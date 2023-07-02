Where to watch Wimbledon

Wimbledon is back and the big question ahead of the Championships is whether anyone can stop Novak Djokovic from joining Roger Federer on a record eight men’s singles titles.

Djokovic has been in unstoppable form in the grand slams this season and has now won a record 23 major titles after victories at the Australian Open and French Open this season.

The Serbian has won four Wimbledon titles in a row and defeated Nick Kyrgios in last year’s final to continue his dominance on the grass courts of SW19.

Elena Rybakina is the defending champion in the women’s singles after winning her first grand slam title in last year’s final against Ons Jabeur.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wimbledon 2023.

How can I watch Wimbledon?

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

When is Wimbledon?

The Wimbledon main draw begins on Monday 3 July. The tournament runs for two weeks with the women’s singles final taking place on Saturday 15 July and the men’s singles final on Sunday 16 July.

Wimbledon qualifying will be held from Monday 26 June to Thursday 29 June.

What is the prize money?

The total prize money for this year’s Wimbledon across the men’s and women’s singles tournaments is up to a record £32,154,000. It represents an increase of 10.9 per cent from 2022 and the total amount will be split equally across the men’s and women’s tournaments.

The winners of the men’s and women’s singles will take home a record £2.35m, which is an increase of 17.5 per cent on what Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina won in 2022.

The runners-up are guaranteed £1,175,000 for making the final, while the prize money for reaching the first round of the tournament’s main draw stands at £55,000 - even if you lose and exit the competition without winning a single match.

Wimbledon 2023 prize money

Winner - £2,350,000

Runner-up - £1,175,000

Semi-Finalists - £600,000

Quarter-Finalists - £340,000

Fourth Round - £207,000

Third Round - £131,000

Second Round - £85,000

First Round - £55,000