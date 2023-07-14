Where to watch, how to follow the UK men’s basketball exhibition vs. Team Africa

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s men’s basketball exhibition game between the Kentucky Wildcats and Team Africa in the GLOBL JAM, an under-23 tournament:

Game time is 1:30 p.m. (EDT) at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (seating capacity approximately 3,000) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Television

Network: CBS Sports Network (the cable channel, not over-the-airwaves CBS)

Announcers: TBA

Where to find CBS Sports Network:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 531

DISH Network: Channel 158

DirecTV: Channel 221

U-Verse: Channel 643 (1643 HD)

A product of Camden, N.J., Kentucky freshman guard D.J. Wagner is rated as the No. 6 prospect in the class of 2023 by the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630

Statewide list of UK radio network affiliates: Click here

Satellite radio: None.

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Jack Givens

John Calipari is coaching his 15th Kentucky men’s basketball team for the first time in the GLOBL JAM this week in Toronto.

Internet

Live updates: Join the conversation during the game at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online at CBSSports.com or on the CBS Sports app, depending on your TV service provider.

Other ways to stream CBS Sports Network: Click here

Twitter: @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @cdrummond97; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

Team Africa roster: Click here

The odds: Not available

For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com

