'Where Is Wendy Williams?': The biggest bombshells from Lifetime's documentary

Days after Wendy Williams' frontotemporal dementia diagnosis was revealed, the talk show host's declining health was the focus of a raw new Lifetime documentary.

The network on Saturday aired the first part of its documentary "Where Is Wendy Williams?," which shows Williams struggling with her health, including the autoimmune disorder Graves' disease. It also deals with Williams being placed under a financial guardianship in 2022. She says she has "no money" as a result.

These were the biggest revelations from the first episodes of the documentary.

Williams maintains she's 'very healthy' after wellness center stay

Early in "Where Is Wendy Williams?," Williams pushes back on the decision to admit her to a wellness center in California, which occurred soon after she was first interviewed for the documentary in 2022. She says her manager, Will Selby, and guardian took her there, but when asked why, she insists, "I don't know."

After Selby interjects to say that Williams "needed some rest," she says she "can rest right here." Williams then declines to answer more questions. "I'm very healthy," she says.

Williams' nephew says she almost died in 2020

In the documentary, Williams' friend and former co-worker, DJ Boof, describes becoming concerned about her health while working with her as she filmed her talk show from home in 2020. Noting her delayed reactions and tiredness, he says he thought, "This is not COVID doing this."

Wendy Williams attends the world premiere of Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show," Oct. 28, 2019, in New York.

Williams was hospitalized that May. Her nephew, Travis Finnie, says that DJ Boof "was there, and he called us crying, saying that she's going to die, and she needs help." Finnie adds that Williams received three blood transfusions, and "that's the only reason she's alive today." He blames this medical emergency on Williams' drinking.

Wendy Williams Lifetime documentary will air despite her guardian's lawsuit, judge rules

DJ Boof also recalls going to the hospital to check on Williams at that time and being unsure if she knew who he was. "I just felt like she wasn't the same person anymore," he said.

Williams didn't know she wouldn't return to her show

Williams' talk show was canceled in February 2022 after she had been on hiatus due to her health issues. Her niece, Alex Finnie, describes sharing this news with Williams, who still believed she would return to the show. "My aunt did not know she was not going back to the show," Finnie says, adding that after she told her the show had been canceled, "She didn't believe it."

Williams' son says he hasn't seen her in 8 months

Kevin Hunter Jr., Williams' son, says during one interview for the documentary that he last saw his mother eight months ago, when she came down to Florida to spend time with her family in 2021.

During that time, Williams appeared to be doing "a lot better," her nephew, Travis Finnie, said. According to Finnie, she returned to New York to deal with the court case in which she was placed under a financial guardianship. Ever since then, Williams' son has been "completely financially cut off," Finnie says. But Hunter denies that he was trying to exploit Williams financially.

Williams' loved ones express concern about her drinking

Throughout the documentary, those around Williams express concern about her drinking. In one scene, her manager, Will Selby, confronts her about finding an empty bottle of alcohol in her room. Selby says he looks for alcohol in her apartment every time he comes over and has found bottles in her bathroom and closets.

Talk show host Wendy Williams diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia

Later, Williams orders an alcoholic beverage at a restaurant, but Selby privately tells the waiter to bring her a virgin drink. Williams also says alcohol has led to tension with her son. But she defends her drinking, saying, "I bet we all drink. Why can't I?"

Filming shuts down after Williams displays erratic behavior

An extended scene in the second episode sees Williams being driven to a vape shop but sparking confusion after insisting it's not the same shop she usually goes to. She berates her publicist, sending her into the shop multiple times, and tells her driver to look around for a different location. Eventually, the documentary producers step in to say they need to stop filming. After the incident, Williams' driver expresses concern that she's "losing memory," saying she sometimes doesn't know who he is.

Williams behaves aggressively towards people around her at multiple other points, including by telling her publicist to get liposuction. "There are some times when Wendy is just a little bit more aggressive," Selby says.

"Where Is Wendy Williams?" will continue Sunday on Lifetime at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The biggest bombshells from Lifetime's Wendy Williams doc