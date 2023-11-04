Where to watch, how to follow the UK men’s basketball game vs. New Mexico State

Where to watch and how to follow Monday’s men’s basketball regular-season opening game between the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (0-0) and the New Mexico State Aggies (0-0):

Game time is 8 p.m. (EST) at Rupp Arena (capacity 20,545) at Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington, Kentucky.

Television

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: TBA

Where to find SEC Network:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper and Joey Channel 404)

DirecTV: Channel 611

UVerse: Channel 607 (1607 HD)

Kentucky freshman guard D.J. Wagner (21) had 12 points, seven assists and two steals in UK’s 99-53 victory over Kentucky State in the Wildcats’ final exhibition contest of 2023-24.

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Statewide list of UK radio network affiliates: Click here

Satellite radio: XM Channel 374, Internet Channel 374

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Jack Givens

Kentucky forward Tre Mitchell (4) had a busy stat line in UK’s 99-53 exhibition win over NCAA Division II Kentucky State. The West Virginia transfer had 15 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocked shots.

Internet

Live updates: Join the conversation with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay during the game at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

On X (the social-media platform formerly known as Twitter): @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @cdrummond97; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The New Mexico State roster: Click here

One-minute game preview: Click here

The odds: Click here

For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com

