boys who’d lost their mother, following her funeral cortege. You just have to be human.

Princes William and Harry with their father walking behind the funeral cortege - Adam Butler/PA Wire
Princes William and Harry with their father walking behind the funeral cortege - Adam Butler/PA Wire

‘She changed my perspective on the world’

Simon Diggins, retired army colonel

I was on a flight from Tokyo and flew overnight, with no contact with the outside world. We touched down at Heathrow the following day and the captain got on the intercom: “Ladies and gentlemen, I’ve got some terrible news to pass onto you.” I still get a little choked up thinking about it. The captain had been told the news before we set off, but had been instructed not to tell passengers until we landed for fear of causing distress.

I was totally affected by it for reasons I couldn’t quite put my finger on at the time. Now, looking back, I realise that Diana’s death had catalysed a change that was ongoing in our country and gave vent to it: people suddenly could talk about how they felt.

Diana was someone who could approach an issue with an emotional sensibility. She made us all realise, for example, whatever the rational military reasons for using landmines, it was just wrong from a humanitarian perspective.

I can’t say I changed my outlook overnight, but her death crystallised for me that there was another way of thinking which I, with all my education and army training and staff training and degrees, hadn’t considered.

She chose to work with people who’d been marginalised and forgotten by society and she said, simply, “they are human beings”. A quarter of a century on, we’re forgetting everything we learned. That's why sometimes you need to keep telling the same story.

What do you remember about the day Diana died? Let us know in the comments

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.

  • Canadian Chase Brown has stellar opening to Illinois' 2022 NCAA opener

    Canadian Chase Brown showed why he was on the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list. The Illinois running back ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Illini's season-opening 38-6 win over Wyoming on Saturday. The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ont., also became the 19th player in school history to rush for over 2,000 career yards and first since 2011 (excluding quarterbacks) to score three touchdowns in a game. "He's just really patient," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema sa

  • Canada's Maddie Szeryk has career-best performance at CP Women's Open

    OTTAWA — Canada's Maddie Szeryk has proven to herself that she can compete on the LPGA Tour. Szeryk, from London, Ont., had her best-ever performance on the world's top women's golf circuit this past week, finishing in a tie for 26th at the CP Women's Open. She closed out the national championship with an even-par 71 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club on Sunday to finish at 9 under overall. "It's really special. I definitely got a little choked up on No. 18, just the crowd and everyone coming out and

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • 'I've been able to dream big': 62-year-old Canadian becomes oldest woman to summit K2 in Pakistan

    An Oakville, Ont., woman became the oldest female to climb the second highest mountain in the world at the age of 62, after picking up Alpine climbing at 50. Liliya Ianovskaia, not only managed to successfully summit Mount Everest in Nepal, she went on to climb two more mountains above 8,000 metres just weeks after. Despite Mount Everest being the highest mountain on earth at 8,849 metres, K2 in Pakistan, the second highest peak, is known to be one of the most dangerous and difficult treks due t

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have