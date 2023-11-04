Where to watch, how to follow the UK men’s basketball game vs. New Mexico State
Where to watch and how to follow Monday’s men’s basketball regular-season opening game between the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (0-0) and the New Mexico State Aggies (0-0):
Game time is 8 p.m. (EST) at Rupp Arena (capacity 20,545) at Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington, Kentucky.
Television
Network: SEC Network
Announcers: TBA
Where to find SEC Network:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 516
DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper and Joey Channel 404)
DirecTV: Channel 611
UVerse: Channel 607 (1607 HD)
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Statewide list of UK radio network affiliates: Click here
Satellite radio: XM Channel 374, Internet Channel 374
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Jack Givens
Internet
Live updates: Join the conversation with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay during the game at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
On X (the social-media platform formerly known as Twitter): @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @cdrummond97; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The New Mexico State roster: Click here
One-minute game preview: Click here
The odds: Click here
For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com
