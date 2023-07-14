Where to watch, how to follow the UK men’s basketball exhibition vs. Team Africa
Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s men’s basketball exhibition game between the Kentucky Wildcats and Team Africa in the GLOBL JAM, an under-23 tournament:
Game time is 1:30 p.m. (EDT) at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (seating capacity approximately 3,000) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Television
Network: CBS Sports Network (the cable channel, not over-the-airwaves CBS)
Announcers: TBA
Where to find CBS Sports Network:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 531
DISH Network: Channel 158
DirecTV: Channel 221
U-Verse: Channel 643 (1643 HD)
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630
Statewide list of UK radio network affiliates: Click here
Satellite radio: None.
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Jack Givens
Internet
Live updates: Join the conversation during the game at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online at CBSSports.com or on the CBS Sports app, depending on your TV service provider.
Other ways to stream CBS Sports Network: Click here
Twitter: @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @cdrummond97; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
The Kentucky roster: Click here
Team Africa roster: Click here
The odds: Not available
For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com
