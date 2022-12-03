Where to Watch USA-Netherlands: South Florida World Cup Watch Parties







The World Cup knockout round is here! Sixteen teams left. Eight advance.

The fun begins at 10 a.m. this morning with USA vs Netherlands (FOX broadcast starts 9 a.m.). The Americans lost in the Round of 16 in extra time against Ghana in 2010 and against Belgium in 2014. They failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Will they reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002? We’re about to find out. Will injured Christian Pulisic be ready to play? He says he will do everything in his power to play.

Looking for places to watch the match with other soccer fans? Here is a list of South Florida watch parties...Enjoy!

SOUTH FLORIDA WATCH PARTIES

Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW 2nd Ave.: World Cup watch parties here have been festive, lots of large screens and drink specials.

Stadium in the Sand World Cup Final Watch Party, Dec. 18, Virginia Key: David Beckham’s Haig Club and Ballyhoo Media are hosting a World Cup finale watch party on Dec. 18 in true Miami fashion, presenting a unique opportunity to view the game on the sand on Virginia Key with massive 60 ft floating LED screens. The World Cup festivities will kick off at 9 a.m., prior to the 10 a.m. game

There will be an open bar, with an assortment of whiskey beverages offered by Haig Club, beer courtesy of Budweiser, vodka by NUTRL, and more! CELSIUS Energy Drinks and Topo Chico will also be complimentary for attendees. DJ Douza will play music and there will be fan activations.

Regular Admission Ticket: $55 for adults and $30 for guests under 21. Includes Full Open Bar, Reusable Eco-Friendly Cup, Access to Main Activations, First-Come First-Served Beach Seating. VIP Ticket: Starts at $100. Special VIP zones, dedicated servers. First 100 VIP tickets get a swag bag. Tickets: www.StadiumintheSand.com

Fritz and Franz Bierhaus, 60 Merrick Way, Coral Gables: This Bavarian restaurant/bar has been an international soccer hot spot for decades. Many large screen TVs and very lively crowds no matter who’s playing. Reserved tables, plus outdoor watch party in the plaza.

Story continues

John Martin’s Irish Pub, 253 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables: The iconic Irish pub recently reopened its doors after 30 years and the revamped venue is throwing World Cup watch parties to celebrate! The pub will be broadcasting games all week long. Root for your favorite team while enjoying a cold beer and delicious Irish food. There are multiple flat screens and an extensive menu featuring Irish and American cuisine like the famous fish & chips, baby back ribs, over 300 types of Whiskey and beer, and cocktails.

Mickey Burkes British pub, 1265 Washington Ave., Miami Beach: Watch parties on 15 flat-screen TVs. The bar will open early for most games. Saturday and Sunday brunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Weekday games, $1 off select draft beers and $2 off game day-themed food specials. VIP table available for big games.

Mickey Byrne’s Irish Pub & Restaurant, 1921 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood: The official bar for the Team USA American Outlaws’ Fort Lauderdale chapter. During USA games, Mickey Byrne’s will have extra TVs and bars outside.

The Lion & Eagle Pub (2401 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton): English pub will open at 7 a.m. Saturday for USA vs. Netherlands

The Pub Pembroke Pines, 237 SW 145th Ter., Pembroke Pines: Good spot for all matches, especially England.

Playwright Irish Pub, Miami Beach: Always a great spot for international soccer.

Fontainebleau Hotel, Miami Beach: The hotel’s Bleau Bar (8 a.m.) and Arkadia Grill (10 a.m., 2 p.m.) will broadcast the World Cup matches live and offer country-themed special food and cocktails.

Veza Sur brewery, 55 NW 25 St., Wynwood: Veza Sur will be hosting watch parties for select major World Cup games with an upgraded viewing experience, which includes showing games on two new 90-inch TVs and a projector. They’ll be opening early for some of the 10/11 a.m. matches, and they’ll also offer one free chopp to anyone wearing their favorite team’s jersey

Shoma Bazaar, 9420 NW 41 St, Doral: Doral’s trendy food hall is bringing the World Cup to fans with a 20-foot by 12-foot big screen, and country-themed food and drink specials.

Batch Gastropub, 30 SW 12th St., Miami: Billed as the official “Brickell Budweiser Home for World Cup.” It will show all games that start at 10 a.m. or later on 16 screens and three 150-inch projectors.

Novecento Miami, 1414 Brickell Ave., Miami: If you want to watch the World Cup with Argentine fans, this is the place. They are taking reservations for special viewing parties and will have game-day menus.

American Social, 690 SW 1 Ct, Miami: American Social showing World Cup matches, and weekend brunch falls perfect time for USA-Netherlands.

Hooters of Coral Way (3301 Coral Way, Miami), Hooters of Doral (8695 NW 13TH Terrace, Miami), Hooters of Hialeah (680 w. 49TH Street, Hialeah): Catch World Cup matches while enjoying seafood, appetizers, burgers and Hooters’ famous wings.

The Auld Dubliner Irish Pub & Kitchen, 91 NW First St., Miami: This is where you will find England fans. Auld Dubliner will be serving classic Irish menu offerings, including Irish breakfast, and Guinness beer will be flowing.

Gramps, 76 NW 24th St., Wynwood: Another good spot for diehard English soccer fans.

Kush at Clevelander Sports Bar, 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach: Twenty TVs. Fans wearing their team’s jersey will get a free shot for every goal scored. Those who order a beer or frozen cocktail during any game will be entered in the Golazo Sweepstakes.

Marina 84 Sports Bar, 2440 W. State Rd 84, Fort Lauderdale: Three large projectors, drink specials for 2 p.m. weekday games.

305 Sports Bar, 919 Brickell Ave., Miami: Always a festive atmosphere for soccer viewing, especially when Spain plays.

Española Way, Between 14th and 15th streets, Miami Beach: Nightly street watch parties during the entire World Cup.

Bottled Blonde, 2838 NW 2 Ave., Bldg 2, Miami: 49 TVs, two 24-foot projector walls, and two 15-foot LED walls, Perfect spot for World Cup viewing.

Oasis Wynwood: Showing matches on big screens in the courtyard, many food options and drink specials.

DOM’s Brickell: Drink specials during USA matches.

La Santa Taqueria, 201 NE 82 St, Little Haiti: Food and drink specials for high-profile games