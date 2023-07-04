Where to watch Wimbledon 2023: TV channel guide and schedule

Wimbledon is back and the big question ahead of the Championships is whether anyone can stop Novak Djokovic from joining Roger Federer on a record eight men’s singles titles.

Djokovic has been in unstoppable form in the grand slams this season and has now won a record 23 major titles after victories at the Australian Open and French Open this season.

The Serbian has won four Wimbledon titles in a row and defeated Nick Kyrgios in last year’s final to continue his dominance on the grass courts of SW19.

Elena Rybakina is the defending champion in the women’s singles after winning her first grand slam title in last year’s final against Ons Jabeur.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wimbledon 2023.

How can I watch Wimbledon?

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is today’s TV schedule?

11:00-19:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

13:45-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

19:00-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two,

13:00-21:00 - Live coverage of Court One - BBC iPlayer

11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button

What is today’s order of play?

CENTRE COURT - 13:30 START

1 Shelby Rogers (USA) vs Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [3]

2 Ryan Peniston (GBR) vs Andy Murray (GBR)

3 Panna Udvardy (HUN) vs Aryna Sabalenka [2]

No.1 COURT - 13:00 START

1 Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [1] vs Jeremy Chardy (FRA)

2 Ons Jabeur (TUN) [6] vs Magdalena Frech (POL)

3 Cameron Norrie (GBR) [12] vs Tomas Machac (CZE)

No.2 COURT - 11:00 START

1 Dominic Thiem (AUT) vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [5]

Not before 12:30

2 Quentin Halys (FRA) vs Daniel Evans (GBR) [27] T/F 6/2 6/3 0/0

3 Jasmine Paolini (ITA) vs Petra Kvitova (CZE) [9]

4 Heather Watson (GBR) vs Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) [10]

5 Daniil Medvedev [3] vs Arthur Fery (GBR)

No.3 COURT - 11:00 START

1 George Loffhagen (GBR) vs Holger Rune (DEN) [6]

Not before 12:30

2 Yannick Hanfmann (GER) vs Taylor Fritz (USA) [9] T/F 4/6 6/2 6/4 5/7 2/3

3 Maria Sakkari (GRE) [8] vs Marta Kostyuk (UKR)

4 Alexander Zverev (GER) [19] vs Gijs Brouwer (NED)

5 Sonay Kartal (GBR) vs Madison Keys (USA) [25]

COURT 12 - 11:00 START

1 Matteo Berrettini (ITA) vs Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

Not before 12:30

2 Denis Shapovalov (CAN) [26] vs Radu Albot (MDA) T/F 5/7 2/2

3 Karolina Pliskova (CZE) [18] vs Natalija Stevanovic (SRB)

4 Alison Riske-Amritraj (USA) vs Paula Badosa (ESP)

5 Frances Tiafoe (USA) [10] vs Yibing Wu (CHN)

COURT 18 - 11:00 START

1 Katie Boulter (GBR) vs Daria Saville (AUS)

2 Kimmer Coppejans (BEL) vs Alex De Minaur (AUS) [15]

3 Sho Shimabukuro (JPN) vs Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) [21]

4 Karolina Muchova (CZE) [16] vs Jule Niemeier (GER)

