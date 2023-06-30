Where to watch Wimbledon 2023: the best pubs, bars and big screens in London and beyond

The best places to watch Wimbledon if you didn't manage to get a ticket

The manicured lawns, the dazzling tennis whites, the thwack of balls heard between grunts and howls: Wimbledon is back, bringing with it a host of British summer rituals. Not least the guzzling of strawberries and cream by spectators while the pros battle it out for grass-court supremacy.

Present since the first Wimbledon Tennis competition in 1877, an estimated 38.4 tonnes of strawberries are eaten at the tournament every year; these days all handpicked the night before at the Hugh Lowe Farms in Kent.

Then there’s Pimm’s and lemonade, a drink first introduced to the champs via a pop-up bar in 1971 and now a fixture of the two-week event with around 300,000 glasses served at the SW19 site per year.

Both delights crop up, naturally, on menus outside the grounds, at pubs, bars and big-screen locations showing the matches live. So if you didn’t manage to bag tickets to this year’s competition (and you don’t fancy the queue), you can still enjoy fine food and refreshing drinks while watching the tennis action at various locations in London and beyond.

Here are some of the best sites – and sustenance – to seek out this year.

London

The Piazza, SW19

3-16 July; 11am-8pm

Where better to watch Wimbledon than in, well, Wimbledon? Located just over a mile away from the courts, the Piazza is a handy fallback if your queuing attempts at the grounds fall through. There’s a big screen and plenty of deck chairs to lounge in, and you can grab plenty of good food and drink from the local shops including Mooboo bubble tea, corndogs from Myungrang, and fried chicken from Thunderbird.

The Piazza, Wimbledon, London, SW19 1QE

Lunar Pub Co, locations across London

3-16 July

Every match will be screened at all three of the Lunar Pub Company’s venues (The Hunter’s Moon in South Kensington, Ganymede in Belgravia and The Apollo Arms in Clapham) but there are special treats on offer too. For £20, guests can enjoy a special dessert and cocktail combination: Wimbledon Eton Mess with plenty of strawberries, and a fresh strawberry English sparkling wine bellini.

The Hunter’s Moon, 86 Fulham Rd, South Kensington, London SW3 6HR; Ganymede, 139 Ebury St, London SW1W 9QU; The Apollo Arms, 13-19 Old Town, London SW4 0JT

Guests at The Apollo Arms can enjoy a special dessert and cocktail combination - Thomas Alexander

St Katherine’s Docks, EW1

3-16 July

A floating pontoon beside the Thames where a giant screen shows all the tennis action. On 3-7 July, Surrey Hills artisan distillers Sipello will showcase its gooseberry-led botanical cocktails, while from 12-16 July, Forage Drinks serves up its canned vodka spritzes made with British foraged ingredients.

St Katherine’s Docks, West Basin, 50 St Katharine’s Way, London E1W 1LA

Granary Square Canalside Big Screen, N1C

3-16 July

With its bubbling fountains for little ones to play in and bustling covered market, Granary Square is one of London’s most delightful renovated areas. Every summer, the local Everyman cinema heads outdoors to host Screen On The Canal, a series of free film screenings on the waterside; this year it will be showing all Wimbledon matches too. You can buy street food and drinks from the nearby Canopy Market (a five minute walk away), or plunder the pop-up bar directly beside the screen. Sri Lankan restaurant Hoppers is offering free banana chips to all those who buy a drink.

Screen on the Canal, Canalside Steps, Granary Square, King’s Cross, London

Eccleston Yards Summer Of Sport, SW1W

3-16 July

In the heart of Belgravia lies the secret garden of Eccleston Yards complete with comfy bean bags, deck chairs and picnic benches. Visitors can enjoy drinks from Amie Wine’s pop up, healthy salad bowls from Atis, Latin dishes from Morena and treats from Biscuiteers, settling down in front of the big screen where every Wimbledon match (as well as viewings of the Ashes) will be played.

Eccleston Yards, 21 Eccleston Pl, London SW1W 9NF

Eccleston Yards lies in the heart of Belgravia - George Whale

The Scoop at London Bridge, SE1

3-16 July

This stone amphitheatre directly beside the river Thames is showing all the action from SW19. Grab a takeaway from the nearby Five Guys, Itsu, Leon or Ole & Steen while you watch.

The Scoop, The Queens Walk, London SE1 2AA

Strawberries And Screen, Duke Of York Square, SW3

14-16 July

One of London’s best outdoor screening events for tennis fans. Bring a picnic basket and blanket and sit on the lawn outside the Saatchi Gallery, or book in advance to claim a deck chair. Pop-up bars serve Pimm’s and lemonade, or visit the fine food market on Saturday to pimp your picnic. Over the weekend, mini-Murrays will also be able to take part in free tennis taster sessions (racquets are provided).

Duke of York Square, 80 King’s Road, London SW3 4LY

Big Screen London, Dulwich and Fulham

16 July

Watch the Men’s Singles Final and Mixed Double Final on the big screen and enjoy pop-ups and interactive experiences from Wilson, Lululemon and SoulCycle along with delectable food offerings including Margo & Rita’s Mexican street food and Dinner Ladies’ Lebanese and lobster. Drinks are provided by Karma while Highland Castle Spirits will offer gin and tonics along with summer cocktails.

Big Screen, Eel Brook Common, New Kings Road, London SW6 4PT and Dulwich Picture Gallery Gardens, London SE21 7AD; Tickets £24.50

Twickenham BIG Screen, TW1

3-16 July

Twickenham’s BIG Screen is back by the river for two weeks of tennis throughout the Championships (stick around on some nights for classic family films, too). While guests are invited to explore the local restaurants, one of them, Tsaretta Spice, will deliver directly to your deckchair or beanbag, offering an Indian picnic feast for two for £29.95 including chicken pieces, mini onion bhajis, chicken tikka naanwiches, and a paneer tikka salad.

Diamond Jubilee Gardens, Embankment, Twickenham, TW1 3DX

Out of London

Wimbledon Big Screen, Cheltenham

3-16 July

Catch every ball at the Brewery Quarter’s enormous screen and enjoy special Wimbledon menus from nearby restaurants. For those tempted to pick up a raquet themselves, the East Gloucester Tennis Club will set up mini tennis nets from 1-5pm on 9, 11, 13, and 15 July.

The Brewery Quarter, Henrietta St, Cheltenham GL50 4AA

Wimbledon at The Three Sisters, Edinburgh

3-16 July

Guests can enjoy plenty of good grub at this pub in the heart of Cowgate, including burgers, salads, and fish and chips, as well as the delights from individuals vendors such as pizzas from Dough Box, bagels from Holy Dough, hotdogs from Coney Island Dogs, nachos from Nacho Libre, and kebabs from Lebanese Street Kebabs.

The Three Sisters, 139 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JS

The Hub on Verulam, St Albans

3-16 July

Part pub, part co-working space, part village hall, this is the place to watch the Championship in all its glory, with a dedicated screening room set up throughout the tournament. Order dinner from the Open Kitchen Restaurant where you’ll find traditional pub food, or visit The Yard for summer barbecue treats.

The Hub on Verulam, 5b Verulam Road, St Albans AL3 4DA

Boringdon Hall, Devon

1-16 July

Starting the fun early, from 1 July, with a £32pp Wimbledon afternoon tea which includes ‘tennis ball cheesecake’, ‘strawberries and cream macarons’ and cucumber sandwiches. From the start of the tournament, you’ll be able to take your afternoon tea in the five-star hotel’s Secret Garden where a big screen will show every serve.

Boringdon Hall Hotel, Plymouth PL7 4DP

Take your afternoon tea in the five-star Boringdon Hall Hotel's Secret Garden - Matthew Hawkey

Freight Island, Manchester

15-16 July

On Finals weekend, the exclusive fan zone area in Manchester is the place to be as Wimbledon comes to a close. Book a table or just walk in and pick an unreserved spot in this dedicated corner of Manchester’s favourite terrace of pop-up restaurants, bars and market stalls. Enjoy treats from Burgerism, Voodoo Ray’s pizza, Mega Gyros, Patel’s Pies, and many more, with cocktails and draught beers too.

Freight Island, 11 Baring St, Manchester M1 2PZ

And further afield…

The Hill, New York

14-16 July

Site of Wimbledon’s official stateside celebrations, hosted by the All England Lawn Tennis Club and American Express. Visitors can watch the Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Finals, Ladies’ Singles Final and Gentlemen’s Singles Final on the large screen, just as if they were on Murray Mound in SW19. Along with live DJ sets, ticket-holders can immerse themselves in this quintessentially British tradition with Sipsmith Strawberry Smash Gin, picnic hampers and fish and chips. There’ll also be an official Wimbledon shop where visitors can buy exclusive merch. It’s a balloted affair for access, open until 6 July, so plan ahead.

The Hill, Pier 6, Brooklyn Bridge Park, New York City